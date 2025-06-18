Recommended reading

Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held for first time since 2022 as France host

'It's with great emotion that I am preparing to defend my title' says Fariba Hashimi, who will line up in French Federation-organised race later this month

DURANGO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Fariba Hashimi of Afghanistan and Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team prior to the 24th Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria 2025 a 113km one day race from Durango to Durango / #UCIWWT / on May 20, 2025 in Durango, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Reigning Afghanistan champion Fariba Hashimi (Ceratizit) will be among the rider taking on the nation's first women's National Championships since 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has announced that the Afghanistan Women's Road Championships will be held for the first time since 2022 this year, four years since various athletes were evacuated from the country.

The event will be organised by the French Cycling Federation and will take place during the French Elite Road Championships in Les Herbiers on June 26 and 28.

