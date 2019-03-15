Image 1 of 40 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 40 Adam Yates celebrates his race lead after stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Jumbo-Visma riders cool down after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Sebastian Schonberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 Elia Viviani tosses his bouquet from the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 Elia Viviani rolls up his sleeves early in the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 40 The stage 3 breakaway at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) leads the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 40 The breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 40 The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 40 Adam Yates in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 40 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Tim Wellen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) at the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 At the start of stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 Dimension Data (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 Geraint Thomas and Wout Poels from Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Brent Bookwalter in his new Mitchelton-Scott colours (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding second wheel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) racing the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Team Sky take on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Ian Boswell (Katusha Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) leading Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 Stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Adam Yates (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in action at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 This chap was more of a draw for the photographer than Greg Van Avermaet (left) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on the front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Paolo Bettini was at the start of stage 3 in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Ben King (Dimension Data) with a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed a tightly contested stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico, beating sprint rivals Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates). Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) had a relatively quiet day and retained his race lead.

The technical finish contained a number of tight corners and Viviani's class, timing and expert support paid off with the Italian coming around Sagan's wheel with the line in sight. Sagan had been caught at the front from too far out, and intelligently eased off to allow Viviani's team to close an important gap. The former world champion would eventually open the sprint using Viviani's leadout but the Italian national champion had too much speed. Gaviria looked to be out of contention inside the final kilometre but delivered a brave sprint before closing in on Sagan just before the line.

The win marked Viviani's fourth of the season after triumphs at the Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, and the UAE Tour.

Viviani paid tribute to his team immediately after the finish and admitted that although Sagan was still coming back to his best form after a recent stomach virus the Bora-Hansgrohe leader was still a force to be reckoned with.

"He's the guy to watch because he's got so much class compared to the others. He had trouble, and you could see from his body. He's lost weight but if you see how he moved in the last few kilometres, it's unbelievable. I'm really happy to win. It's never easy."

The Italian added that the string of tight corners in the finale paved the way for a chaotic sprint. No single team were able to force complete control over the peloton, yet Viviani always appeared to have one spare teammate when it mattered most.

"It was chaotic. Everyone wanted the same position and it was a tricky finish. Everyone wanted to stay in their position so that they didn't lose time. I lost Max [Richeze] and [Michael] Morkov in the final but I always had one guy spare. [Zdenek] Stybar was in front and he covered my wheel in the corners and with 500 meters to go we were all in one line. I had a good wheel and I knew that in the last 100m I'm probably faster.

Viviani's win lines him up as one of the key favourites for next week's Milan-San Remo - a race he is desperate to win in the national champion's jersey.

"It's really tough. It's the first 220km of the season. I'm really happy with that. To win a sprint after 120km is one thing. To win one after 220km in Tirrreno is another."

The stage had seen a six-man break consisting of Pro Continental riders establish a lead of over seven minutes.

Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) were joined by Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Alexander Cataford (Israel Cycling Academy) in the opening kilometres but with Mitchelton controlling the pace early on, and then the sprinters' teams doubling up at the front during the second half of the stage the chance of a break surviving were less than slim.

Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) laid the ground work as Maestri and then Kurianov dropped out of contention and with 30km to go the group's gap stood at just two minutes.

Sagan had declared he was fit to contest for the stage after missing out on stage 1 and he was duly carried to the front by his Bora teammates inside the final 10km. overnight leader, Yates, was protected diligently by his squad but it was Viviani's men and those from Dimension Data and UAE Team Emirates, who looked to control the sprint.

However, on a course this technical, and at such high speeds, the task was virtually impossible. Even's Viviani's typically dependable team lost their way a little as the line approached. Yet, the Italian can more than handle himself, and once he hit the front with just under 100m to go the stage was virtually a formality.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:26:45 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 25 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 27 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 32 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 40 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 41 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 42 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 44 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 47 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 51 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 53 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 55 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 56 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 59 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 60 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 61 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 68 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 70 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 72 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 73 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 76 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 77 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 80 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 81 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 82 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 83 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 84 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 85 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 86 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 87 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 89 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 91 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 92 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 94 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 97 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 101 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 104 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 105 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 108 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 109 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 112 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50 114 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 115 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 116 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:57 117 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 118 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 119 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 120 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 121 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 122 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 124 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:09 125 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 126 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 127 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 128 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:27 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 131 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 134 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 135 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 136 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 139 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 140 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35 141 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 142 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 143 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:43 144 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:49 145 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:50 146 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 147 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 148 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:19 149 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 150 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:23 151 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 152 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:36 153 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 0:02:52 154 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 155 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50 156 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:10

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10:37:19 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:47 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 11 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:52 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:56 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:06 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 22 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:32 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:34 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 30 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:43 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:59 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:10 39 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:14 40 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 41 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 43 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:29 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:40 46 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:02:45 48 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:47 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:57 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 52 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 53 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:03 54 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 55 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 56 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 57 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:23 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:27 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:33 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:40 62 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:44 63 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:53 65 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:58 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:04:01 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:02 68 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:03 69 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:04 70 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:12 71 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:27 72 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:04:30 73 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:48 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:55 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:10 77 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 78 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 79 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:26 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:05:27 81 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:32 82 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:57 83 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:01 84 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:04 85 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:12 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:15 87 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:23 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 89 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:28 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:36 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:40 92 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 93 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:07 94 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:14 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:32 97 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33 98 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:34 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41 100 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:50 101 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:53 102 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 103 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:56 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:15 105 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:20 106 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:28 107 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:49 108 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:09 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:25 110 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:37 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:49 113 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:12 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:10:31 116 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:37 117 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:57 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:13 119 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:19 120 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:20 121 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:29 122 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:32 123 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:11:40 124 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:49 125 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:11:51 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:52 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:16 128 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:37 129 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:39 130 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:45 131 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:48 132 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:49 133 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:50 134 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:53 135 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:59 136 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:11 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:15 138 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:16 139 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:23 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 141 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:24 142 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:38 143 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:41 144 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:45 145 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:52 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 147 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:58 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:09 149 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:14:11 150 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:29 151 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:20 152 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:15:29 153 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:50 154 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:54 155 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:01 156 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 pts 2 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 14 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 8 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 5 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 17 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 24 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 26 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 3 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 7 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 8 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 10 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 13 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF