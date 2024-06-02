Tour de France 2024 - Stage 4 preview

July 2, 2024: Pinerolo - Valloire, 139.6km

The 2024 Tour de France will leave Italy after a long climb to Sestrières (39.9km at 3.7%), where Fausto Coppi triumphed in 1952, before crossing into France 71km into stage 4 at the Col de Montgenèvre (8.3km at 5.9%). Then, after ascending the Lautaret pass, the riders will tackle the 2,642-metre Galibier (23km at 5.1%) with a time bonus sprint at the summit before a fast 20km descent to the finish line in Valloire.

