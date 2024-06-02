Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2 preview

June 30, 2024: Cesenatico - Bologna, 198.7km

Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 profile
Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 profile(Image credit: ASO)

Stage 2 will take the riders across the rolling hills of the Emilia-Romagna region from Marco Pantani’s hometown of Cesenatico to Bologna, via Imola and its famous motor racing circuit, and over the roads of the 2020 World Championships won by Julian Alaphilippe. 

