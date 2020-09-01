Live coverage
Tour de France stage 4 – Live coverage
Follow the action of the first summit finish at Orcières-Merlette
If you missed yesterday's action then we have a comprehensive stage report here as well as a look at the stage 3 highlights.
Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan won yesterday's stage into Sisteron with a dazzling sprint finish. He's still pretty pleased about it, but today is far from a day for him.
How I feel after yesterday😁 Thanks to everyone for the messages! Especially back in Australia!Another mountain day today⛰⛰ pic.twitter.com/vMPHAeVOkeSeptember 1, 2020
We're around 35 minutes away from the start of the stage in Sisteron. The start festivities are underway, while the start proper will be called at 13:30 local time, five minutes after the roll out from the town.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France, the first summit finish of the race to Orcières-Merlette.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
No wonder drugs in Remco Evenepoel's pocket, says BoonenRetired Belgian comes to youngster's defence and reveals 'concrete plans' had been made for comeback
-
Tour de France stage 4 – Live coverageFollow the action of the first summit finish at Orcières-Merlette
-
How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streamingWatch Bernal, Roglič, Quintana, Pinot do battle on the first summit finish of the race
-
Kwiatkowski: We have to be cautious and watch our Tour de France rivalsAlaphilippe can extend his Tour de France lead says Ineos all-rounder
-
Ochowicz continues hunt for replacement main sponsor at CCC TeamAmerican manager doesn't rule out step down to non-WorldTour level
-
Benoot signs two-year contract extension with SunwebBelgian rider – currently racing at the Tour de France – will stay with German team until at least end of 2022
-
Tour de France: Alaphilippe equals Thévenet in list of French yellow-jersey wearersCurrent race leader has held jersey for 16 days in his career, matching 1975 and 1977 Tour champion Bernard Thévenet – and is just one day away from Darrigade and Pingeon
-
Tour de France's first summit finish: a power climb – PreviewOrcières-Merlette famous for Ocaña's dramatic victory over Merckx at 1971 Tour
-
Tour de France: Van Avermaet schools Matt White on pronouncing his name – News ShortsVan Aert does acrobatics, Groupama-FDJ get extra climbing, Alaphilippe's teammates celebrate
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.