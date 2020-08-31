2020 Tour de France stage 3 highlights – Video
By Cyclingnews
Watch Caleb Ewan outsprint Sam Bennett in Sisteron
Though a largely uneventful day, stage 3 of the 2020 Tour de France did spring into life at the finish as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) added to his 2019 tally of three stage victories with a stunning finish in Sisteron.
The Australian came from a long way back on the finishing straight, weaving through his competition before surging past Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) just in time for the line after the Irishman head hit the headwind to early.
"I found my way through the wheels - coming from behind is a bit of a risk - but I found my way along the barrier and I came with a lot of speed and it worked in the end," Ewan said after the finish.
Earlier in the day, there was a battle for the polka dot jersey between Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale). A puncture and crash with the Cofidis car meant Perez's Tour was over mid-stage, though.
Cosnefroy retained the polka dots despite a late crash, while fellow breakaway rider Jérôme Cousin (Total Direct Energie) provided a late highlight after riding on solo for more than 100km after his breakmates had been caught.
Watch how it all unfolded in the Tour de France stage 3 highlights video above.
