Tour de France 2024 - Stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France 2024 Stage 4 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 4 - Col du Galibier profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 4 route (Image credit: ASO)

The 2024 Tour de France will leave Italy after a long climb to Sestrières (39.9km at 3.7%), where Fausto Coppi triumphed in 1952, before crossing into France 71km into stage 4 at the Col de Montgenèvre (8.3km at 5.9%). Then, after ascending the Lautaret pass, the riders will tackle the 2,642-metre Galibier (23km at 5.1%) with a time bonus sprint at the summit before a fast 20km descent to the finish line in Valloire.

Never before has the Tour climbed so high so early in its history. The 139.6km stage with 3,600 metres of elevation gain will be the first opportunity for the favourites to test themselves and challenge each other in the high mountains.

Stage 4 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 18.9

Time bonus sprint, km 120.7

Stage 4 Mountains