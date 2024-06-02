Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2 preview
June 30, 2024: Cesenatico - Bologna, 198.7km
Stage 2 will take the riders across the rolling hills of the Emilia-Romagna region from Marco Pantani’s hometown of Cesenatico to Bologna, via Imola and its famous motor racing circuit, and over the roads of the 2020 World Championships won by Julian Alaphilippe.
The 198.7km route with 1,850 metres of climbing is well-suited for puncheurs with the finale featuring the climb to the Sanctuary of San Luca (1.9km at 10.6%), the traditional finale of the Giro dell’Emilia which will be tackled twice in the final 40km. The final time up San Luca, with maximum gradients of 19% will also offer up a time bonus sprint at the top with only 12km to the finish line.
Stage 2 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 108.1
- Time bonus sprint, km 186.6
Stage 2 Mountains
- Côte de Monticino (2km at 7.5%), cat. 3, km 74
- Côte de Gallisterna (1.3km at 12.8%), cat. 3, km 88.8
- Côte de Botteghino di Zocca (1.9km at 6.9%), cat. 4, km 139
- Côte de Montecalvo (2.8km at 7.7%), cat. 3, km 151.2
- Côte de San Luca (1.9km at 10.6%), cat. 3, km 168.3
- Côte de San Luca (1.9km at 10.6%), cat. 3, km 186.6
