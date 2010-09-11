Image 1 of 19 It was a solo win for Carla Ryan in the last stage (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 2 of 19 The French team going for the start (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 3 of 19 Australian Tiffany Cromwell signs in at the start (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 4 of 19 Daphny Van den Brand poses for fans before the start (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 5 of 19 Cervelo Test Team wins the team classification (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 6 of 19 Vicki Whitelaw holds the pink jersey (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 7 of 19 It's been a great week for Vilija Sereikaite winner of the sprint classification (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 8 of 19 Sharon Laws is the leader of the combination classification (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 9 of 19 Australian Ruth Corset secures the mountains jersey (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 10 of 19 Lizzie Armitstead is also the best young rider (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 11 of 19 Lizzie Armitstead is the winner of the green jersey (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 12 of 19 Carla Ryan is queen of the day (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 13 of 19 French racer Christel Ferrier Bruneau shows her lovely smile on the podium (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 14 of 19 Australian Vicki Whitelaw, winner of the Tour de l'Ardèche 2010 (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 15 of 19 French Young rider Audrey Cordon (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 16 of 19 The leaders together behind Carla Ryan (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 17 of 19 Carla Ryan makes her move in the mountains (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 18 of 19 Stage winner Carla Ryan (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 19 of 19 Vilija Sereikaite (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Carla Ryan (Cervelo TestTeam) soloed to victory in the final stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. The Australian bested a 36-rider chase group by 56 seconds, with Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) taking the field sprint for second from Christine Majerus (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion).

Overnight race leader Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished 10th on the stage and won general classification. The Australian's general classification rivals finished in the same time in the chase group leaving the time gaps unchanged. Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) took overall runner-up honours, four seconds behind Whitelaw, while Ruth Corset (Australia) finished third, 1:29 off the pace.

"The tactic today was to attack on the first mountain, I tried and I didn't really succeed, I just made it hard for everyone," said Ryan. "Then, after another 10km I tried again and they let me go and it was actually a long time trial.

"The plan was to put the pressure on Whitelaw's team and make it hard for them, but I didn't expect to stay away. [Sports director] Egon [van Kessel] told me that we would go for the stage win with only 20km to go and I only believed in the last couple of kilometres that I could actually win the stage.

"It gives me some confidence for the world championships that will be in my home country and I am really glad that I finally won my first European race in my last race with this team."

Full Results 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2:27:26 2 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:00:56 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 4 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 5 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 6 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 7 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 8 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 9 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 10 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 13 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 14 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 15 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 16 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 17 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 18 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 19 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 20 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 21 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 22 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 23 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 24 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 25 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 26 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 27 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 28 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 29 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 30 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 31 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 32 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 33 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 34 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 35 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 36 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 37 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 38 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:02:58 39 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 40 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 41 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 42 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 43 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 44 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 45 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 46 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 47 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 48 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 49 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 50 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:05:57 51 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:06:20 52 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 53 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 54 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 55 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 56 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 57 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 58 Alna Burato (Fra) France 59 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 60 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 61 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 62 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:24 63 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 64 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:14:29 65 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:14:34 66 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:15:42 67 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 68 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:18:27 69 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 70 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:30:49 71 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:33:27 72 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team DNF Audrey Cordon (Fra) France DNF Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland DNF Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin DNF Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo

Sprint 1 - 1st passage over finish line, 3.9km 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 3 3 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 2 4 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 1

Sprint 2 - 2nd passage over finish line, 40.5Km 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 4 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Sprint 3 - 3rd passage over finish line, 64.2km 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 3 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 1

Mountain 1 - Le Mazet, 13.6km 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 3 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Bidon, 49.6km 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 2 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Bidon, 73.2km 1 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 2 3 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Teams 1 Cervelo TestTeam 7:24:10 2 Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:56 3 Belgium 4 France 5 Netherlands 6 Lotto Ladies Team 7 Lithuania 8 De Sprinters Malderen 9 Norway 0:02:58 10 Bike-Aid 11 Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 12 Rapha Condor 13 Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin 0:37:24 14 Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:50:15

Final general classification 1 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15:16:02 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:01:29 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:33 5 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:43 6 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:11 7 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 0:04:17 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:04:20 9 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:04:23 10 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:04:35 11 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:05:35 12 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 0:05:40 13 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:05:55 14 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:10 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:14 16 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:19 17 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:31 18 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 0:08:36 19 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:08:44 20 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:09:19 21 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:45 22 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:54 23 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:04 24 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:13:11 25 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:13:12 26 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 0:13:40 27 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:14:10 28 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:16:47 29 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:17:53 30 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:18:34 31 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:40 32 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:20:06 33 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:20:23 34 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:20:44 35 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:20:47 36 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 0:21:02 37 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:28:16 38 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:29:38 39 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:30:20 40 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:30:22 41 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 0:30:25 42 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:31:28 43 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:32:12 44 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:35:14 45 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:35:35 46 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:35:41 47 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:35:55 48 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:36:14 49 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:39:31 50 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:40:15 51 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:43:50 52 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:45:04 53 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:45:32 54 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:48:33 55 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:52:19 56 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 0:53:31 57 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:54:10 58 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:56:29 59 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:58:08 60 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:58:59 61 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:59:56 62 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 1:01:00 63 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 1:03:03 64 Alna Burato (Fra) France 1:06:01 65 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 1:08:18 66 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 1:09:04 67 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 1:18:20 68 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 1:21:20 69 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 1:24:32 70 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 1:39:16 71 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 1:54:17 72 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 2:27:15

Sprints classification 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 26 pts 2 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 18 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 15 5 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 10 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 9 7 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 8 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 9 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 10 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 4 11 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 4 12 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 3 13 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 3 14 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 3 15 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 2 16 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 17 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 2 18 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 1 19 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 1 20 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1 21 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 1 22 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 1

Mountains classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 45 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 31 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 19 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 13 5 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 11 6 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 11 7 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 11 8 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 6 9 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 10 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 4 11 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 3 12 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 13 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 2 14 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 2 15 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 16 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 1 17 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 1 18 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1 19 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Young riders classification 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15:17:35 2 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 0:02:44 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:47 4 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:04:22 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:41 6 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:46 7 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:58 8 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:08:12 9 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:31 10 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:11:38 11 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:15:14 12 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:16:20 13 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:17:01 14 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:18:33 15 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:18:50 16 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:19:11 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:19:14 18 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 0:19:29 19 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:26:43 20 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:28:05 21 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:28:47 22 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:28:49 23 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:29:55 24 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:30:39 25 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:33:41 26 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:34:02 27 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:34:08 28 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:47:00 29 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:50:46 30 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:52:37 31 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:58:23 32 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:59:27 33 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 1:01:30 34 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 1:06:45 35 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 1:16:47 36 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 1:22:59 37 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 1:52:44