‘The closer we get to the podium, the more we have to go for it’ - Remco Evenepoel shows Tour de France ambition

By
published

High-speed descending appears to be Belgian’s only weakness after stage 4 over Galibier

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured in action during stage 4 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Pinerolo, Italy to Valloire, France (139,6 km) on Tuesday 02 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Remco Evenepoel on the descent of the Galibier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The descent off the Col du Galibier exposed Remco Evenepoel’s Achilles heel at the Tour de France, but the Belgian showed his fighting spirit by closing the gap to the chase group behind an untouchable Tadej Pogačar and then winning the sprint for second place on stage 4.

“It’s always good when you finish second behind the best rider in the world,” Evenepoel said after again pulling on the white best young rider’s jersey in Valloire.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.