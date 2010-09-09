Trending

Back-to-back wins for Armitstead

Whitelaw remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 23

Liselot Decroix

Liselot Decroix
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 23

Daphny Van den Brand

Daphny Van den Brand
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 23

Kiwi Carla Ryan in the final kilometers

Kiwi Carla Ryan in the final kilometers
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 23

Christine Majerus

Christine Majerus
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 23

Carlee Taylor

Carlee Taylor
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 23

Grace Verbeke doing most of the job for her leader Whitelaw

Grace Verbeke doing most of the job for her leader Whitelaw
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 23

Natalie Creswick from Rapha Condor

Natalie Creswick from Rapha Condor
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 23

Carla Ryan crossing the finish line

Carla Ryan crossing the finish line
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 23

Ruth Corset happy with her race sensations

Ruth Corset happy with her race sensations
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 23

Christel Ferrier Bruneau

Christel Ferrier Bruneau
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 23

Australian Carlee Taylor not far from the head of the race

Australian Carlee Taylor not far from the head of the race
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 23

Ludivine Henrion in good shape

Ludivine Henrion in good shape
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 23

Lizzie Armitstead during the stage

Lizzie Armitstead during the stage
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 14 of 23

Christel Ferrier Bruneau & Vicki Whitelaw posing for fans after the stage

Christel Ferrier Bruneau & Vicki Whitelaw posing for fans after the stage
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 15 of 23

After second place last year behind Angela Hennig, Lizzie Armitstead takes revenge in Cruas

After second place last year behind Angela Hennig, Lizzie Armitstead takes revenge in Cruas
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 16 of 23

Vicki Whitelaw, leader of the race

Vicki Whitelaw, leader of the race
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 17 of 23

The always smiling Daphny Vandenbrand honored at the podium

The always smiling Daphny Vandenbrand honored at the podium
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 18 of 23

Lizzie Armitstead winner of the day

Lizzie Armitstead winner of the day
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 19 of 23

Tough day for Vilija Sereikaite who still leads the sprints

Tough day for Vilija Sereikaite who still leads the sprints
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 20 of 23

Ruth Corset queen of the mountains

Ruth Corset queen of the mountains
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 21 of 23

Christel Ferrier Bruneau second of the sprint

Christel Ferrier Bruneau second of the sprint
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 22 of 23

Sharon Laws with former french cyclist Aline Camboulives

Sharon Laws with former french cyclist Aline Camboulives
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 23 of 23

Grace Verbeke

Grace Verbeke
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Cervelo's Lizzie Armitstead won her second consecutive stage on Thursday, winning the sprint from a small group on the 129km fourth stage of the Tour De l’Ardéche.

Armistead topped France's Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and Lotto's Grace Verbeke to win on a hilly day. Her teammate Sharon Laws lost ground on overall leader Vicky Whitelaw, dropping three seconds behind in the dash to the line. She is now four seconds back on the general classification.

“In the final 5 km today there was seven of us including Carla, Sharon and myself,” explained Lizzie Armitstead. “Carla worked hard for the last 5 km at the front while Sharon watched the leaders allowing me to get into a good position for the sprint. Grace Verbeke started the sprint and I won it. The team was outstanding today and worked very hard and I really thank them.”

Full Results
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team4:01:01
2Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:03
7Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:08
8Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:02:29
9Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
12Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
13Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
14Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
16Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
17Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
18Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:03:47
19Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
20Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
21Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
22Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
23Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
24Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
25Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
26Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:07:08
27Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
28Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
29Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
30Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:07:13
31Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:08:30
32Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
33Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:11:41
34Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
35Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
36Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
37Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
38Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
39Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
40Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
41Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
42Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
43Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
44Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
45Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium0:11:44
46Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
47Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:13:39
48Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:13:53
49Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid0:15:25
50Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
51Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
52Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
53Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
54Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
55Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
56Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
57Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:18:00
58Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:22:59
59Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
60Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
61Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
62Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
63Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
64Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
65Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
66Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
67Alna Burato (Fra) France
68Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
69Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
70Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
71Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
72Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:24:33
73Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
74Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
75Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
76Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
77Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
78Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
79Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
80Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:24:43
81Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:26:48
82Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:32:27
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
DNFShara Gillow (Aus) Australia
DNFJessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
DNFKatarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
DNFAndrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo

Sprint 1 - Les Alligiers, 90.5km
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia3
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team2
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Sprint 2 - Les Quatres Sous, 117km
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5pts
2Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team3
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia1

Mountain 1 - Col de Mézilhac, 24km
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia10pts
2Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team7
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France5
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Fayolle, 71.5km
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia10pts
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team7
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France5
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2
6Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte Blandine, 82km
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team6pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia4
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2
5Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France1

Mountain 4 - Côte de St Bauzile, 111km
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia2
3Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Teams
1Cervelo Test Team12:03:14
2Lotto Ladies Team0:02:18
3Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:16
4Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:13:13
5Rapha Condor0:14:31
6Belgium0:16:28
7Norway0:17:46
8France0:23:11
9De Sprinters Malderen0:23:47
10Netherlands0:25:46
11Switzerland0:38:32
12Lithuania0:39:09
13Bike-Aid0:42:20
14Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:53:38
15Czech-Slovak Mixed Team1:11:54

General classificatioin after stage 4
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team9:12:01
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:01:29
4Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
5Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:43
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:02:32
7Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway0:04:17
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:04:20
9Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:04:23
10Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:04:35
11Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:05:16
12Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:05:29
13Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:05:35
14Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:05:39
15Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor0:05:40
16Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:05:55
17Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:10
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:14
19Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:07:19
20Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:07:31
21Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium0:07:36
22Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:08:11
23Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen0:08:36
24Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:08:44
25Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:09:10
26Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:09:19
27Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:11:54
28Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:12:04
29Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:12:08
30Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:12:37
31Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:13:11
32Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen0:13:40
33Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:16:33
34Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:16:44
35Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
36Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
37Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:16:45
38Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:16:47
39Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:16:51
40Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium0:16:59
41Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:18:34
42Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands0:19:40
43Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:19:46
44Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:20:06
45Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:20:23
46Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:20:46
47Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid0:20:47
48Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:21:25
49Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:23:36
50Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:24:03
51Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:24:53
52Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:26:06
53Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:26:14
54Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:26:37
55Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:28:16
56Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:28:18
57Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:29:38
58Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:31:12
59Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:31:28
60Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:31:56
61Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:32:19
62Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:32:33
63Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid0:32:49
64Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:34:03
65Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid0:35:41
66Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:37:06
67Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid0:37:28
68Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:37:41
69Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:37:44
70Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:37:59
71Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:39:12
72Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:39:39
73Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:39:54
74Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:40:44
75Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:42:03
76Alna Burato (Fra) France0:43:42
77Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:44:57
78Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:47:30
79Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:50:52
80Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:53:52
81Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:55:56
82Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team1:23:38

Sprints classification
1Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania15pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion10
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team9
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team8
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team8
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team5
8Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia4
9Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team4
10Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid3
11Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team2
12Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
13Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania2
14Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid2
15Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid1

Mountains classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia36pts
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team20
3Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team14
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France11
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team9
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team9
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team6
8Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
9Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team2
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
11Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo2
12Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway1
13Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Young riders classification
1Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team9:13:34
2Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway0:02:44
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:47
4Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:03:43
5Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway0:04:22
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:41
7Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:05:46
8Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland0:05:58
9Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium0:06:03
10Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:06:38
11Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:07:37
12Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:10:31
13Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:11:38
14Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:15:00
15Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:15:11
16Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
17Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:15:12
19Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:15:14
20Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium0:15:18
21Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:17:01
22Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:18:13
23Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:18:33
24Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:18:50
25Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid0:19:14
26Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands0:24:33
27Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:26:43
28Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:26:45
29Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:28:05
30Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:29:55
31Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:30:23
32Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:30:46
33Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:31:00
34Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:32:30
35Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:35:33
36Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:36:11
37Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:36:26
38Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:37:39
39Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:38:06
40Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:39:11
41Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:40:30
42Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:49:19
43Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:52:19

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team27:39:40
2Lotto Ladies Team0:02:17
3Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:15:46
4Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:18:06
5Rapha Condor0:22:55
6Norway0:23:19
7Belgium0:25:03
8De Sprinters Malderen0:35:01
9France0:38:37
10Netherlands0:39:48
11Switzerland0:50:07
12Lithuania0:50:39
13Bike-Aid0:56:59
14Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin1:22:07
15Czech-Slovak Mixed Team2:06:10

 

