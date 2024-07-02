'The best team in the world' - Almeida and Ayuso shred Tour de France GC field for Pogačar in UAE masterclass

Star group of climbing domestiques light up Col du Galibier to launch Tadej Pogačar away from his rivals in stunning display

João Almeida leads the GC group on stage 4 of the Tour de France
João Almeida leads the GC group on stage 4 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates put on a striking team display on stage 4 of the Tour de France, dictating terms on the Col du Galibier with their elite squad of climbers to launch Tadej Pogačar to victory and back into the yellow jersey.

After stunning work from Nils Politt, Marc Soler and Tim Wellens on the flat to keep the day’s break in check and pace the lower slopes of the final 23km climb, UAE turned to their three deluxe climbing domestiques to put the hurt on the GC field.

