‘Too fast to brake’ – The bunny hop that stopped Axel Zingle crashing into Mads Pedersen

By
published

Cofidis rider manages to evade fallen Lidl-Trek rider on final run to line

Lidl - Trek team's Danish rider Mads Pedersen cycles past the finish line of the 5th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,5 km between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint-Vulbas, on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) limps over the line after his stage 5 Tour de France crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) was barrelling toward his record 35th Tour de France stage win, behind him Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) had suddenly hit the deck leaving Axel Zingle (Cofidis) – who was just tailing off after leading out teammate Bryan Coquard – with a quick decision to make as he headed toward the line in Saint Vulbas. 

“It happened very quickly. I had finished my job for Bryan, I had moved aside,” said Zingle in a team media statement. “For me, the race was already over even though I was still going at 60 km/h. I didn’t expect to have a fall in front of me.”

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor.