‘A bad habit’ - Wout van Aert reacts angrily to Jasper Philipsen's Tour de France sprint manoeuvre

Philipsen later relegated from second to 107th after stage 6 bunch sprint

An indignant Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has slated fellow Belgian racer Jasper Philipsen for a manoeuvre in the finale of stage 6 of the Tour de France that saw Van Aert blocked in and unable to sprint, and which later cost Philipsen a relegation.

Sixth in the finish, Van Aert later accused Philipsen of a ‘bad habit’ saying that he was once ‘again’ boxed in by his compatriot, a reference understood to refer to a bunch sprint in Bayonne in last year’s Tour where the two also crossed swords.

