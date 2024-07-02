Tour de France analysis – On the Galibier, UAE Team Emirates brought cycling into the era of the 'hors catégorie team'

By
published

Rival squads must now find ways to counter Tadej Pogačar's star-filled support squad, which looked near-unstoppable on stage 4

Across the Tour de France's stage 4 action on the Col de Galibier, the team of stars that is UAE Team Emirates seemed to rise beyond the title of 'superteam'
In cycling, the strongest team or rider on paper isn't always the strongest on the road, as a myriad of outside factors – including rivals, the course, tactics or lack thereof, the weather, and illness – can conspire to falter even the most powerful-seeming lineups on any given race day.

On stage 4 of the Tour de France, raced over the high-mountain passes at Sestrières, Col de Montgenèvre and the Col du Galibier, no such obstacles impeded the progress of the star-packed UAE Team Emirates, however.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix