'You need really big balls to ride on the front like we did' – Pogačar, UAE dominate Tour de France Galibier ascent

By
published

Race leader says 'it's not really decided who is where' despite distancing Vingegaard on first mountain test

UAE Team Emirates riders pace team leader Tadej Pogačar (second from left) on Col du Galibier climb, with GC contenders Primož Roglič (left) and Jonas Vingegaard (right) trying to tag along
UAE Team Emirates riders pace team leader Tadej Pogačar (second from left) on Col du Galibier climb, with GC contenders Primož Roglič (left) and Jonas Vingegaard (right) trying to tag along (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Two days after the first exchange of volleys in the Tour de France GC war, the first major blow was landed as the race hit its second-highest point atop the Col du Galibier.

It was Tadej Pogačar who landed it – if not a knockout to his main rival Jonas Vingegaard at this early stage, then at least a body blow of a full 50 seconds. Pogačar gained 37 seconds on the road in Valloire, in addition to three bonus seconds at 2,600 metres high atop the Galibier and another 10 at the finish line.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix