Tour de France 2024 - Stage 4 preview
July 2, 2024: Pinerolo - Valloire, 139.6km
The 2024 Tour de France will leave Italy after a long climb to Sestrières (39.9km at 3.7%), where Fausto Coppi triumphed in 1952, before crossing into France 71km into stage 4 at the Col de Montgenèvre (8.3km at 5.9%). Then, after ascending the Lautaret pass, the riders will tackle the 2,642-metre Galibier (23km at 5.1%) with a time bonus sprint at the summit before a fast 20km descent to the finish line in Valloire.
Never before has the Tour climbed so high so early in its history. The 139.6km stage with 3,600 metres of elevation gain will be the first opportunity for the favourites to test themselves and challenge each other in the high mountains.
Stage 4 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 18.9
- Time bonus sprint, km 120.7
Stage 4 Mountains
- Sestrières (39.9km at 3.7%) cat. 2, km 50.4
- Col de Montgenèvre (8.3km at 5.9%) cat. 2, km 71.1
- Col du Galibier - Souvenir Henri Desgrange (23km at 5.1%), cat. HC, km 120.7
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stageTour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
-
'The final dress rehearsal' - Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley combine for just second time ahead of Tour de France'He’s a good guy and I think he’s good to work with' says Australian GC star ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 previewJuly 21, 2024: Monaco - Nice, 33.7km
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20 previewJuly 20, 2024: Nice - Col de la Couillole,132.8km