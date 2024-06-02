Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6 preview
July 4, 2024: Mâcon - Dijon, 163.5km
The 163.5km stage 6 from Mâcon to Dijon, should be another day for the sprinters, and the fight for the green points jersey will start to take shape.
The lone categorized climb of the day, the Col du Bois Clair, only 10km into the stage, could be the launching point for the break of the day and will be followed by the intermediate sprint 21 kilometres later.
The escapees will have the ambition of holding off the peloton’s pursuit through the vineyards of the Côte Chalonnaise but for the second day in a row, the fast men should have the last word on the wide 800-metre straight into the prefecture of the Côte-d’Or.
Stage 6 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 31.1
Stage 6 Mountains
- Col du Bois Clair (1.6km at 6%), cat. 4, km 10
