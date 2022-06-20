Tour de France 2022 - Stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2022 - Stage 6 Profile (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2022 - Stage 6 Map (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 6: Binche-Longwy

Date: July 7, 2022

Distance: 219.9km

Stage timing: 12:05 - 17:15 CEST

Stage type: Hilly

The longest stage of the 2022 Tour de France starts in the Belgian city of Binche, known for the Binche-Chimay-Binche one-day race. The first 69km pass through Belgium before crossing into France, and the stage continues close to the Belgian border all the way to Longwy.



Soon after reaching France, the race comes across the first third-category climb of the Tour, the Côte des Mazures, before continuing through relatively flat terrain until 60km to go when the profile becomes rolling again. The last 20km are up and down with the fourth-category Côte de Montigny-sur-Chiers, an unclassified climb, the third-category, 12.3% Côte de Pulventeux that crests with 5.3km to go, and the 1.6-kilometre finishing climb up the Côte des Religieuses.



This stage could bring the GC favourites out to play, but with the next day’s mountaintop finish in mind it is more likely that they will be content to follow moves on the hills before the finishing climb. A small group or a solo rider could fight for the win, but an uphill sprint between the best puncheurs that also includes the GC riders is more likely.