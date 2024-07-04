Jasper Philipsen relegated in Tour de France stage 6 sprint, Cavendish accuses TV moto of blocking return from mechanical

Belgian's green jersey defence hopes hampered as he drops out of points on stage 6 to Dijon

A frustrated Jasper Philipsen following the conclusion of stage 6 of the Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was relegated from second place in the Tour de France stage 6 sprint into Dijon on Thursday after shifting his line to block Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike).

The Belgian's move came in the final 150 metres of the 163.5km sprint stage, as he raced along the barriers towards the finish line. Behind him, Van Aert appeared to be going for a gap alongside Philipsen but was forced to slow down and back out of his sprint as a result.

