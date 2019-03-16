Tirreno-Adriatico: Lutsenko takes dramatic stage 4 win
Astana rider crashes twice but comes back to win
Stage 4: Foligno - Fossombrone
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in dramatic fashion after crashing twice in the final 20 kilometres.
The Kazakh rider won from a four-rider sprint but had been almost a minute up the road after attacking solo. He was caught following his second crash inside the final two kilometres, but had just enough left to win the sprint to the line, beating Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Yates kept hold of his overall race lead and has a seven-second advantage over Roglic with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) now 50 seconds down.
“I crashed twice in the last 20km. It made it very difficult for me. Fortunately, there was my teammate, Jakob Fuglsang, in the three-man group behind. I crashed again so I'm really happy that I made up with a stage win for this very bad day. It gives me more motivation for tomorrow and the big classics,” Lutsenko said
The first Kazakh rider to win a stage in this race, Lutsenko broke from the lead group with some 30 kilometres to go. He never had a lead of more than a minute, but he clung tenaciously to it. The difficult closing 10km circuit nearly ended his hopes when he crashed into banking on the side of the road, on the first time around, when he misjudged a corner on a descent. The adrenaline rushing, he quickly got back up and managed to maintain a good lead.
On the second lap, with less than two kilometres to go, and with a gap of only 14 seconds or so, he crashed again. His bike slid out from under him and this time he hit the road. He was up and going again almost instantly, but the small gap was disappearing rapidly.
Somehow, he managed to stay away until only 600 meters were left to go when he was caught by Roglic, Yates and teammate Jakob Fuglsang. The four played cat-and-mouse up to the final meters, but it appeared that it would go down to a sprint for the line.
Roglic went first, with Lutsenko in the middle and Yates on the left side. Lutsenko was the fastest sprinter in the group, but he had been battered by his two crashes. Nevertheless, he had the power left to outkick his companions and take the stage win.
How it unfolded
The 221km stage was a lumpy one, with the real difficulties coming in the second half of the day. After about 20 km, the day's break group formed with Nans Peters (AG2R), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-hansgrohe), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Luis Mas (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power (Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo).
The field was happy to let them go, and the group worked well enough together to build up a lead of nine minutes. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wouldn’t make it to the finish line after he climbed off midway through due to stomach complaints.
The day's first climb, the Villa del Monte, featured gradients up to 19 per cent, and as expected, the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to five minutes.
It was a windy stage and while it did not directly cause too much concern to the peloton, it blew dirt onto the road and a series of crashes followed. Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus both hit the deck, as did Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin). Martin and De Plus were able to continue, but Boswell would be forced to abandon.
With about 35 km to go, the lead group was caught by a small group which had escaped from the field. Lutsenko was active in the group and with 30 km to go he took off on his solo flight. Teammate Fuglsang was in the following group of favourites and held the pace down.
The vicious climb on the circuit course cut the peloton into smaller groups and Lutsenko, despite his mishaps, hung on almost to the end. Though he was caught by the chasing group, he dramatically finished off his day's work in the best way.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5:16:29
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:23
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:28
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|22
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:02:23
|28
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|29
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|32
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:03:14
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|35
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:54
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|38
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:40
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:37
|42
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:06:39
|43
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:08:04
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:37
|48
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:28
|49
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|51
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:10:41
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:21
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|54
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|55
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|57
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|62
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:30
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|74
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|78
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:17
|79
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:15:46
|80
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|85
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:11
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:38
|87
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|88
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:40
|89
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:21:30
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:55
|91
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:11
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:21:30
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:55
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|96
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:30
|99
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:29:55
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:30:23
|102
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|103
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:55
|104
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|105
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:40
|106
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:30
|107
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:41
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:11
|109
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:29:55
|110
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:30
|111
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:55
|112
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:41
|114
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:55
|115
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:23
|116
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:55
|117
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:23
|119
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:11
|120
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:55
|121
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|122
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|123
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:40
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:38
|125
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:29:55
|126
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:30
|128
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:03
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:23
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:11
|131
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:55
|132
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|134
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:30
|136
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:55
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|140
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:38
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:23
|142
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:55
|143
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:30:23
|144
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:55
|145
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:23
|146
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:55
|147
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|148
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|149
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|150
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|151
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:23
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|5
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|13
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|2
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|15:52:36
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:19
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:55
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:00
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:10
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:08:25
|8
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:10:13
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:11:39
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|0:11:49
|11
|CCC Team
|0:12:18
|12
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:12:29
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:44
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:13:59
|15
|Team Sky
|0:14:04
|16
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:15
|17
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:18:33
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19:56
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:43
|20
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:37:50
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:41:53
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:20
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|1:09:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:53:42
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:50
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:01:21
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:25
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:56
|15
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:04
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:11
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:12
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:29
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:50
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:00
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:02
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:04:12
|29
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:44
|31
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:46
|32
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:58
|33
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:53
|35
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:07:50
|36
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:08:48
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:09:48
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:10:09
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:23
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:11:07
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:12:04
|44
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:14
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:22
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:13:32
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:46
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:56
|49
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:58
|50
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:07
|51
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:14
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:25
|53
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:35
|54
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:02
|55
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:15:11
|56
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:15:25
|57
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:15:28
|58
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:54
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:16
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:24
|61
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:59
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:03
|63
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:39
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:49
|65
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:03
|66
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:28
|67
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:55
|68
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:59
|69
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:00
|70
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:37
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:45
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:55
|73
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:59
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:43
|75
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:51
|76
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:24
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:26
|78
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:39
|79
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:22:59
|80
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:23
|81
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:24:34
|82
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:12
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:25:38
|84
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:25:43
|85
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:29
|86
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:45
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:24
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:31
|89
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:27:32
|90
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:48
|91
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:28:12
|92
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:13
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:31
|94
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:08
|95
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:06
|96
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:20
|97
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:21
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:36
|99
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:47
|100
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:15
|101
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:16
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:49
|103
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:53
|104
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:22
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:28
|106
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:32
|107
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:36
|108
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:03
|109
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:18
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:34:56
|111
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:13
|112
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:35:24
|113
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:35:28
|114
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:05
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:16
|116
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:26
|117
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:54
|118
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:35
|119
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:39
|120
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:21
|121
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:39:10
|122
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:18
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:26
|124
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:38
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:13
|127
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:40:38
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:41:00
|129
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:21
|130
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:30
|131
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:41:50
|132
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:41:52
|133
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:42:17
|134
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:38
|135
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42:40
|136
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:43:00
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:43:16
|138
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:43:18
|139
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:24
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|141
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:25
|142
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43:45
|143
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:53
|144
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:59
|145
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:10
|146
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:44:21
|147
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:21
|148
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:45:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|4
|21
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|26
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|29
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|31
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|9
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|12
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|16
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|2
|18
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:54:38
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:15
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:02
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:02
|7
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:39
|8
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:14:15
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:14:29
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:07
|11
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:59
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:04
|13
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:59
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:55
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:28
|16
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:24:47
|17
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:49
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:40
|19
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:07
|20
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:17
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:43
|22
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:22
|23
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:42
|24
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:40:25
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:40:54
|26
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:04
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:28
|28
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:42:29
|29
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:03
|30
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|47:01:26
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:15
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:49
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:20
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:48
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:11:17
|8
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:11:52
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:20
|10
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:39
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:13:50
|12
|CCC Team
|0:13:59
|13
|Team Sky
|0:14:31
|14
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:15:08
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:15:43
|16
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:16:40
|17
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:16:57
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:22:49
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:06
|20
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:47:18
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:48:15
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:26
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|1:16:15
