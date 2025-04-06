Tour of Flanders Men Live - Pogačar and Van der Poel resume rivalry

Refresh

There's been a crash in the peloton on the Kwaremont. It seems the biggest name down is Nils Politt.

140KM TO GO The leaders reach the top of the Kwaremont, their lead about 4-15.

Alessandro Romele has gone clear from the rest of the break on the climb.

OUDE KWAREMONT The break are on the climb, and are getting cheered on by huge crowds lining the roads several people deep.

We're nearing the Oude Kwaremont now, and there's a huge battle in the peloton.

We have a first abandon of the day - Nolann Mahoudo of Cofidis.

Van Aert might enter this Tour of Flanders on the back of a devastating defeat at Dwars door Vlaanderen, but talking to the press prior to the race, he’s drawn the positive from that race. To finish second, his form was up from earlier in the spring, while the way his Visma-Lease a Bike tore the race up in the crosswinds could be a blueprint for thow they might try to challenge Van der Poel and Pogačar today, with their very strong team also featuring Matteo Jorgenson.

150KM TO GO Only about 10km to go until the first ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. The pace is off for now, allowing the break's lead to grow a bit back up to nearly four minutes, but that's sure to change as they get nearer to the climb.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders are greeted by huge cheers as the pass through Oudenaarde. It’s enough to induce goosebumps!

The Tour of Flanders wasn’t initially on Filippo Ganna’s schedule, but he’s ridden so well this spring that it’d feel remiss for him to not give it a go. At Milan-Sanremo he was the only man to match Van der Poel and Pogačar, while he proved he could do it on the cobbled climbs too at E3 Sao Classic, where he finished third.

The pace is up a little in anticipation, and has spelt the end of Walker and Reynders fruitless escapade. The gap to the leaders has gone down a bit too, to 3-40.

160KM TO GO We have cobblestones! There's still a while until the first cobbled climb, but the riders are on the first flat cobbled sector of the day.

If anyone is to challenge the Van der Poel / Pogačar duopoly, it’s Mads Pedersen. He’s in the form of his life and has enjoyed a brilliant spring, culminating in a stunning long-range solo attack to win Gent-Wevelgem. Though under no illusions that he’s still not at the level of the two favourites, he was still speaking ambitiously prior to the race, about how he needs to go about finding a way to beat them both, and not just settling for being best of the rest.

170KM TO GO The gap seems to have peaked at four minutes. It's come down the last 10km to about 3-45.

The only time in the last five years that Van der Poel has not made it to the finishing straight at the Tour of Flanders either in the lead on his own or in a small select group was in 2023, when Pogačar succeeded in dropping him on the Oude Kwaremont. Whether or not Pogačar manages to drop him either there on the Paterberg may be the decisive factor on who triumphs today, and the data posted from his recon suggests the Slovenian is poised to do something special on that climb again.

Mechanical for Tim Van Dijke, who’s having his rear wheel changed. His Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team have struggled for results this classics campaign, one of the many who admit they’re riding for the minor placings behind the unstoppable duo.

180KM TO GO The race is in a holding pattern, the gap between the leaders and peloton now steadied at four minutes. Somewhere in between, Walker and Reynders are still trying to bridge to the leaders.

(Image credit: Getty Images) One of the many lions of Flanders out on the roadside today.

Today, Mathieu van der Poel has the chance to make history, and become the rider with the outright record of most Tour of Flanders victories. Though many have won this race three times, a fourth win has always proven to be elusive. The Dutchman says he isn’t obsessed with the record, and doesn’t “actively think about [it] during the race,” but as a man who has achieved just about everything he set out to, it is an obvious thing for him to target.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

190KM TO GO The gap's grown to four minutes. This is a long enough race for the peloton to allow them a big lead - there are still about 50km until the first cobbled climb.

While we wait for the action to kick off, have a read of some pre-race quotes from the big favourites. Van der Poel says this race is "tailor-made" for him, Pogačar that it’s the “way of racing and the atmosphere of the race” rather than the cobbles that attracts him to this race, and Wout van Aert said that, despite his recent form, he’s still “going for the win”.

Mechanical for Kelland O'Brien in the peloton. The pace is slow enough for him to just change the rear wheel, rather than the whole bike.

200KM TO GO The gap from the break to the peloton continues to grow, now up to 3-45. This is the quiet phase of the race, after the break has formed, and before the climbs begin.

(Image credit: Getty Images) And here are Reynders and Walker, still stranded somewhere in between in no-man's land.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here are the eight riders up the road. They'll all be happy to be there - it's a real honor to spend the Tour of Flanders at the front of the race.

210KM TO GO Over three minutes for the 8 leaders. It's unclear where Walker and Reynders are - we haven't had a sight of them for a while.

The peloton is reorganising itself, as those who stopped for comfort breaks gradually make their way back to the peloton. The two main protagonists have also taken control at the front - Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Those attacks came to nothing.

Yet more attacks out of the peloton, again initiated by two Arkéa - B&B Hotels riders. They have a whole 2-30 to close - a tall order.

Despite the comfort break, a couple of Arkéa - B&B Hotels attempted to attack. They're clearly desperate having failed to make the break, but it's an unpopular, etiquette-breaking move in the peloton.

The pace is off in the peloton, with Pogačar among many to take the opportunity for a comfort break.

220KM TO GO The 8 leaders are 1-40 ahead of the peloton, but the chasing duo have only about 10 or 15 seconds.

Correction - Reynders hasn't been caught by the peloton, and is about to be joined by Walker. There's still hope for Wagner Bazin WB, albeit it a slim one.

Some riders still haven't given up, as EF's Max Walker jumps out of the peloton. But with 1-20 between himself and the break, he's appears to be on a hiding to nothing.

Reynders has now been caught. That'll be a serious disappointment to the team, as ensuring they were represented in the break would have been their main goal of the day.

Jens Reynders is behind trying to join them. His Wagner Bazin WB have missed the move, despite being one of the most active teams at the start.

Here are the 8 riders in the break: Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla) Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) Sean Flynn (Picnic PostNL) Timo Roosen (Picnic PostNL) Rory Townsend (Q36.5) Victor Vercouillie (Flanders - Baloise) Marco Haller (Tudor)

Or will it? More attacks are coming out of the peloton. There are still riders not happy.

230KM TO GO Almost 30 seconds now for the break. It appears this will indeed be the break.

Riders at the front of the peloton are spreading across the road, to try and discourage any more attacks. This might be our break of the day.

This move looks promising - it contains about 8 riders, and they've been allowed 10 seconds.

He's brought back, as is a group of about 10 that briefly had a few seconds. There are too many wanting to get into the break for anybody to be happy with whatever group threatens to form.

A Q36.5 rider is the latest to get a small gap, but, once again, has no company.

240KM TO GO Hesters has been caught. Still no break has formed, after nearly 40 minutes of racing.

The Wagner Bazin WB has sat up, for unclear reasons. The Flanders - Baloise rider, Jules Hesters, is continuing on though.

Jungels has eased up and been caught, and now two counter-attackers have passed him to lead the race - a Wagner Bazin WB rider and one from Flanders - Baloise.

Crash in the peloton, the first of the day - Carlos Canal and Lennert Van Eetvelt are invlolved.

This must be the biggest gap we’ve seen so far, approaching ten seconds. Jungels is all out on his own though.

Bob Jungels has a gap of a few seconds.

A group of about 15 has just become the first for a while to get a small gap of a few seconds, but has been reabsorbed too.

250KM TO GO Almost 20km into the race, and still no break. It's strangely subdued - the pace is high, and lots of teams want to get into the break, but most are chasing rather than trying to take the initiative and form the move.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar is happy to hover around the back for now. The only riders massed at the front are those trying to make sure they're part of the break.

The likes of EF Education-EasyPost, Picnic PostNL, Intermarché - Wanty and Wagner Bazin WB are particularly prominent at the front, wanting to be a part of the break that will eventually form.

No rider has managed to get a gap since Vermoote. There are lots of riders trying, but too many for an appropriate break to form.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

260KM TO GO Vermoote has been brought back, and the peloton is all together.

Jelle Vermoote is that Wagner Bazin WB rider.

A Wagner Bazin WB rider is the first of the day's early attackers to get a gap of more than just a few bike-lengths.

Lots of movement at the front of the bunch, but no gaps yet.

OFFICIAL START And we're off!

(Image credit: Getty Images) The riders at the start, greeted by blue skies. It does not appear rain will affect this year's Tour of Flanders.

Though the pair of Van der Poel and Pogačar have attracted all the hype, this isn’t quite a two-man show, and many of the world’s best are here to play a starring role. Mads Pedersen has been brilliant all spring, and won Gent-Wevelgem with an attack even more far out than the other two; Filippo Ganna is in the classics form of his life and Wout van Aert has the class, if the form.

The riders are on the move in Bruges, making their way through the neutralised one. Excitement is building!

In cycling history, having two such decorated riders race against each of in as big a race as this at the very peak of their powers is a rarity. They both go into the race on seven career monuments, seeking an 8th to go joint-sith on the all-time list.

The Ronde is always a special race, but promises to be even more so this year thanks to the great rivalry between Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar Part one was won by Van der Poel at Milan-Sanremo, when Pogačar proved unable to drop him despite multiple blistering attacks, and today will be their meeting on the cobblestones. They’ve both been unstoppable when they’ve raced apart - but today, something will have to give, and only one can win.

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. After a spring full of drama and excitement, the Tour of Flanders is the climax of the Belgian classics, and promises to be one of the events of the whole season.