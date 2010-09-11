Trending

Ryan wins final stage

Whitelaw takes home overall title

Image 1 of 19

It was a solo win for Carla Ryan in the last stage

It was a solo win for Carla Ryan in the last stage
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 19

The French team going for the start

The French team going for the start
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 19

Australian Tiffany Cromwell signs in at the start

Australian Tiffany Cromwell signs in at the start
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 19

Daphny Van den Brand poses for fans before the start

Daphny Van den Brand poses for fans before the start
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 19

Cervelo Test Team wins the team classification

Cervelo Test Team wins the team classification
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 19

Vicki Whitelaw holds the pink jersey

Vicki Whitelaw holds the pink jersey
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 19

It's been a great week for Vilija Sereikaite winner of the sprint classification

It's been a great week for Vilija Sereikaite winner of the sprint classification
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 19

Sharon Laws is the leader of the combination classification

Sharon Laws is the leader of the combination classification
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 19

Australian Ruth Corset secures the mountains jersey

Australian Ruth Corset secures the mountains jersey
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead is also the best young rider

Lizzie Armitstead is also the best young rider
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead is the winner of the green jersey

Lizzie Armitstead is the winner of the green jersey
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 19

Carla Ryan is queen of the day

Carla Ryan is queen of the day
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 19

French racer Christel Ferrier Bruneau shows her lovely smile on the podium

French racer Christel Ferrier Bruneau shows her lovely smile on the podium
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 14 of 19

Australian Vicki Whitelaw, winner of the Tour de l'Ardèche 2010

Australian Vicki Whitelaw, winner of the Tour de l'Ardèche 2010
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 15 of 19

French Young rider Audrey Cordon

French Young rider Audrey Cordon
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 16 of 19

The leaders together behind Carla Ryan

The leaders together behind Carla Ryan
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 17 of 19

Carla Ryan makes her move in the mountains

Carla Ryan makes her move in the mountains
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 18 of 19

Stage winner Carla Ryan

Stage winner Carla Ryan
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 19 of 19

Vilija Sereikaite

Vilija Sereikaite
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Carla Ryan (Cervelo TestTeam) soloed to victory in the final stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. The Australian bested a 36-rider chase group by 56 seconds, with Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) taking the field sprint for second from Christine Majerus (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion).

Overnight race leader Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished 10th on the stage and won general classification. The Australian's general classification rivals finished in the same time in the chase group leaving the time gaps unchanged. Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) took overall runner-up honours, four seconds behind Whitelaw, while Ruth Corset (Australia) finished third, 1:29 off the pace.

"The tactic today was to attack on the first mountain, I tried and I didn't really succeed, I just made it hard for everyone," said Ryan. "Then, after another 10km I tried again and they let me go and it was actually a long time trial.

"The plan was to put the pressure on Whitelaw's team and make it hard for them, but I didn't expect to stay away. [Sports director] Egon [van Kessel] told me that we would go for the stage win with only 20km to go and I only believed in the last couple of kilometres that I could actually win the stage.

"It gives me some confidence for the world championships that will be in my home country and I am really glad that I finally won my first European race in my last race with this team."

Full Results
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2:27:26
2Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:00:56
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
4Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
5Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
6Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
7Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
8Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
9Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
10Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
12Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
13Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
14Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
15Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
16Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
17Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
18Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
19Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
20Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
21Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
22Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
23Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
24Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
25Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
26Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
27Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
28Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
29Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
30Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
31Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
32Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
33Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
34Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
35Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
36Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
37Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
38Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:02:58
39Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
40Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
41Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
42Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
43Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
44Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
45Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
46Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
47Line Foss (Nor) Norway
48Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
49Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
50Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:05:57
51Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid0:06:20
52Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
53Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
54Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
55Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
56Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
57Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
58Alna Burato (Fra) France
59Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
60Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
61Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
62Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:11:24
63Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
64Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:14:29
65Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:14:34
66Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid0:15:42
67Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
68Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:18:27
69Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
70Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:30:49
71Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:33:27
72Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) France
DNFAgne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
DNFSylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
DNFUrte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo

Sprint 1 - 1st passage over finish line, 3.9km
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion3
3Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania2
4Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania1

Sprint 2 - 2nd passage over finish line, 40.5Km
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
4Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Sprint 3 - 3rd passage over finish line, 64.2km
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania3
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia1

Mountain 1 - Le Mazet, 13.6km
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
3Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Bidon, 49.6km
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia2
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Bidon, 73.2km
1Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo2
3Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Teams
1Cervelo TestTeam7:24:10
2Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:56
3Belgium
4France
5Netherlands
6Lotto Ladies Team
7Lithuania
8De Sprinters Malderen
9Norway0:02:58
10Bike-Aid
11Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
12Rapha Condor
13Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:37:24
14Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:50:15

Final general classification
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team15:16:02
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:01:29
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
5Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:43
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:02:11
7Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway0:04:17
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:04:20
9Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:04:23
10Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:04:35
11Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:05:35
12Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor0:05:40
13Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:05:55
14Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:10
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:14
16Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:19
17Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:07:31
18Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen0:08:36
19Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:08:44
20Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:09:19
21Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:09:45
22Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:11:54
23Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:12:04
24Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:13:11
25Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:13:12
26Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen0:13:40
27Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:14:10
28Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:16:47
29Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:17:53
30Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:18:34
31Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands0:19:40
32Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:20:06
33Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:20:23
34Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:20:44
35Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid0:20:47
36Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium0:21:02
37Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:28:16
38Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:29:38
39Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:30:20
40Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:30:22
41Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium0:30:25
42Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:31:28
43Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:32:12
44Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:35:14
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:35:35
46Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:35:41
47Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid0:35:55
48Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:36:14
49Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:39:31
50Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:40:15
51Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:43:50
52Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:45:04
53Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:45:32
54Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:48:33
55Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:52:19
56Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:53:31
57Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:54:10
58Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:56:29
59Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid0:58:08
60Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:58:59
61Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:59:56
62Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands1:01:00
63Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France1:03:03
64Alna Burato (Fra) France1:06:01
65Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin1:08:18
66Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid1:09:04
67Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland1:18:20
68Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin1:21:20
69Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway1:24:32
70Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team1:39:16
71Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team1:54:17
72Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team2:27:15

Sprints classification
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania26pts
2Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team18
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team15
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion15
5Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team10
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia9
7Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team8
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team7
9Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
10Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team4
11Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania4
12Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3
13Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia3
14Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid3
15Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France2
16Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
17Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid2
18Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo1
19Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor1
20Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1
21Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid1
22Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania1

Mountains classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia45pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team31
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team19
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team13
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team11
6Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France11
7Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo11
8Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia6
9Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
10Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team4
11Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team3
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
13Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo2
14Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France2
15Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
16Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor1
17Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway1
18Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1
19Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Young riders classification
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team15:17:35
2Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway0:02:44
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:47
4Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:04:22
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:41
6Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:46
7Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:05:58
8Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:08:12
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:10:31
10Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:11:38
11Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:15:14
12Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:16:20
13Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:17:01
14Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:18:33
15Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:18:50
16Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:19:11
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid0:19:14
18Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium0:19:29
19Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:26:43
20Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:28:05
21Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:28:47
22Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:28:49
23Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:29:55
24Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:30:39
25Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:33:41
26Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:34:02
27Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:34:08
28Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:47:00
29Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:50:46
30Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:52:37
31Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:58:23
32Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:59:27
33Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France1:01:30
34Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin1:06:45
35Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland1:16:47
36Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway1:22:59
37Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team1:52:44

Teams classification
1Cervelo TestTeam45:51:22
2Lotto Ladies Team0:02:38
3Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:18:09
4Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion0:18:27
5Rapha Condor0:25:18
6De Sprinters Malderen0:35:22
7France0:38:58
8Norway0:39:08
9Netherlands0:40:09
10Lithuania0:51:00
11Belgium0:52:16
12Bike-Aid1:00:26
13Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin2:46:11
14Czech-Slovak Mixed Team4:12:21

Latest on Cyclingnews