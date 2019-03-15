Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Viviani wins stage 3

Sagan is second, Gaviria third

Image 1 of 40

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Adam Yates celebrates his race lead after stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates celebrates his race lead after stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Jumbo-Visma riders cool down after stage 3

Jumbo-Visma riders cool down after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Sebastian Schonberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Sebastian Schonberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Elia Viviani tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Elia Viviani tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

Elia Viviani rolls up his sleeves early in the stage

Elia Viviani rolls up his sleeves early in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 40

The stage 3 breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico

The stage 3 breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 40

The breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 40

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 40

Adam Yates in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey

Adam Yates in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 40

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 40

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 40

Tim Wellen (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellen (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) at the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) at the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 40

At the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

At the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 40

Dimension Data

Dimension Data
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 40

Geraint Thomas and Wout Poels from Team Sky

Geraint Thomas and Wout Poels from Team Sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 40

Brent Bookwalter in his new Mitchelton-Scott colours

Brent Bookwalter in his new Mitchelton-Scott colours
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 40

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding second wheel

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding second wheel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 40

Team Sky take on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Team Sky take on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 40

Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin)

Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 40

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 40

Stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 40

Stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 40

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 40

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in action at Tirreno-Adriatico

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in action at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 40

This chap was more of a draw for the photographer than Greg Van Avermaet (left)

This chap was more of a draw for the photographer than Greg Van Avermaet (left)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 40

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the front

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the front
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 40

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First)

Sacha Modolo (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 40

Paolo Bettini was at the start of stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico

Paolo Bettini was at the start of stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 40

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 40

Ben King (Dimension Data) with a mechanical

Ben King (Dimension Data) with a mechanical
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed a tightly contested stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico, beating sprint rivals Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had a relatively quiet day and retained his race lead.

The technical finish contained a number of tight corners and Viviani's class, timing and expert support paid off with the Italian coming around Sagan's wheel with the line in sight. Sagan had been caught at the front from too far out, and intelligently eased off to allow Viviani's team to close an important gap. The former world champion would eventually open the sprint using Viviani's leadout but the Italian national champion had too much speed. Gaviria looked to be out of contention inside the final kilometre but delivered a brave sprint before closing in on Sagan just before the line.

The win marked Viviani's fourth of the season after triumphs at the Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, and the UAE Tour.

Viviani paid tribute to his team immediately after the finish and admitted that although Sagan was still coming back to his best form after a recent stomach virus the Bora-Hansgrohe leader was still a force to be reckoned with.

"He's the guy to watch because he's got so much class compared to the others. He had trouble, and you could see from his body. He's lost weight but if you see how he moved in the last few kilometres, it's unbelievable. I'm really happy to win. It's never easy."

The Italian added that the string of tight corners in the finale paved the way for a chaotic sprint. No single team were able to force complete control over the peloton, yet Viviani always appeared to have one spare teammate when it mattered most.

"It was chaotic. Everyone wanted the same position and it was a tricky finish. Everyone wanted to stay in their position so that they didn't lose time. I lost Max [Richeze] and [Michael] Morkov in the final but I always had one guy spare. [Zdenek] Stybar was in front and he covered my wheel in the corners and with 500 meters to go we were all in one line. I had a good wheel and I knew that in the last 100m I'm probably faster.

Viviani's win lines him up as one of the key favourites for next week's Milan-San Remo - a race he is desperate to win in the national champion's jersey.

"It's really tough. It's the first 220km of the season. I'm really happy with that. To win a sprint after 120km is one thing. To win one after 220km in Tirrreno is another."

The stage had seen a six-man break consisting of Pro Continental riders establish a lead of over seven minutes.

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) were joined by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Alexander Cataford (Israel Cycling Academy) in the opening kilometres but with Mitchelton controlling the pace early on, and then the sprinters' teams doubling up at the front during the second half of the stage the chance of a break surviving were less than slim.

Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) laid the ground work as Maestri and then Kurianov dropped out of contention and with 30km to go the group's gap stood at just two minutes.

Sagan had declared he was fit to contest for the stage after missing out on stage 1 and he was duly carried to the front by his Bora teammates inside the final 10km. overnight leader, Yates, was protected diligently by his squad but it was Viviani's men and those from Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates, who looked to control the sprint.

However, on a course this technical, and at such high speeds, the task was virtually impossible. Even's Viviani's typically dependable team lost their way a little as the line approached. Yet, the Italian can more than handle himself, and once he hit the front with just under 100m to go the stage was virtually a formality.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep5:26:45
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
7Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
14Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
16Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
21José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
25Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
27Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
29Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
30Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
40Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
41Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
42Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
43Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
44Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
47Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
50Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
51Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
53Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
55Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
56Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
59Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
60Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
61Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
64Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
70Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
72Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
73Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
76Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
77Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
78Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
80Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
81Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
82Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
84Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
85Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
86Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
87Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
89Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
90Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
92Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
93Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
94Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
97Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
101Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
103Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
104Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
105Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
108Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
109Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
112Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
114Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
115Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
116Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:57
117Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
118Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
119Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
120Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
121Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
122Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
124Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:09
125Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
126Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
127Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
128Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:27
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
133Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
134Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
135Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
136Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
139Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
140Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:35
141Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
142Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
143Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
144Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:49
145Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:50
146Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
147Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
148Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:19
149Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
150Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:23
151Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
152Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:36
153Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:02:52
154Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
155Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:50
156Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10:37:19
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:22
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:27
9Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:47
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
11Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:52
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
13Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:00:56
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:01:06
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:10
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
22Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:25
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:32
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:34
29José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
30Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:43
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:59
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:00
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:10
39Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:02:14
40Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
41José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
43Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:29
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:02:30
45Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:40
46Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:02:45
48Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:47
49Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
50Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:57
51Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
52Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
53Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:03:03
54Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
55Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
56Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:23
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:27
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:33
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:40
62Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:44
63Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:53
65Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:03:58
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:04:01
67Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:02
68Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:03
69Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:04
70Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:12
71Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:27
72Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:04:30
73Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:48
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:55
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
76Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:10
77Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:12
78Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
79Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:26
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:05:27
81Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:32
82Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:57
83Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:01
84Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:04
85Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:12
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:15
87Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:23
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
89Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:28
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:06:36
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:40
92Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:07
94Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:14
96Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:32
97Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33
98Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:34
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:41
100Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:50
101Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:53
102Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:56
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:15
105Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:20
106Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:28
107Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:08:49
108Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:09
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:25
110Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:37
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:49
113Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:12
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:10:31
116Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:37
117Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:57
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:13
119Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:19
120Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:20
121Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:29
122Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:32
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:11:40
124Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:11:49
125Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:11:51
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:52
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:16
128Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:37
129Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:39
130Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:45
131Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:48
132Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:49
133Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:50
134Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:53
135Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:59
136Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:11
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:15
138Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:16
139Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:13:23
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
141Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:24
142Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:38
143Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:41
144Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:45
145Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:52
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
147Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:58
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:09
149Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:14:11
150Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:29
151Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:20
152Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:15:29
153Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:15:50
154Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:54
155Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:01
156Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16pts
2Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo14
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First8
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
11Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy5
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4
17Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
22Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
23Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
24Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
26Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
3Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First7
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
7Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
8Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
10Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
11Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma1
13Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma10:37:26
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:15
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
7Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
8Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
9Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:37
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
11Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:03:51
12Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:55
13Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:20
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:05
15Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:19
16Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:25
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:21
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:26
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
20Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:21
21Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:08:42
22Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:30
23Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:13
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:11:42
25Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:52
26Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:04
27Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:13:16
28Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:17
29Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:31
30Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:34
31Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:45
32Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:51
33Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:22

