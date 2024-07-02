Jasper Philipsen continues Tour de France after frustrating high-speed crash on first sprint stage

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been cleared to start stage 4 of the Tour de France after recovering overnight from the crash that prevented him from competing in the first bunch sprint of the race.

Alpecin-Deceuninck announced the news on the morning of stage 4, when they also confirmed that lead-out man Jonas Rickaert would take the start in Pinerolo after coming down in the same crash.

“Soon the fourth stage will start in the Tour de France with Jasper Philipsen, who crashed yesterday. Luckily our top sprinter had a good night and seems to have recovered well from the bruise and abrasion on the right buttock,” read a social media post from the team.

“Also Jonas Rickaert, who suffered a bruise on the right lower leg, is feeling better after treatment with ice and an anti-inflammatory. We start at full strength again this afternoon and Jasper and Jonas can recover a bit more today with the next sprint stage in mind.”

Philipsen was the Tour’s best sprinter in 2023, netting three stage wins, but showed just how much good fortune is required to win even one sprint at the Tour as his Alpecin-Deceuninck team saw everything go wrong in the final approach to Turin.

Even before he crashed, Philipsen’s chances were hampered as world champion and top lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel suffered a double puncture - his first of the season according to team manager Christoph Roodhooft - 6km from the finish, leaving the train at a reduced strength and out of position.

Then, as Philipsen and the remaining Alpecin riders, who are renowned for their ability to move up late and time their charge to the front, tried to get into position for the final two corners, a crash also involving Israel-Premier Tech and Cofidis saw their chance to win go up in smoke.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their sprinter hit the deck at high speed and was spotted on the broadcast with a teammate's arm on his back as they rode away from the incident, eventually crossing the line in 118th.

“The damage is not too bad considering the circumstances. I think I hit the ground at at least 60kph but luckily it was a good road,” said Philipsen to Belgian media including Het Nieuwsblad.

“We were able to switch gears quite well after Mathieu's flat tyre, but then riders in front of us got caught up and I had no place to avoid them. That is a shame, especially because you miss the sprint and thus points for the green jersey.”

While he was annoyed to miss out on the opening sprint chance after dominating all but one of the flat bunch finishes in 2023, Philipsen knows he should get five or six more opportunities to add to his six Tour stage wins.

But his green jersey defence took a big hit, with him already over 30 points down on the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and history-making stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty).

“We haven't had a positive day, but fortunately there are still opportunities. But of course, I would have liked it to be different,” said Philipsen.

“I'm already happy that I can continue my Tour and that it's not too bad after all, but I would have liked to participate. I'm boiling a bit inside, but that's cycling and it's part of it.”

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.