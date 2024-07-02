‘Our time will come’ - Jonas Vingegaard still in the game after first Tour de France mountain stage

2023 winner loses 50 seconds to Tadej Pogačar but stays upbeat

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard finished 37 seconds down on Tadej Pogačar, lost a further 13 seconds due to time bonuses on the high-speed race over the Col du Galibier and on the descent to the finish in Valloire, yet appeared the best of the rest on stage 4 of the 2024 Tour de France.

With the European football championships ongoing, football analogies are frequent at the Tour and Vingegaard claimed he felt he was only 1-0 down to Pogačar while it could have been 3-0 after he was only able to train for six weeks after his terrible Izulia Basque Country crash.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.