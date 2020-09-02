Tour de France stage 5 - live coverage

Refresh

1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18:07:04 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:04 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:07 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:11 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:13 6 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:17 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:17 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:17 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:00:17 10 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:17 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:17 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:17 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:00:17 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:17 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:17 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:17 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:26 18 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:26 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:38 20 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:45 (Image credit: Wout Beel)

Per some accounts, Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma won the Tour de France yesterday. According to others, men like Egan Bernal and Thibaut Pinot did well to limit their losses to (next to) nothing. The significance of the first rendezvous of a Grand Tour is almost always in the eye of the beholder. It was clear that the Slovenian and his team were the strongest on the Tour's first summit finish at Orcières-Merlette on stage 4, but his rivals only conceded a 10-second time bonus at the line, as all of the top tier of contenders - bar Emmanuel Buchmann - came home together. All to play for, at least if the race lasts the full three weeks.

The stage gets underway at 13.10 local time, with the peloton slated to hit kilometre zero at 13.20. There are two category 4 climbs on the agenda – the Col de Serre Colon (4.1km at 3.7%) after 130km and the Côte de Saint-Vincent-de-Barrès (2.7km at 4.2%) after 167km – though the real damage might be caused by the long, long false flat that leads to the finish in the marron glacé capital of Privas.

Stage 5 of the Tour de France brings the peloton 183km from Gap to Privas and it could go several ways. The largely downhill nature of the route suggests that it will be a day for the sprinters but the gradual drag towards the finish town might burn off some of the fast men and produce a finale for finisseurs. Meanwhile, this is Mistral country, which means there is always the vague threat of crosswinds and echelons, though the forecast is for calm conditions. After a summit finish yesterday and with another to come tomorrow, the GC men will likely be keen to get through the day as calmly as possible.