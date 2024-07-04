Mads Pedersen gets green light to start stage 6 of Tour de France after crash

Dane crashed heavily late on stage 5, but no fractures revealed

Tour de France stage 5: Mads Pedersen (l) crosses the finish line with support from teammate Tim de Clercq
Tour de France stage 5: Mads Pedersen (l) crosses the finish line with support from teammate Tim de Clercq (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek have confirmed that their versatile sprinter Mads Pedersen will continue in the 2024 Tour de France despite a heavy fall on stage 5.

Pedersen suffered a big blow to his left shoulder and back as he crashed into the barriers late on the stage, won by Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) for a record-breaking 35th time, but initial x-rays revealed no fractures. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.