Ryan wins final stage
Whitelaw takes home overall title
Carla Ryan (Cervelo TestTeam) soloed to victory in the final stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. The Australian bested a 36-rider chase group by 56 seconds, with Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) taking the field sprint for second from Christine Majerus (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion).
Overnight race leader Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished 10th on the stage and won general classification. The Australian's general classification rivals finished in the same time in the chase group leaving the time gaps unchanged. Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) took overall runner-up honours, four seconds behind Whitelaw, while Ruth Corset (Australia) finished third, 1:29 off the pace.
"The tactic today was to attack on the first mountain, I tried and I didn't really succeed, I just made it hard for everyone," said Ryan. "Then, after another 10km I tried again and they let me go and it was actually a long time trial.
"The plan was to put the pressure on Whitelaw's team and make it hard for them, but I didn't expect to stay away. [Sports director] Egon [van Kessel] told me that we would go for the stage win with only 20km to go and I only believed in the last couple of kilometres that I could actually win the stage.
"It gives me some confidence for the world championships that will be in my home country and I am really glad that I finally won my first European race in my last race with this team."
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|2:27:26
|2
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:00:56
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|4
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|6
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|13
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|16
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|18
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|19
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|20
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|21
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|22
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|23
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|24
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|25
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|26
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|27
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|28
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|29
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|30
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|31
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|32
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|33
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|34
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|35
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|38
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:02:58
|39
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|40
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|41
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|42
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|43
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|44
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|45
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|46
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|47
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|48
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|49
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|50
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:05:57
|51
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:06:20
|52
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|53
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|54
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|55
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|56
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|57
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|58
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|59
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|60
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|61
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|62
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:24
|63
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:14:29
|65
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:14:34
|66
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:15:42
|67
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|68
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:18:27
|69
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|70
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:30:49
|71
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:33:27
|72
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|DNF
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|DNF
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|3
|3
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|4
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|4
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|1
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|3
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|2
|3
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Cervelo TestTeam
|7:24:10
|2
|Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:56
|3
|Belgium
|4
|France
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Lithuania
|8
|De Sprinters Malderen
|9
|Norway
|0:02:58
|10
|Bike-Aid
|11
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|12
|Rapha Condor
|13
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:37:24
|14
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:50:15
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15:16:02
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:11
|7
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|0:04:17
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:04:20
|9
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:23
|10
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:04:35
|11
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:05:35
|12
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|0:05:40
|13
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:05:55
|14
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:10
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:14
|16
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:19
|17
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:31
|18
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:08:36
|19
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:08:44
|20
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:09:19
|21
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:45
|22
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:54
|23
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:04
|24
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:13:11
|25
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:12
|26
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:13:40
|27
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:14:10
|28
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:16:47
|29
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:17:53
|30
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:34
|31
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:40
|32
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:20:06
|33
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:20:23
|34
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:20:44
|35
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:20:47
|36
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|0:21:02
|37
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:28:16
|38
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:29:38
|39
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:30:20
|40
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:30:22
|41
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|0:30:25
|42
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:31:28
|43
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:32:12
|44
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:35:14
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:35:35
|46
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:35:41
|47
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:35:55
|48
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:36:14
|49
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:39:31
|50
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:40:15
|51
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:43:50
|52
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:45:04
|53
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:45:32
|54
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:48:33
|55
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:52:19
|56
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:53:31
|57
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:54:10
|58
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:56:29
|59
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:58:08
|60
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:58:59
|61
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:59:56
|62
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:01:00
|63
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|1:03:03
|64
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|1:06:01
|65
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|1:08:18
|66
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1:09:04
|67
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|1:18:20
|68
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|1:21:20
|69
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|1:24:32
|70
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|1:39:16
|71
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|1:54:17
|72
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|2:27:15
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|26
|pts
|2
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|15
|5
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|9
|7
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|9
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|10
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|11
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|12
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|13
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|3
|14
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|3
|15
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|2
|16
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|17
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|2
|18
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|1
|19
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|1
|20
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|21
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1
|22
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|45
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|31
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|19
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|13
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|6
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|11
|7
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|11
|8
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|6
|9
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|10
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|11
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|13
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|2
|14
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|2
|15
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|16
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|1
|17
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|1
|18
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|19
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15:17:35
|2
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|0:02:44
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:47
|4
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:04:22
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:41
|6
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:46
|7
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:58
|8
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:12
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:31
|10
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:11:38
|11
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:15:14
|12
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:16:20
|13
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:17:01
|14
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:18:33
|15
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:18:50
|16
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:19:11
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:19:14
|18
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|0:19:29
|19
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:26:43
|20
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:28:05
|21
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:28:47
|22
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:28:49
|23
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:29:55
|24
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:30:39
|25
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:33:41
|26
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:34:02
|27
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:34:08
|28
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:47:00
|29
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:50:46
|30
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:52:37
|31
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:58:23
|32
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:59:27
|33
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|1:01:30
|34
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|1:06:45
|35
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|1:16:47
|36
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|1:22:59
|37
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|1:52:44
|1
|Cervelo TestTeam
|45:51:22
|2
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:38
|3
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:18:09
|4
|Esgl93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:18:27
|5
|Rapha Condor
|0:25:18
|6
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:35:22
|7
|France
|0:38:58
|8
|Norway
|0:39:08
|9
|Netherlands
|0:40:09
|10
|Lithuania
|0:51:00
|11
|Belgium
|0:52:16
|12
|Bike-Aid
|1:00:26
|13
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|2:46:11
|14
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|4:12:21
