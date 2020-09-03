Tour de France stage 6 - live coverage

Refresh

No, there's a reaction from the bunch and they're starting to chase things down because Van Avermaet is only around three minutes down on GC and he's too good to let go. Mithchelton might chase this back and bring it all back together. They won't get any help from QuickStep because they have a rider in the move. The gap is down to 11 seconds with 181km to go.

That makes eight riders in the break and that might be that. The bunch fan across the road and this is the chance for the break to establish itself. This is is easily the best break of the race as we see Roche and Oss swap turns. We'll have the full breakdown of riders in just a minute. The gap right now is 16 seconds.

The gap is coming down though because more and me riders are trying to get across. Boasson Hagen is on the move but there are another batch of riders trying to make the juncture too. This is flat out racing. Lutsenko has made it, and so too has a rider from Bora.

The leading quartet only have eight seconds as we see a rider from EF Pro Cycling trying to making it five riders as the gap goes out to 12 seconds but the bunch aren't willing to sit up just yet. The EF rider looks like Powless but I can't be sure just yet as now an NTT rider tries to make it six leaders. The road is gently going uphill so this is a good point for the break. Yep, it's Powless.

Thomas De Gendt for Lotto Soudal is on the front of the peloton nice and early and he's setting the pace for the bunch with 2km covered already and Roche sits up for a second and that allows a few more riders to come across. Van Avermaet, Herrada, and Cavagna are going clear with the Sunweb rider. That's a really good group but they might want a couple more to bolster their number.

Prudhomme has just dropped the flag and we're now racing on stage 6 of the Tour de France. As expected we have some attacks, with Roche going off the front. He's a rider that I tipped for a breakaway today after he lost a lot of time on purpose on stage 5. You can read the stage preview, right here.

Of course, the major talking point from stage 5 was over Alaphilippe being handed a time penalty and dropping out of yellow as a result. It meant that Adam Yates moved into the race lead and he's currently on the front of the peloton in the yellow jersey. The nuts bolts of that story can be found, right here but we'll bring you more reactions in the early part of today's stage. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We're rolling out from Le Teil this morning with blue skies overhead but the riders are in for another testing day with several key climbs before the second summit finish of the race at Mont Aigoual. The final ascent has been used in the Tour de France just once before, back in 1987 but that year it wasn't the final climb, so this is all new territory for the race and the riders.