Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 - Côte de San Luca profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 2 route (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 2 will take the riders across the rolling hills of the Emilia-Romagna region from Marco Pantani’s hometown of Cesenatico to Bologna, via Imola and its famous motor racing circuit, and over the roads of the 2020 World Championships won by Julian Alaphilippe.

The 198.7km route with 1,850 metres of climbing is well-suited for puncheurs with the finale featuring the climb to the Sanctuary of San Luca (1.9km at 10.6%), the traditional finale of the Giro dell’Emilia which will be tackled twice in the final 40km. The final time up San Luca, with maximum gradients of 19% will also offer up a time bonus sprint at the top with only 12km to the finish line.

Stage 2 Sprints

Intermediate sprint, km 108.1

Time bonus sprint, km 186.6

Stage 2 Mountains