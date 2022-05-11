Olav Kooij wins Tour de Hongrie opener

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took out the opening stage of the Tour de Hongrie, holding off a fast-charging Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) in Szekesfehervar.

The 20-year-old latched onto the lead-out train of Trek-Segafredo's Matteo Moschetti, and jumped off the wheel at the same time but had a much more powerful kick than Moschetti.

Viviani and Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) nearly came together in the dive for Kooij's wheel, with the latter having to skip a pedal stroke and settle for third.

The stage win gives Kooij the leader's jersey of the five-stage UCI 2.1-ranked stage race.

