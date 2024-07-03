Eyewitness - Tears flow as Mark Cavendish, family and Astana-Qazaqstan celebrate a historic Tour de France stage victory

By
published

Cyclingnews saw the real emotions emerge as 'Project 35' was accomplished

Mark Cavendish celebrates with his family after winning a record-breaking 35th stage win at the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish celebrates with his family after winning a record-breaking 35th stage win at the Tour de France

The emotional shout of “Go Mark!’ in different languages from inside the Astana-Qazaqstan team was the first sign that history was about to be made at the Tour de France on Wednesday afternoon.  

I was stood outside the team bus with a few other media, watching the final kilometres on our mobile phones. But we were a few seconds behind the live French television images on the bus and could imagine what was happening.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.