Back-to-back wins for Armitstead
Whitelaw remains atop general classification
Cervelo's Lizzie Armitstead won her second consecutive stage on Thursday, winning the sprint from a small group on the 129km fourth stage of the Tour De l’Ardéche.
Armistead topped France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and Lotto's Grace Verbeke to win on a hilly day. Her teammate Sharon Laws lost ground on overall leader Vicky Whitelaw, dropping three seconds behind in the dash to the line. She is now four seconds back on the general classification.
“In the final 5 km today there was seven of us including Carla, Sharon and myself,” explained Lizzie Armitstead. “Carla worked hard for the last 5 km at the front while Sharon watched the leaders allowing me to get into a good position for the sprint. Grace Verbeke started the sprint and I won it. The team was outstanding today and worked very hard and I really thank them.”
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4:01:01
|2
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:29
|9
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|13
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|14
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|16
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|18
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:03:47
|19
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|21
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|22
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|23
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|24
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:07:08
|27
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|30
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:13
|31
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:08:30
|32
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|33
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:11:41
|34
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|37
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|38
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|39
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|41
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|43
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|44
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|45
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|0:11:44
|46
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:13:39
|48
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:13:53
|49
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:15:25
|50
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|51
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|52
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|53
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|54
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|55
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|56
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|57
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:18:00
|58
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:22:59
|59
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|60
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|62
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|63
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|64
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|65
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|66
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|67
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|68
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|69
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|70
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|71
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|72
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:24:33
|73
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|74
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|76
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|77
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|78
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|79
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|80
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:24:43
|81
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:26:48
|82
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:32:27
|DNF
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|DNF
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|3
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|5
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|5
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|6
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|4
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|5
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|1
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|2
|3
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|12:03:14
|2
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:18
|3
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:16
|4
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:13:13
|5
|Rapha Condor
|0:14:31
|6
|Belgium
|0:16:28
|7
|Norway
|0:17:46
|8
|France
|0:23:11
|9
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:23:47
|10
|Netherlands
|0:25:46
|11
|Switzerland
|0:38:32
|12
|Lithuania
|0:39:09
|13
|Bike-Aid
|0:42:20
|14
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:53:38
|15
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|1:11:54
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|9:12:01
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|4
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|0:04:17
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:04:20
|9
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:23
|10
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:04:35
|11
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:05:16
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:05:29
|13
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:05:35
|14
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:39
|15
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|0:05:40
|16
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:05:55
|17
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:10
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:14
|19
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:07:19
|20
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:31
|21
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:36
|22
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:08:11
|23
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:08:36
|24
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:08:44
|25
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:10
|26
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:09:19
|27
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:54
|28
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:04
|29
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:12:08
|30
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:12:37
|31
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:13:11
|32
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:13:40
|33
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:16:33
|34
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:16:44
|35
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|36
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|37
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:16:45
|38
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:16:47
|39
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:16:51
|40
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|0:16:59
|41
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:34
|42
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:19:40
|43
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:19:46
|44
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:20:06
|45
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:20:23
|46
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:20:46
|47
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:20:47
|48
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:21:25
|49
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:23:36
|50
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:24:03
|51
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:24:53
|52
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:06
|53
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:26:14
|54
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:26:37
|55
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:28:16
|56
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:28:18
|57
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:29:38
|58
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:31:12
|59
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:31:28
|60
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:31:56
|61
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:32:19
|62
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:32:33
|63
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:32:49
|64
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:34:03
|65
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:35:41
|66
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:37:06
|67
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:37:28
|68
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:37:41
|69
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:37:44
|70
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:37:59
|71
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:39:12
|72
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:39:39
|73
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:39:54
|74
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:40:44
|75
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:42:03
|76
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:43:42
|77
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:44:57
|78
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:47:30
|79
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:50:52
|80
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:53:52
|81
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:55:56
|82
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|1:23:38
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|10
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|8
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|4
|9
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|10
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|3
|11
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|13
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|14
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|2
|15
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|36
|pts
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|3
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|14
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|11
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|9
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|9
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|8
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|9
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|11
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|2
|12
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|1
|13
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|9:13:34
|2
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|0:02:44
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:47
|4
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:03:43
|5
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|0:04:22
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:41
|7
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:05:46
|8
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:58
|9
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:03
|10
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:06:38
|11
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:37
|12
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:31
|13
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:11:38
|14
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:15:00
|15
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:15:11
|16
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|17
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:15:12
|19
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:15:14
|20
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|0:15:18
|21
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:17:01
|22
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:18:13
|23
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:18:33
|24
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:18:50
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:19:14
|26
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:33
|27
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:26:43
|28
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:26:45
|29
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:28:05
|30
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:29:55
|31
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:30:23
|32
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:30:46
|33
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:00
|34
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:32:30
|35
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:35:33
|36
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:36:11
|37
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:36:26
|38
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:37:39
|39
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:38:06
|40
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:39:11
|41
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:40:30
|42
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:49:19
|43
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:52:19
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|27:39:40
|2
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:17
|3
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:15:46
|4
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:18:06
|5
|Rapha Condor
|0:22:55
|6
|Norway
|0:23:19
|7
|Belgium
|0:25:03
|8
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:35:01
|9
|France
|0:38:37
|10
|Netherlands
|0:39:48
|11
|Switzerland
|0:50:07
|12
|Lithuania
|0:50:39
|13
|Bike-Aid
|0:56:59
|14
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|1:22:07
|15
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|2:06:10
