Tour de Hongrie: Groenewegen sprints to stage 4 victory

Jakobsen finishes second and retains GC lead

KAZINCBARCIKA HUNGARY MAY 14 Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team BikeExchange Jayco Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Yellow Leader Jersey and Rudy Barbier of France and Team Israel Premier Tech Green Points Jersey during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 4 a 177km stage from Kazincbarcika to Kazincbarcika tourdehongrie on May 14 2022 in Kazincbarcika Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 4 with an emphatic sprint on Saturday at the Tour de Hongrie. He distanced race leader Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who finished second on the stage. Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) finished third.

More to come.

