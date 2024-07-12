Near-miss in Pau latest confirmation of rising Tour de France form for Wout van Aert

By
published

Belgian star claims latest podium finish as hunt for tenth Tour stage victory continues

Tour de France 2024 stage 13: Wout van Aert (R) finishes second to Jasper Philipsen (L)
Tour de France 2024 stage 13: Wout van Aert (R) finishes second to Jasper Philipsen (L) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard is not the only rider on a successful comeback trail at Visma-Lease A Bike in this year's Tour de France and Belgian star Wout van Aert provided the cycling world with another reminder of that at Pau, where he claimed second on a frantic reduced bunch sprint behind fellow-Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Van Aert's bad crash during Dwars door Vlaanderen in March forced him to skip his original target for the first half of the season, the Giro d'Italia. But with a third, a sixth, a fourth and now two second places in this year's Tour de France, Van Aert is clearly in flying form in his alternative pathway towards the fast-approaching Olympic Games. That his latest success came in the same city of Pau where he suffered a massive crash and injuries in the 2019 Tour de France during a time trial only helped underline that fact.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.