Live coverage
Tour de France stage 3 - Live coverage
All the action as the race leaves Nice and heads to Sisteron
Recommended reading today is Barry Ryan's feature on Marc Hirschi. Everyone knows about Alaphilippe, everyone knew he was going to attack on that climb, and everyone knew he was going to win. What many people didn't know is Hirschi would be one of the two able to follow, and what many people don't know is much about the Swiss 22-year-old at all - including Adam Yates, going by his post-race interview. Anyway, Barry recently interviewed Hirschi at length and has the following story for us.
On the way to stage three. And what an incredible venue we have for today's start. The Allianz Riviera stadium of @ogcnice_eng 😍 #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/vLGe1IIa46August 31, 2020
It certainly hasn't been the gentlest of introductions to a Tour de France, and while many expect a sprint at the end of the day, this is far from one of those flat opening-week processions.
The opening half of the stage looks like a proper slog, with the Col du Pilon and Col de la Faye coming together and the road continuing to rise thereafter. The Col des Lègues will put the sprinters in more trouble again, but what swings this back in their favour are the 70 or so lightly downhill kilometres ahead of the run-in to Sisteron. It should be enough ground for some organised teams to bring about a bunch gallop, but it will again be one contested with fatigued legs.
Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? We have an in-depth write-up and photo gallery, plus all the results and standings at the link below.
🏟+🚲+🖋 pic.twitter.com/SeYFEAwR7VAugust 31, 2020
The pre-stage podium ceremony is well underway, and it's CCC who are being presented to the abyss at the moment. The riders will roll out at 12:10 local time, with the race proper getting underway around 10 minutes after that.
Good morning and welcome to the Cyclingnews live race centre for stage 3 of the Tour de France. We've had an action-packed Grand Départ, with the rain-soaked chaos on Saturday and a breathless Julian Alaphilippe exhibition on Sunday, but it's time to leave Nice behind. Today's stage takes us 198km north west, to Sisteron. It's an undulating day in the saddle but a bunch sprint would seem to be the most likely outcome.
