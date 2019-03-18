Tirreno-Adriatico: Alaphilippe wins bunch sprint on stage 6
Deceuninck-Quickstep train dominates penultimate finale
Stage 6: Matelica - Jesi
Sometimes, the plan doesn't quite come together, yet still, Deceuninck-QuickStep go on winning. It's that kind of year. The penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico seemed to lend itself to Elia Viviani's sprinting talents, but instead, it was Julian Alaphilippe who claimed victory for the Belgian squad in Jesi.
Deceuninck-QuickStep spent much of the afternoon working to peg back the day's early break and when the men in blue massed on the front of the peloton in the final kilometre, the scene looked set for Viviani to land his second stage victory of the week.
The Italian champion seemed to lose his way somewhat in a chaotic finale, however, and opted to latch onto Peter Sagan's rear wheel as the sprint unfolded. Up ahead, meanwhile, his teammate Max Richeze was delivering a pitch-perfect lead-out for the irrepressible Alaphilippe, and the Frenchman, though hardly on his preferred terrain, produced a scorching acceleration to carry off the spoils.
David Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) took second place while Viviani eventually picked his way around Sagan to claim third. Clement Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale) came home in fourth, just ahead of Sagan.
It was Alaphilippe's second victory of this Tirreno-Adriatico and, remarkably, his sixth of the season to date. Already a contender for Milan-San Remo after his triumph at Strade Bianche last week, Alaphilippe has elevated himself to the rank of outright favourite after he beat a full complement of fast men in Jesi.
Viviani's expression on crossing the finish line suggested that this particular victory had been a deviation from the preordained script, though Alaphilippe explained afterwards that he had agreed on an adlib with the Italian ahead of the final lap of the 12.5km finishing circuit.
"We wanted to do a good lead-out for Elia, but on the last lap, he told me if I wanted to try the sprint... I said 'OK, I will be your last lead-out man,'" Alaphilippe said. "In the end, Max Richeze did a really impressive last big pull, and I was behind. I saw the line at 200 metres and I just went full gas. It's incredible."
It was a day of relative détente in the battle for overall honours, with the contenders all finishing safely in the main body of the peloton. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will wear the blue jersey into Tuesday's concluding time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. He maintains a lead of 25 seconds over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the 10.1km test along the Adriatic sea, while Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lies a further 10 seconds back in third.
Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) remains fourth overall, at 1:55, while the 5th-placed Alaphilippe's stage winner's time bonus means that he is now 2:34 behind Yates.
How it unfolded
After a weekend for the puncheurs, Monday's stage was always likely to end in a bunch finish, though that did not make for any shortage of willing attackers in the opening kilometres of the race. Davide Ballerini (Astana), Ben King (Dimension Data), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC Team), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) had their day passes stamped shortly after the gruppo left Matelica, and their lead approached three minutes by the time they crossed the summit of the day's lone classified climb, the Valico di Pietra Rossa.
With Deceuninck-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates and Bora-Hansgrohe forming a loose coalition behind, the escapees were allowed a foothold but little more, and their advantage only fleetingly stretched beyond the three-minute mark. Maestri availed of his freedom to claim both intermediate sprints and move into the orange jersey of points leader.
The stage concluded with three laps of a 12.6km finishing circuit in Jesi, and by the time the break crossed the finish for the first time, it was already apparent that the peloton was in full control of the situation.
With two laps remaining, the gap was down to 1:40, and this prompted Rojas and Ballerini to go on the offensive, with Van Hoecke giving forlorn pursuit. Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe were now fully committed to the chase, however, and they began to pick off the remnants of the break. Come the bell lap, Rojas and Ballerini were just 38 seconds clear of an Yves Lampaert-led bunch.
In the frantic closing kilometres, Ballerini opted to press on alone, but his resistance was finally broken with a shade over 3 kilometres remaining. On the final approach to the line, Deceuninck-QuickStep seized definitive control of affairs at the head of the peloton, seemingly with Viviani in mind.
In the end, it was Alaphilippe who emerged victorious. The Via Roma awaits, even if he downplayed his sprinting prowess afterwards. "I'm not a sprinter, no," Alaphilippe said, "but I know I can do a good sprint, especially after some hard days."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:42:11
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|20
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|24
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|34
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|38
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|47
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|53
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|63
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:16
|65
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|69
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|72
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|73
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|74
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|77
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:50
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|80
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|82
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|83
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|84
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|90
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:16
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|93
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:21
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:27
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:51
|97
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:54
|98
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|100
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:00
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:11
|106
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:15
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:14
|109
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:23
|110
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|111
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|112
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|113
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|114
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:28
|115
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|116
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|118
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|121
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|122
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|123
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|126
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|128
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:47
|131
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:07:08
|132
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:10
|133
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:25
|135
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|136
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|137
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|140
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|141
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|143
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25:15:59
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:55
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:24
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:39
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:46
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:03:03
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:35
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:04:03
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:18
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:36
|16
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:41
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:06
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:11
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:39
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:58
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:18
|24
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:41
|25
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:07:43
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:36
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:10:16
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:09
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:17:05
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:17:25
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:35
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:17:39
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:18:00
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:18:22
|35
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:18:34
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:54
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:58
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:03
|39
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:17
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:07
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:21:24
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:22:41
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:07
|44
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:30
|45
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:25:11
|46
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:30
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:41
|48
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:26:21
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:26
|50
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:43
|51
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:00
|52
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:05
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:25
|54
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:55
|55
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:56
|56
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:30
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:31
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:31:03
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:11
|60
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:41
|61
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:32:43
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:32:46
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:54
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:33:39
|66
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:34:02
|67
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:29
|68
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:35:55
|69
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:02
|70
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:42
|71
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:36:44
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:15
|73
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:53
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:59
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:38:19
|76
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:38:46
|77
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:33
|78
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:34
|79
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41:03
|80
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:22
|81
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:31
|82
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:50
|83
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:44:39
|84
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:47
|85
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:57
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:45:19
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:43
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:45:48
|89
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:49
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:50
|91
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:47
|92
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:56
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:47:34
|95
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:48:20
|96
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:34
|97
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:55
|98
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:52:50
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:53:24
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:00
|101
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:03
|102
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:54:31
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:54:52
|104
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:13
|105
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:52
|106
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:23
|107
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:59:04
|108
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:59:24
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:59:26
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:35
|111
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:59:40
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:41
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:59:59
|114
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:00:21
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:58
|116
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:01:53
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1:02:16
|118
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:12
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:58
|120
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1:05:10
|121
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:05:38
|122
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:05:45
|123
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|1:05:49
|124
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:02
|125
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:11
|126
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:50
|127
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:07:02
|128
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:21
|129
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:08:28
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:44
|131
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:51
|132
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:08:53
|133
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:56
|134
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:09:16
|135
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:23
|136
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:09:58
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:41
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|1:10:56
|139
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:26
|140
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12:40
|141
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:07
|142
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:13:08
|143
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1:13:18
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:14:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|5
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|20
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|9
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|5
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|25
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|29
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|35
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|13
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|14
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|10
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|19
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|22
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|5
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|25
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|26
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|5
|27
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|29
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|30
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|35
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|36
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|38
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|40
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|43
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|44
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|45
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|46
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25:18:57
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:43
|5
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:36
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:05
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:45
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:57
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:32
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:43
|11
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:31
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:32:57
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:04
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:49
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:58
|16
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:22
|17
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:36
|18
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:49:52
|19
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:33
|20
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:56:26
|21
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:37
|22
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:56:42
|23
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:57:23
|24
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:02:40
|25
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|1:03:13
|26
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:53
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:58
|28
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:25
|29
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|1:11:23
