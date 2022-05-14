Tour de Hongrie: Groenewegen sprints to stage 4 victory
By Cyclingnews published
Jakobsen finishes second and retains GC lead
Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 4 with an emphatic sprint on Saturday at the Tour de Hongrie. He distanced race leader Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who finished second on the stage. Rudy Barbier (Israel-Premier Tech) finished third.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
