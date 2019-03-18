Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Alaphilippe wins bunch sprint on stage 6

Deceuninck-Quickstep train dominates penultimate finale

Sometimes, the plan doesn't quite come together, yet still, Deceuninck-QuickStep go on winning. It's that kind of year. The penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico seemed to lend itself to Elia Viviani's sprinting talents, but instead, it was Julian Alaphilippe who claimed victory for the Belgian squad in Jesi.

Deceuninck-QuickStep spent much of the afternoon working to peg back the day's early break and when the men in blue massed on the front of the peloton in the final kilometre, the scene looked set for Viviani to land his second stage victory of the week.

The Italian champion seemed to lose his way somewhat in a chaotic finale, however, and opted to latch onto Peter Sagan's rear wheel as the sprint unfolded. Up ahead, meanwhile, his teammate Max Richeze was delivering a pitch-perfect lead-out for the irrepressible Alaphilippe, and the Frenchman, though hardly on his preferred terrain, produced a scorching acceleration to carry off the spoils.

David Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) took second place while Viviani eventually picked his way around Sagan to claim third. Clement Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale) came home in fourth, just ahead of Sagan.

It was Alaphilippe's second victory of this Tirreno-Adriatico and, remarkably, his sixth of the season to date. Already a contender for Milan-San Remo after his triumph at Strade Bianche last week, Alaphilippe has elevated himself to the rank of outright favourite after he beat a full complement of fast men in Jesi.

Viviani's expression on crossing the finish line suggested that this particular victory had been a deviation from the preordained script, though Alaphilippe explained afterwards that he had agreed on an adlib with the Italian ahead of the final lap of the 12.5km finishing circuit.

"We wanted to do a good lead-out for Elia, but on the last lap, he told me if I wanted to try the sprint... I said 'OK, I will be your last lead-out man,'" Alaphilippe said. "In the end, Max Richeze did a really impressive last big pull, and I was behind. I saw the line at 200 metres and I just went full gas. It's incredible."

It was a day of relative détente in the battle for overall honours, with the contenders all finishing safely in the main body of the peloton. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will wear the blue jersey into Tuesday's concluding time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. He maintains a lead of 25 seconds over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the 10.1km test along the Adriatic sea, while Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lies a further 10 seconds back in third.

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) remains fourth overall, at 1:55, while the 5th-placed Alaphilippe's stage winner's time bonus means that he is now 2:34 behind Yates.

How it unfolded

After a weekend for the puncheurs, Monday's stage was always likely to end in a bunch finish, though that did not make for any shortage of willing attackers in the opening kilometres of the race. Davide Ballerini (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC Team), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) had their day passes stamped shortly after the gruppo left Matelica, and their lead approached three minutes by the time they crossed the summit of the day's lone classified climb, the Valico di Pietra Rossa.

With Deceuninck-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe forming a loose coalition behind, the escapees were allowed a foothold but little more, and their advantage only fleetingly stretched beyond the three-minute mark. Maestri availed of his freedom to claim both intermediate sprints and move into the orange jersey of points leader.

The stage concluded with three laps of a 12.6km finishing circuit in Jesi, and by the time the break crossed the finish for the first time, it was already apparent that the peloton was in full control of the situation.

With two laps remaining, the gap was down to 1:40, and this prompted Rojas and Ballerini to go on the offensive, with Van Hoecke giving forlorn pursuit. Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe were now fully committed to the chase, however, and they began to pick off the remnants of the break. Come the bell lap, Rojas and Ballerini were just 38 seconds clear of an Yves Lampaert-led bunch.

In the frantic closing kilometres, Ballerini opted to press on alone, but his resistance was finally broken with a shade over 3 kilometres remaining. On the final approach to the line, Deceuninck-QuickStep seized definitive control of affairs at the head of the peloton, seemingly with Viviani in mind.

In the end, it was Alaphilippe who emerged victorious. The Via Roma awaits, even if he downplayed his sprinting prowess afterwards. "I'm not a sprinter, no," Alaphilippe said, "but I know I can do a good sprint, especially after some hard days."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:42:11
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
20Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
24Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
28Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
34Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
36José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
38Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
41Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
43Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
46Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
47Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
48Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
49Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
52Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
53Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
63Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
64Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:16
65Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
67Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
69Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:23
72Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:27
73Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
77Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:50
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
80Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
82Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:57
83Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
84Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
85Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
86Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
90Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:01:16
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
93Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:21
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:27
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
96Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:51
97Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:54
98José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:56
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
100Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:02:00
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
104Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:11
106Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:15
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
108Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:14
109Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:23
110Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
111Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
112Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
113Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
114Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:28
115Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
116Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
118Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
121Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
122Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
123Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
124Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
126Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
127Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
128Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:47
131Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:07:08
132Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:10
133Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
134Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:25
135Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
136Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
137Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
139Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
140Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
141Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
142Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
143Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25:15:59
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:25
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:55
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:24
6Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:02:39
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:46
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:58
9Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:03:03
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:35
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:04:03
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:18
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:36
16Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:04:41
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:04:47
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:05:06
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:11
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:14
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:39
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:58
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:18
24Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:41
25Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:07:43
26José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:36
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:10:16
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:14:09
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:17:05
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:17:25
31Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:35
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:17:39
33Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:18:00
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:18:22
35Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:18:34
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:54
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:58
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:19:03
39Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:17
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:07
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:21:24
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:22:41
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:07
44Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:30
45Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:25:11
46Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:30
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:41
48Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:26:21
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:26:26
50Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:27:43
51Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:00
52Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:05
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:25
54Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:55
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:56
56Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:30
57Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:31
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:31:03
59Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:11
60Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:41
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:32:43
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:32:46
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:32:54
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:33:39
66Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:34:02
67Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:29
68Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:35:55
69Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:02
70Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:36:42
71Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:36:44
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:37:15
73Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:53
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:59
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:38:19
76Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:38:46
77Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:39:33
78Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:40:34
79Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:41:03
80Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:22
81Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:31
82Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:43:50
83Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:44:39
84Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:47
85Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:44:57
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:45:19
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:43
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:45:48
89Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:49
90Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:50
91Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:47
92Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:46:56
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:47:34
95Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:48:20
96Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:34
97Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:55
98Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:52:50
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:53:24
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:00
101Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:03
102Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:54:31
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:54:52
104Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:13
105Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:52
106Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:23
107Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:59:04
108Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:59:24
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:59:26
110Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:59:35
111Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:59:40
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:41
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:59:59
114Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:00:21
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:00:58
116Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy1:01:53
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1:02:16
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:12
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:04:58
120Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1:05:10
121Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:05:38
122Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:45
123Ben King (USA) Dimension Data1:05:49
124Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:06:02
125Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:06:11
126Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:06:50
127Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:02
128Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:21
129Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:08:28
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:08:44
131Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:51
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:08:53
133Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:08:56
134Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:09:16
135Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:09:23
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:09:58
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:10:41
138Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First1:10:56
139Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:11:26
140Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:12:40
141Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy1:13:07
142Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy1:13:08
143Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1:13:18
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:14:21

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep23
5Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM20
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma18
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo14
9Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
16Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo5
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb5
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
22Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
25Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
27Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
29Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
31Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
32Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
34Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
35Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF31pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott27
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep26
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team22
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma22
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe16
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy15
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First13
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team13
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
14Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM10
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb9
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky9
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
19Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo7
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
22Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
23Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First5
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
25Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
26Ben King (USA) Dimension Data5
27Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
29Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team3
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
35Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2
36Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data2
37Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
38Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
40José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
41Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
43Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
44Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
45Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1
46Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb25:18:57
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:43
5Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:36
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:16:05
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:24:45
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:57
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:32
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:43
11Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:31
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:32:57
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:04
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:49
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:43:58
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:22
17Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:36
18Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:49:52
19Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:33
20Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:56:26
21Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:56:37
22Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:56:42
23Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:57:23
24Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin1:02:40
25Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ1:03:13
26Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:53
27Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:05:58
28Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:06:25
29Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida1:11:23

