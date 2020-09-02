Trending

Live coverage

Tour de France stage 5 - live coverage

By

All the action from Gap to Privas

Tour de France: Roglic claims first summit finale on stage 4

2020 Tour de France hub page

2020 Tour de France start list

2020 Tour de France: The Essential Guide

Bernal biding his time for the third week of Tour de France

First Tour de France mountain finish reveals Alaphilippe's GC weaknesses

Tour de France contenders racing like they expect to see Paris

(Image credit: ASO)
Refresh

1          Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep        18:07:04

2          Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:04

3          Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma      00:00:07

4          Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates     00:00:11

5          Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis         00:00:13

6          Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers    00:00:17

7          Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma   00:00:17

8          Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott         00:00:17

9          Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic    00:00:17

10        Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team            00:00:17

11        Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo          00:00:17

12        Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale       00:00:17

13        Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:00:17

14        Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ   00:00:17

15        Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling            00:00:17

16        Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo    00:00:17

17        Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe  00:00:26

18        Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team      00:00:26

19        Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team     00:00:38

20        Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:45

 

Julian Alaphilippe's Specialized Tarmac SL7

(Image credit: Wout Beel)

Per some accounts, Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma won the Tour de France yesterday. According to others, men like Egan Bernal and Thibaut Pinot did well to limit their losses to (next to) nothing. The significance of the first rendezvous of a Grand Tour is almost always in the eye of the beholder. It was clear that the Slovenian and his team were the strongest on the Tour's first summit finish at Orcières-Merlette on stage 4, but his rivals only conceded a 10-second time bonus at the line, as all of the top tier of contenders - bar Emmanuel Buchmann - came home together. All to play for, at least if the race lasts the full three weeks.

The stage gets underway at 13.10 local time, with the peloton slated to hit kilometre zero at 13.20. There are two category 4 climbs on the agenda – the Col de Serre Colon (4.1km at 3.7%) after 130km and the Côte de Saint-Vincent-de-Barrès (2.7km at 4.2%) after 167km – though the real damage might be caused by the long, long false flat that leads to the finish in the marron glacé capital of Privas.

Stage 5 of the Tour de France brings the peloton 183km from Gap to Privas and it could go several ways. The largely downhill nature of the route suggests that it will be a day for the sprinters but the gradual drag towards the finish town might burn off some of the fast men and produce a finale for finisseurs. Meanwhile, this is Mistral country, which means there is always the vague threat of crosswinds and echelons, though the forecast is for calm conditions. After a summit finish yesterday and with another to come tomorrow, the GC men will likely be keen to get through the day as calmly as possible. 

(Image credit: ASO)

Latest on Cyclingnews