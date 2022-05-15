Eddie Dunbar wins Tour de Hongrie

By published

Tiberi takes the final stage on Kekestetö summit

Image 1 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey final winner during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) with the trophy of race winner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey final winner during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Eddie Dunbar overall winner of the 2022 Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 LR Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Trek Segafredo sprint to win during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) out-paces Dunbar for the stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Trek Segafredo celebrates winning during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 5 of Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Jens Reynders of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise crosses the finish line during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Jens Reynders enjoys himself (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Trek Segafredo celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 LR scar Rodriguez Garaikoetxea of Spain and Movistar Team on second place race winner Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey and Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana Qazaqstan on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The final podium: Oscar Rodriguez, Eddie Dunbar and Samuele Battistella (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 LR Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Red Mountain Jersey Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Green Points Jersey and Marton Dina of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team White Best Young Rider Jersey pose on the podium ceremony after the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The jerseys: Aaron Van Poucke (Mountains), Eddie Dunbar (Overall), Fabio Jakobsen (points) and Martin Dina (Best Hungarian) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe leads the peloton during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ryan Mulle. leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Ben Turner of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ben Turner (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 11

GYNGYSKKESTET HUNGARY MAY 15 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 Stage 5 a 184km stage from Miskolc to GyngysKkestet 992m tourdehongrie on May 15 2022 in GyngysKkestet Hungary Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen would not keep the race lead on a big mountain finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews