Jasper Philipsen continues Tour de France after frustrating high-speed crash on first sprint stage

'The damage is not too bad considering the circumstances. I think I hit the ground at at least 60kph' says Belgian sprinter

Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel
Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been cleared to start stage 4 of the Tour de France after recovering overnight from the crash that prevented him from competing in the first bunch sprint of the race.

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced the news on the morning of stage 4, when they also confirmed that lead-out man Jonas Rickaert would take the start in Pinerolo after coming down in the same crash.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.