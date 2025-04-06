Tour of Flanders Men Live - Pogačar and Van der Poel resume rivalry

The peloton tackles 268.9km with 16 hills and seven cobblestone sectors between Bruges and Oudenaarde

Tour of Flanders

Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Flanders Classics / Tour of Flanders 2025)

Tour of Flanders 2025 - Everything you need to know

Tour of Flanders 2025 - Route

Tour of Flanders 2025 contenders - Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar?

There's been a crash in the peloton on the Kwaremont. It seems the biggest name down is Nils Politt.

140KM TO GO

Alessandro Romele has gone clear from the rest of the break on the climb.

OUDE KWAREMONT

We're nearing the Oude Kwaremont now, and there's a huge battle in the peloton. 

We have a first abandon of the day - Nolann Mahoudo of Cofidis.

Van Aert might enter this Tour of Flanders on the back of a devastating defeat at Dwars door Vlaanderen, but talking to the press prior to the race, he’s drawn the positive from that race. To finish second, his form was up from earlier in the spring, while the way his Visma-Lease a Bike tore the race up in the crosswinds could be a blueprint for thow they might try to challenge Van der Poel and Pogačar today, with their very strong team also featuring Matteo Jorgenson.

150KM TO GO

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 A general view of the peloton competing while fans cheer during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The leaders are greeted by huge cheers as the pass through Oudenaarde. It’s enough to induce goosebumps! 

The Tour of Flanders wasn’t initially on Filippo Ganna’s schedule, but he’s ridden so well this spring that it’d feel remiss for him to not give it a go. At Milan-Sanremo he was the only man to match Van der Poel and Pogačar, while he proved he could do it on the cobbled climbs too at E3 Sao Classic, where he finished third.

The pace is up a little in anticipation, and has spelt the end of Walker and Reynders fruitless escapade. The gap to the leaders has gone down a bit too, to 3-40.

160KM TO GO

If anyone is to challenge the Van der Poel / Pogačar duopoly, it’s Mads Pedersen. He’s in the form of his life and has enjoyed a brilliant spring, culminating in a stunning long-range solo attack to win Gent-Wevelgem.

170KM TO GO

The only time in the last five years that Van der Poel has not made it to the finishing straight at the Tour of Flanders either in the lead on his own or in a small select group was in 2023, when Pogačar succeeded in dropping him on the Oude Kwaremont. 

Mechanical for Tim Van Dijke, who’s having his rear wheel changed. His Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe team have struggled for results this classics campaign, one of the many who admit they’re riding for the minor placings behind the unstoppable duo.

180KM TO GO

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Fans during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, Mathieu van der Poel has the chance to make history, and become the rider with the outright record of most Tour of Flanders victories. Though many have won this race three times, a fourth win has always proven to be elusive. 

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 LR Elmar Reinders of Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla Connor Swift of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers Timo Roosen of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL Marco Haller of Austria and Team Tudor Pro Cycling Sean Flynn of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL Victor Vercouillie of Belgium and Team Flanders Baloise and Rory Townsend of Ireland and Team Q365 Pro Cycling compete in the breakaway during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

190KM TO GO

While we wait for the action to kick off, have a read of some pre-race quotes from the big favourites

Mechanical for Kelland O'Brien in the peloton. The pace is slow enough for him to just change the rear wheel, rather than the whole bike.

200KM TO GO

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Max Walker of Great Britain and Team EF Education EasyPost competes in the chase group during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British Connor Swift of Ineos Grenadiers pictured in action during the men's race of the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders' one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

210KM TO GO

The peloton is reorganising itself, as those who stopped for comfort breaks gradually make their way back to the peloton. The two main protagonists have also taken control at the front - Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Those attacks came to nothing. 

Yet more attacks out of the peloton, again initiated by two Arkéa - B&B Hotels riders. They have a whole 2-30 to close - a tall order. 

Despite the comfort break, a couple of Arkéa - B&B Hotels attempted to attack. They're clearly desperate having failed to make the break, but it's an unpopular, etiquette-breaking move in the peloton.

The pace is off in the peloton, with Pogačar among many to take the opportunity for a comfort break.

220KM TO GO

Correction - Reynders hasn't been caught by the peloton, and is about to be joined by Walker. There's still hope for Wagner Bazin WB, albeit it a slim one.

Some riders still haven't given up, as EF's Max Walker jumps out of the peloton. But with 1-20 between himself and the break, he's appears to be on a hiding to nothing.

Reynders has now been caught. That'll be a serious disappointment to the team, as ensuring they were represented in the break would have been their main goal of the day.

Jens Reynders is behind trying to join them. His Wagner Bazin WB have missed the move, despite being one of the most active teams at the start.

Here are the 8 riders in the break:

Or will it? More attacks are coming out of the peloton. There are still riders not happy.

230KM TO GO

Riders at the front of the peloton are spreading across the road, to try and discourage any more attacks. This might be our break of the day.

This move looks promising - it contains about 8 riders, and they've been allowed 10 seconds. 

He's brought back, as is a group of about 10 that briefly had a few seconds. There are too many wanting to get into the break for anybody to be happy with whatever group threatens to form.

A Q36.5 rider is the latest to get a small gap, but, once again, has no company. 

240KM TO GO

The Wagner Bazin WB has sat up, for unclear reasons. The Flanders - Baloise rider, Jules Hesters, is continuing on though. 

Jungels has eased up and been caught, and now two counter-attackers have passed him to lead the race - a Wagner Bazin WB rider and one from Flanders - Baloise.

Crash in the peloton, the first of the day - Carlos Canal and Lennert Van Eetvelt are invlolved.

This must be the biggest gap we’ve seen so far, approaching ten seconds. Jungels is all out on his own though.

Bob Jungels has a gap of a few seconds. 

A group of about 15 has just become the first for a while to get a small gap of a few seconds, but has been reabsorbed too.

250KM TO GO

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men's race of the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders' one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of EF Education-EasyPost, Picnic PostNL, Intermarché - Wanty and Wagner Bazin WB are particularly prominent at the front, wanting to be a part of the break that will eventually form.

No rider has managed to get a gap since Vermoote. There are lots of riders trying, but too many for an appropriate break to form.

BRUGES BELGIUM APRIL 06 A general view of the peloton prior to the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

260KM TO GO

Jelle Vermoote is that Wagner Bazin WB rider. 

A Wagner Bazin WB rider is the first of the day's early attackers to get a gap of more than just a few bike-lengths.

Lots of movement at the front of the bunch, but no gaps yet. 

OFFICIAL START

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the pair of Van der Poel and Pogačar have attracted all the hype, this isn’t quite a two-man show, and many of the world’s best are here to play a starring role. Mads Pedersen has been brilliant all spring, and won Gent-Wevelgem with an attack even more far out than the other two; Filippo Ganna is in the classics form of his life and Wout van Aert has the class, if the form.

The riders are on the move in Bruges, making their way through the neutralised one. Excitement is building!

In cycling history, having two such decorated riders race against each of in as big a race as this at the very peak of their powers is a rarity. They both go into the race on seven career monuments, seeking an 8th to go joint-sith on the all-time list.

The Ronde is always a special race, but promises to be even more so this year thanks to the great rivalry between Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. After a spring full of drama and excitement, the Tour of Flanders is the climax of the Belgian classics, and promises to be one of the events of the whole season.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 Tour of Flanders!

