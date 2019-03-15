Tirreno-Adriatico: Viviani wins stage 3
Sagan is second, Gaviria third
Stage 3: Pomerance - Foligno
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed a tightly contested stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico, beating sprint rivals Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had a relatively quiet day and retained his race lead.
The technical finish contained a number of tight corners and Viviani's class, timing and expert support paid off with the Italian coming around Sagan's wheel with the line in sight. Sagan had been caught at the front from too far out, and intelligently eased off to allow Viviani's team to close an important gap. The former world champion would eventually open the sprint using Viviani's leadout but the Italian national champion had too much speed. Gaviria looked to be out of contention inside the final kilometre but delivered a brave sprint before closing in on Sagan just before the line.
The win marked Viviani's fourth of the season after triumphs at the Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, and the UAE Tour.
Viviani paid tribute to his team immediately after the finish and admitted that although Sagan was still coming back to his best form after a recent stomach virus the Bora-Hansgrohe leader was still a force to be reckoned with.
"He's the guy to watch because he's got so much class compared to the others. He had trouble, and you could see from his body. He's lost weight but if you see how he moved in the last few kilometres, it's unbelievable. I'm really happy to win. It's never easy."
The Italian added that the string of tight corners in the finale paved the way for a chaotic sprint. No single team were able to force complete control over the peloton, yet Viviani always appeared to have one spare teammate when it mattered most.
"It was chaotic. Everyone wanted the same position and it was a tricky finish. Everyone wanted to stay in their position so that they didn't lose time. I lost Max [Richeze] and [Michael] Morkov in the final but I always had one guy spare. [Zdenek] Stybar was in front and he covered my wheel in the corners and with 500 meters to go we were all in one line. I had a good wheel and I knew that in the last 100m I'm probably faster.
Viviani's win lines him up as one of the key favourites for next week's Milan-San Remo - a race he is desperate to win in the national champion's jersey.
"It's really tough. It's the first 220km of the season. I'm really happy with that. To win a sprint after 120km is one thing. To win one after 220km in Tirrreno is another."
The stage had seen a six-man break consisting of Pro Continental riders establish a lead of over seven minutes.
Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) were joined by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Alexander Cataford (Israel Cycling Academy) in the opening kilometres but with Mitchelton controlling the pace early on, and then the sprinters' teams doubling up at the front during the second half of the stage the chance of a break surviving were less than slim.
Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) laid the ground work as Maestri and then Kurianov dropped out of contention and with 30km to go the group's gap stood at just two minutes.
Sagan had declared he was fit to contest for the stage after missing out on stage 1 and he was duly carried to the front by his Bora teammates inside the final 10km. overnight leader, Yates, was protected diligently by his squad but it was Viviani's men and those from Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates, who looked to control the sprint.
However, on a course this technical, and at such high speeds, the task was virtually impossible. Even's Viviani's typically dependable team lost their way a little as the line approached. Yet, the Italian can more than handle himself, and once he hit the front with just under 100m to go the stage was virtually a formality.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:26:45
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|40
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|47
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|51
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|53
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|55
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|56
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|59
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|60
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|61
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|70
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|73
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|76
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|77
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|81
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|82
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|84
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|85
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|87
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|89
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|92
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|97
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|101
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|105
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|108
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|109
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|112
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|114
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|115
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|116
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:57
|117
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|118
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|119
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|120
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|121
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|122
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|123
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:09
|125
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|126
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|128
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:27
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|131
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|136
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|139
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|140
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:35
|141
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|142
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|143
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:43
|144
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:49
|145
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|146
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|147
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|148
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|149
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|150
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:23
|151
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|152
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|153
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:52
|154
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|155
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:50
|156
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10:37:19
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:27
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:52
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:56
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:06
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:10
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|30
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:43
|33
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:59
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:00
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|39
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:14
|40
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|41
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|43
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|45
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:40
|46
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:02:45
|48
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:47
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:57
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|52
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:03
|54
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|55
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|56
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:27
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:33
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:40
|62
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:44
|63
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|65
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:58
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|67
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:02
|68
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:03
|69
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:04
|70
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:12
|71
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:27
|72
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:04:30
|73
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:48
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:55
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|76
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:10
|77
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|78
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:26
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|81
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:32
|82
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:57
|83
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:01
|84
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:04
|85
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:12
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:15
|87
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:25
|89
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:28
|90
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:36
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:40
|92
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|93
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:07
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:14
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:32
|97
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|98
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:34
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:41
|100
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:50
|101
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|102
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:56
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:15
|105
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:20
|106
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:28
|107
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:49
|108
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:09
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:25
|110
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:37
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:49
|113
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:12
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:10:31
|116
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:37
|117
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:57
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:13
|119
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:19
|120
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:20
|121
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:29
|122
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:32
|123
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:11:40
|124
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:49
|125
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:11:51
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:52
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:16
|128
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:37
|129
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:39
|130
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:45
|131
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:48
|132
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:49
|133
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:50
|134
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:53
|135
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:59
|136
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:11
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:15
|138
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:16
|139
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:23
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|141
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:24
|142
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:38
|143
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:41
|144
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:45
|145
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:52
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|147
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:58
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:09
|149
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:14:11
|150
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:29
|151
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:20
|152
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:29
|153
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:50
|154
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:54
|155
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:01
|156
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|pts
|2
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|8
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|16
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|17
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|24
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|26
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|3
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|7
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|8
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|10
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:37:26
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|7
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|8
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|9
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:37
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|11
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:51
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:55
|13
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:20
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:05
|15
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:19
|16
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:25
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:21
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:26
|19
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|20
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:21
|21
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:42
|22
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:30
|23
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:13
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:42
|25
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:52
|26
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:04
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:16
|28
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:17
|29
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:31
|30
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:34
|31
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:45
|32
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:51
|33
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:22
