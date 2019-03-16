Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Lutsenko takes dramatic stage 4 win

Astana rider crashes twice but comes back to win

Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) and Lluís Mas (Movistar) formed part of the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) reacting to the attack of Lutsenko

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) adjusts his earpiece while leading the chase group

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the back of the peloton before leaving the race with stomach issues

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal) is all smiles despite hitting the deck

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes a snack from the team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton cuts through the countryside during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The distant hills awaiting the peloton on a lumpy stage at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) powering along the chase group behind Lutsenko

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The powerful chase group, led by Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) hunting down Lutsenko

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the race lead after stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates his stage win on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) pops the champagne after his fifth win of 2019asdas

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jumbo-Visma lead the way in the final kilometres of stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) parts the crowds on his solo ride to victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
After being caught by the chase group, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) still managed to win the sprint

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates after sprinting to victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) raises his arms for the fifth time this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Primož Roglicč (Jumbo-Visma) leading the chase for Lutsenko

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) soloed for the final 30km for the stage win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) rides alone on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) abandoned the race after falling ill

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kazakh flags fly as the peloton passes by. A good omen for the stage win

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton rides through a town on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pleasant Italian scenery as the peloton passes by

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The break of the day out on the road during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rides in the peloton during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Astana massed on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) looks in disbelief after the drama of stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The hills await the riders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Silvan Dilier and Michael Schar

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders line-up for the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders await the start of stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Markel Irizar in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Race leader Adam Yates

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Silvan Dilier and Michael Schar wait for the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yves Lampaert and Jos van Emden have a chat

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders line-up for the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott are introduced to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton rolls out

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Clement Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dropped riders try to chase back on

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bahrain-Merida and AG2R La Mondiale lead the way

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders start climbing

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katusha-Alpecin and Trek-Segafredo line up for the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luis Mas Bonet in the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in dramatic fashion after crashing twice in the final 20 kilometres.

The Kazakh rider won from a four-rider sprint but had been almost a minute up the road after attacking solo. He was caught following his second crash inside the final two kilometres, but had just enough left to win the sprint to the line, beating Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Yates kept hold of his overall race lead and has a seven-second advantage over Roglic with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) now 50 seconds down.

“I crashed twice in the last 20km. It made it very difficult for me. Fortunately, there was my teammate, Jakob Fuglsang, in the three-man group behind. I crashed again so I'm really happy that I made up with a stage win for this very bad day. It gives me more motivation for tomorrow and the big classics,” Lutsenko said

The first Kazakh rider to win a stage in this race, Lutsenko broke from the lead group with some 30 kilometres to go. He never had a lead of more than a minute, but he clung tenaciously to it. The difficult closing 10km circuit nearly ended his hopes when he crashed into banking on the side of the road, on the first time around, when he misjudged a corner on a descent. The adrenaline rushing, he quickly got back up and managed to maintain a good lead.

On the second lap, with less than two kilometres to go, and with a gap of only 14 seconds or so, he crashed again. His bike slid out from under him and this time he hit the road. He was up and going again almost instantly, but the small gap was disappearing rapidly.

Somehow, he managed to stay away until only 600 meters were left to go when he was caught by Roglic, Yates and teammate Jakob Fuglsang. The four played cat-and-mouse up to the final meters, but it appeared that it would go down to a sprint for the line.

Roglic went first, with Lutsenko in the middle and Yates on the left side. Lutsenko was the fastest sprinter in the group, but he had been battered by his two crashes. Nevertheless, he had the power left to outkick his companions and take the stage win.

How it unfolded

The 221km stage was a lumpy one, with the real difficulties coming in the second half of the day. After about 20 km, the day's break group formed with Nans Peters (AG2R), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-hansgrohe), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Luis Mas (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power (Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo).

The field was happy to let them go, and the group worked well enough together to build up a lead of nine minutes. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wouldn’t make it to the finish line after he climbed off midway through due to stomach complaints.

The day's first climb, the Villa del Monte, featured gradients up to 19 per cent, and as expected, the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to five minutes.

It was a windy stage and while it did not directly cause too much concern to the peloton, it blew dirt onto the road and a series of crashes followed. Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus both hit the deck, as did Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin). Martin and De Plus were able to continue, but Boswell would be forced to abandon.

With about 35 km to go, the lead group was caught by a small group which had escaped from the field. Lutsenko was active in the group and with 30 km to go he took off on his solo flight. Teammate Fuglsang was in the following group of favourites and held the pace down.

The vicious climb on the circuit course cut the peloton into smaller groups and Lutsenko, despite his mishaps, hung on almost to the end. Though he was caught by the chasing group, he dramatically finished off his day's work in the best way.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5:16:29
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:23
7Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:28
20Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
22Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:02:23
28Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:47
29Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
32Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
33Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:03:14
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
35Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:54
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
38José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:31
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:05:40
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:37
42Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:06:39
43Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:08:04
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:37
48Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:28
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
51Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:10:41
52Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:21
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
54Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
55Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
57Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
58Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
63Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:30
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
68Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
71Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
72Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
73Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
74Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
75Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
78Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:17
79Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:15:46
80Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
83Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
85Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:17:11
86Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:38
87Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11
88Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:40
89Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:21:30
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:55
91Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:11
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:21:30
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:55
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
96Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:30
99Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:29:55
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
101Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:30:23
102Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:38
103Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:55
104Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
105Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:40
106Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:30
107Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:41
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:11
109Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:29:55
110Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:21:30
111Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:29:55
112Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
113Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:41
114Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:55
115Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:23
116Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:29:55
117Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
118Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:30:23
119Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:11
120Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:55
121Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
122Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
123Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:40
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:38
125Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:29:55
126Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:30
128Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:03
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:23
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:20:11
131Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:55
132Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
133Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
134Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
135Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:30
136Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:29:55
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
139Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11
140Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:38
141Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:30:23
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:55
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:30:23
144Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:55
145Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:23
146Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:55
147Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
148Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
149Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
150Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
151Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:30:23
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAlexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott11
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma10
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First5
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
8Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
13Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
15Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 1 - Villa del Monte - 128km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
4Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 2 - Monteguiduccio - 185.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 3 - I Cappuccini - 206.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma3
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 4 - I Cappuccini - 215.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma7
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First2
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First15:52:36
2Trek - Segafredo0:01:19
3Astana Pro Team0:04:55
4Lotto Soudal
5Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:00
6Team Sunweb0:07:10
7Movistar Team0:08:25
8Mitchelton - Scott0:10:13
9Bahrain - Merida0:11:39
10Team Dimension Data0:11:49
11CCC Team0:12:18
12Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:12:29
13UAE Team Emirates0:13:44
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:13:59
15Team Sky0:14:04
16Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:15
17Team Jumbo - Visma0:18:33
18Groupama - FDJ0:19:56
19AG2R La Mondiale0:25:43
20Gazprom - Rusvelo0:37:50
21Israel Cycling Academy0:41:53
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:20
23Bardiani CSF1:09:46

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15:53:42
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:50
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
7Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:16
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:01:21
10Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:01:25
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:27
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:48
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:01:56
15Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:57
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:01
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:04
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:09
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:11
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:12
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:29
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:50
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:00
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:02
28Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:04:12
29Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:44
31Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:46
32Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:58
33Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:53
35Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:07:50
36José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:56
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:08:05
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:08:48
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:09:48
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:10:09
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:23
42Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:11:07
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:12:04
44Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:14
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:22
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:13:32
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:46
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:56
49Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:58
50Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:07
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:14
52Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:25
53Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:35
54Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:02
55Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:15:11
56Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:15:25
57Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:15:28
58Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:54
59Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:16
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:24
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:59
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:03
63Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:39
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:49
65Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:03
66Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:28
67Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:55
68Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:59
69Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:19:00
70Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:37
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:45
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:55
73Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:59
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:43
75Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:51
76Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:21:24
77Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:26
78Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:39
79Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:22:59
80Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:24:23
81Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:24:34
82Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:12
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:25:38
84Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:25:43
85Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:26:29
86Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:45
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:24
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:31
89Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:27:32
90Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:48
91Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:28:12
92Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:13
93Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:31
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:08
95Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:30:06
96Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:31:20
97Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:31:21
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:36
99Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:47
100Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:32:15
101Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:16
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:49
103Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:53
104Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:22
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:28
106Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:32
107Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:36
108Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:34:03
109Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:18
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:34:56
111Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:35:13
112Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:35:24
113Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:35:28
114Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:36:05
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:16
116Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:26
117Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:54
118Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:35
119Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:39
120Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:21
121Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:39:10
122Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:39:18
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:39:26
124Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:38
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:40:13
127Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:40:38
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:41:00
129Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:21
130Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:30
131Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:41:50
132Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:41:52
133Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:42:17
134Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:38
135Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:42:40
136Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:43:00
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:43:16
138Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:43:18
139Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:43:24
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
141Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:43:25
142Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:43:45
143Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:43:53
144Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:59
145Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:44:10
146Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:44:21
147Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:21
148Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:45:51

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF21pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott17
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep14
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma14
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First13
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data7
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
16Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy5
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
20Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First4
21Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
26Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy2
29Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
31Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
32Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team35pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
6Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma11
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First9
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
12Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy4
16Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
17Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First2
18Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
22Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:54:38
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:15
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:35
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:02
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:02
7Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:39
8Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:14:15
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:14:29
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:07
11Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:59
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:18:04
13Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:59
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:55
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:20:28
16Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:24:47
17Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:49
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:40
19Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:07
20Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:17
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:43
22Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:38:22
23Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:42
24Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:40:25
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:40:54
26Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:04
27Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:42:28
28Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:42:29
29Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:03
30Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:43:25

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First47:01:26
2Trek - Segafredo0:02:15
3Lotto Soudal0:04:53
4Team Sunweb0:05:49
5Astana Pro Team0:06:20
6Movistar Team0:09:48
7Bahrain - Merida0:11:17
8Mitchelton - Scott0:11:52
9UAE Team Emirates0:13:20
10Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:39
11Team Dimension Data0:13:50
12CCC Team0:13:59
13Team Sky0:14:31
14Bora - Hansgrohe0:15:08
15Team Katusha Alpecin0:15:43
16Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:16:40
17Team Jumbo - Visma0:16:57
18Groupama - FDJ0:22:49
19AG2R La Mondiale0:29:06
20Gazprom - Rusvelo0:47:18
21Israel Cycling Academy0:48:15
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:26
23Bardiani CSF1:16:15

