Mark Cavendish cements legendary status as cycling's most successful sprinter at the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) rode into the history books on stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, claiming a record-breaking 35th stage win at the French Grand Tour.

Cavendish crashed out of the Tour last year, breaking his collarbone, but he opted to prolong his career for another year.

Previously tied with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins at the Tour de France, Cavendish’s first stage victory at the Tour came in 2008 in Chateauroux, racing for Team Columbia. In that sprint, he crossed the line ahead of Spain's Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel.

He took another three stages that July, finally reaching a total of 34 Tour de France stage wins in 2021. A two-year gap then followed before the 39-year-old could add the record-breaking total of 35 in 2024, where he beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) into second while Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) finished third in Saint Vulbas.

Cavendish said after the stage victory, "I'm a little bit in disbelief. Astana put a big gamble on this year to make sure we're good at the Tour de France. My boss has done it. It was a big gamble trying to come in and win at least one stage. It was a big gamble for my boss, Alexander Vinokourov.

"It shows the next bike riders what the Tour de France is, know you have to go all in. We've done it. We worked exactly how we wanted - how we built the team, what we've done with the equipment, every detail has been put specifically towards today.

"You see what it means - we're not going to be top of the UCI rankings or anything but it shows how big the Tour de France is."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cavendish has claimed three victories this season, the first in the ColombiaTour in February, and and he went on to take a stage in the Tour of Hungary in May. His last race was the Tour de Suisse in June where there were virtually no opportunities for the sprinters, but which honed his climbing form to get through the first stages of the 2024 Tour.



Cavendish career has all but come to a close on two occasions, first in 2020 when after failing to make the Tour selection for two years running and he was still looking for a team late in the season. Finally a previous squad from his career, QuickStep, offered him a spot for 2021, albeit for the minimum wage for professionals and with Cavendish having to bring his own sponsor to the squad.



The Briton rewarded the Belgian team's faith with four Tour de France stage wins in 2021. However, the team failed to extended his contract after 2022 despite his winning a stage in the Giro after he did not race the Tour that summer. Plans to race for a projected French squad fell apart when the team failed to form, only for Astana Qazaqstan to come to his rescue that December.



Cavendish claimed a Giro d’Italia stage win in 2023, racing to victory on the last day in Rome, but his participation in the Tour was wrecked by a first week crash. With more time in hand than after his last-minute signing in 2023, Astana then signed a considerable number of backup riders, including legendary leadout man Michael Morkov, and reinforced their training staff, all with the aim of guiding Cavendish to win number 35 in the Tour de France.

The Briton now has 55 Grand Tour stage wins in his palmares, 35 in the Tour, 17 in the Giro d'Italia and three in the Vuelta a Espana. Another six opportunities are possible in this year’s Tour, starting with stage 6 on Thursday.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.