Image 1 of 23 Liselot Decroix (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 2 of 23 Daphny Van den Brand (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 3 of 23 Kiwi Carla Ryan in the final kilometers (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 4 of 23 Christine Majerus (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 5 of 23 Carlee Taylor (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 6 of 23 Grace Verbeke doing most of the job for her leader Whitelaw (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 7 of 23 Natalie Creswick from Rapha Condor (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 8 of 23 Carla Ryan crossing the finish line (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 9 of 23 Ruth Corset happy with her race sensations (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 10 of 23 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 11 of 23 Australian Carlee Taylor not far from the head of the race (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 12 of 23 Ludivine Henrion in good shape (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 13 of 23 Lizzie Armitstead during the stage (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 14 of 23 Christel Ferrier Bruneau & Vicki Whitelaw posing for fans after the stage (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 15 of 23 After second place last year behind Angela Hennig, Lizzie Armitstead takes revenge in Cruas (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 16 of 23 Vicki Whitelaw, leader of the race (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 17 of 23 The always smiling Daphny Vandenbrand honored at the podium (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 18 of 23 Lizzie Armitstead winner of the day (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 19 of 23 Tough day for Vilija Sereikaite who still leads the sprints (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 20 of 23 Ruth Corset queen of the mountains (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 21 of 23 Christel Ferrier Bruneau second of the sprint (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 22 of 23 Sharon Laws with former french cyclist Aline Camboulives (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 23 of 23 Grace Verbeke (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Cervelo's Lizzie Armitstead won her second consecutive stage on Thursday, winning the sprint from a small group on the 129km fourth stage of the Tour De l’Ardéche.

Armistead topped France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and Lotto's Grace Verbeke to win on a hilly day. Her teammate Sharon Laws lost ground on overall leader Vicky Whitelaw, dropping three seconds behind in the dash to the line. She is now four seconds back on the general classification.

“In the final 5 km today there was seven of us including Carla, Sharon and myself,” explained Lizzie Armitstead. “Carla worked hard for the last 5 km at the front while Sharon watched the leaders allowing me to get into a good position for the sprint. Grace Verbeke started the sprint and I won it. The team was outstanding today and worked very hard and I really thank them.”

Full Results 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4:01:01 2 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:03 7 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:08 8 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:02:29 9 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 12 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 13 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 14 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 15 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 16 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 17 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 18 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:03:47 19 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 20 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 21 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 22 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 23 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 24 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 25 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 26 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:07:08 27 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 28 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 29 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 30 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:13 31 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:08:30 32 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 33 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:11:41 34 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 35 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 36 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 37 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 38 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 39 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 40 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 41 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 42 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 43 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 44 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 45 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 0:11:44 46 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 47 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:13:39 48 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:13:53 49 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:15:25 50 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 51 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 52 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 53 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 54 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 55 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 56 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 57 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:18:00 58 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:22:59 59 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 60 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 61 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 62 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 63 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 64 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 65 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 66 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 67 Alna Burato (Fra) France 68 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 69 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 70 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 71 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 72 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:24:33 73 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 74 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 75 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 76 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 77 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 78 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 79 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 80 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:24:43 81 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:26:48 82 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:32:27 DNF Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia DNF Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia DNF Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland DNF Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team DNF Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo

Sprint 1 - Les Alligiers, 90.5km 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 3 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 2 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Sprint 2 - Les Quatres Sous, 117km 1 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 pts 2 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Mézilhac, 24km 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 10 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 7 3 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 5 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Fayolle, 71.5km 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 10 pts 2 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 7 3 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 5 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 5 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2 6 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte Blandine, 82km 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 6 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 4 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 3 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2 5 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de St Bauzile, 111km 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 2 3 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Teams 1 Cervelo Test Team 12:03:14 2 Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:18 3 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:16 4 Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:13:13 5 Rapha Condor 0:14:31 6 Belgium 0:16:28 7 Norway 0:17:46 8 France 0:23:11 9 De Sprinters Malderen 0:23:47 10 Netherlands 0:25:46 11 Switzerland 0:38:32 12 Lithuania 0:39:09 13 Bike-Aid 0:42:20 14 Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin 0:53:38 15 Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 1:11:54

General classificatioin after stage 4 1 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 9:12:01 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:01:29 4 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:33 5 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:43 6 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:32 7 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 0:04:17 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:04:20 9 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:04:23 10 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:04:35 11 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:05:16 12 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:05:29 13 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:05:35 14 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:39 15 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 0:05:40 16 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:05:55 17 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:10 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:14 19 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:07:19 20 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:31 21 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 0:07:36 22 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:08:11 23 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 0:08:36 24 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:08:44 25 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:10 26 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:09:19 27 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:54 28 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:04 29 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:12:08 30 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:12:37 31 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:13:11 32 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 0:13:40 33 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:16:33 34 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:16:44 35 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 36 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 37 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:16:45 38 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:16:47 39 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:16:51 40 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 0:16:59 41 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:18:34 42 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 0:19:40 43 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:19:46 44 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:20:06 45 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:20:23 46 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:20:46 47 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:20:47 48 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:21:25 49 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:23:36 50 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:24:03 51 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:24:53 52 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:26:06 53 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:26:14 54 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:26:37 55 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:28:16 56 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:28:18 57 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:29:38 58 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 0:31:12 59 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:31:28 60 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:31:56 61 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:32:19 62 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:32:33 63 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:32:49 64 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:34:03 65 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:35:41 66 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:37:06 67 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:37:28 68 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:37:41 69 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:37:44 70 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:37:59 71 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:39:12 72 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:39:39 73 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:39:54 74 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:40:44 75 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:42:03 76 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:43:42 77 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:44:57 78 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:47:30 79 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:50:52 80 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:53:52 81 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:55:56 82 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 1:23:38

Sprints classification 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 15 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 10 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 9 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 8 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 6 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 8 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 8 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 4 9 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 4 10 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 3 11 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 2 12 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 13 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 2 14 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 2 15 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 1

Mountains classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 36 pts 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 20 3 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 14 4 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 11 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 9 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 9 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 6 8 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 9 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 2 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 11 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 2 12 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 1 13 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Young riders classification 1 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 9:13:34 2 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 0:02:44 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:47 4 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:03:43 5 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 0:04:22 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:41 7 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:05:46 8 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:58 9 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 0:06:03 10 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:06:38 11 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:37 12 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:31 13 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:11:38 14 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:15:00 15 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:15:11 16 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 17 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 18 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:15:12 19 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:15:14 20 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 0:15:18 21 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:17:01 22 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:18:13 23 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:18:33 24 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:18:50 25 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:19:14 26 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:33 27 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:26:43 28 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:26:45 29 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:28:05 30 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:29:55 31 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:30:23 32 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:30:46 33 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:00 34 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:32:30 35 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:35:33 36 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:36:11 37 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:36:26 38 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:37:39 39 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:38:06 40 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:39:11 41 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:40:30 42 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:49:19 43 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:52:19