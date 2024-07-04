'Such a nice guy to break my record' - Eddy Merckx gives thumbs-up to Mark Cavendish taking historic 35th Tour de France stage win

By
published

'It’s not taking anything from the great Eddy Merckx, it’s just a number' says Cavendish on cycling's all-time great

Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the 2021 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish and Eddy Merckx at the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the whole cycling world, be that friends, family or rivals, rejoiced as Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) achieved a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France in Saint Vulbas, perhaps the most important reaction was that of the great Eddy Merckx.

Cycling’s all-time greatest rider was, after all, the only man who had stood alongside Cavendish with a total of 34 Tour wins before yesterday’s history-making stage. Which was when the Manx Missile powered away from both the Tour’s sprint field to victory and from Merckx for sole ownership of the stage win record.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.