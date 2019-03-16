Image 1 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 56 Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) and Lluís Mas (Movistar) formed part of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 56 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) reacting to the attack of Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 56 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) adjusts his earpiece while leading the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at the back of the peloton before leaving the race with stomach issues (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 56 Carl Frederik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal) is all smiles despite hitting the deck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 56 Italian champion Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 56 The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 56 Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes a snack from the team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 56 The peloton cuts through the countryside during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 56 The distant hills awaiting the peloton on a lumpy stage at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 56 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) powering along the chase group behind Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 56 The powerful chase group, led by Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) hunting down Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 56 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the race lead after stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates his stage win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) pops the champagne after his fifth win of 2019asdas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 56 Jumbo-Visma lead the way in the final kilometres of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) parts the crowds on his solo ride to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 56 After being caught by the chase group, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) still managed to win the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) celebrates after sprinting to victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) raises his arms for the fifth time this season (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Primož Roglicč (Jumbo-Visma) leading the chase for Lutsenko (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) soloed for the final 30km for the stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) rides alone on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 56 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) abandoned the race after falling ill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 56 Kazakh flags fly as the peloton passes by. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in dramatic fashion after crashing twice in the final 20 kilometres.

The Kazakh rider won from a four-rider sprint but had been almost a minute up the road after attacking solo. He was caught following his second crash inside the final two kilometres, but had just enough left to win the sprint to the line, beating Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Yates kept hold of his overall race lead and has a seven-second advantage over Roglic with Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) now 50 seconds down.

“I crashed twice in the last 20km. It made it very difficult for me. Fortunately, there was my teammate, Jakob Fuglsang, in the three-man group behind. I crashed again so I'm really happy that I made up with a stage win for this very bad day. It gives me more motivation for tomorrow and the big classics,” Lutsenko said

The first Kazakh rider to win a stage in this race, Lutsenko broke from the lead group with some 30 kilometres to go. He never had a lead of more than a minute, but he clung tenaciously to it. The difficult closing 10km circuit nearly ended his hopes when he crashed into banking on the side of the road, on the first time around, when he misjudged a corner on a descent. The adrenaline rushing, he quickly got back up and managed to maintain a good lead.

On the second lap, with less than two kilometres to go, and with a gap of only 14 seconds or so, he crashed again. His bike slid out from under him and this time he hit the road. He was up and going again almost instantly, but the small gap was disappearing rapidly.

Somehow, he managed to stay away until only 600 meters were left to go when he was caught by Roglic, Yates and teammate Jakob Fuglsang. The four played cat-and-mouse up to the final meters, but it appeared that it would go down to a sprint for the line.

Roglic went first, with Lutsenko in the middle and Yates on the left side. Lutsenko was the fastest sprinter in the group, but he had been battered by his two crashes. Nevertheless, he had the power left to outkick his companions and take the stage win.

How it unfolded

The 221km stage was a lumpy one, with the real difficulties coming in the second half of the day. After about 20 km, the day's break group formed with Nans Peters (AG2R), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-hansgrohe), Joey Rosskopf (CCC), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Luis Mas (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Neri Sottoli), Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin), Robert Power (Sunweb) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek Segafredo).

The field was happy to let them go, and the group worked well enough together to build up a lead of nine minutes. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wouldn’t make it to the finish line after he climbed off midway through due to stomach complaints.

The day's first climb, the Villa del Monte, featured gradients up to 19 per cent, and as expected, the gap started dropping. With 75 km to go, it was down to five minutes.

It was a windy stage and while it did not directly cause too much concern to the peloton, it blew dirt onto the road and a series of crashes followed. Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus both hit the deck, as did Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin). Martin and De Plus were able to continue, but Boswell would be forced to abandon.

With about 35 km to go, the lead group was caught by a small group which had escaped from the field. Lutsenko was active in the group and with 30 km to go he took off on his solo flight. Teammate Fuglsang was in the following group of favourites and held the pace down.

The vicious climb on the circuit course cut the peloton into smaller groups and Lutsenko, despite his mishaps, hung on almost to the end. Though he was caught by the chasing group, he dramatically finished off his day's work in the best way.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5:16:29 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:23 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:28 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 22 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:02:23 28 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:47 29 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 32 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 33 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:03:14 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 35 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:54 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 38 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:40 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:37 42 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:06:39 43 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:08:04 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:37 48 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:28 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:10:41 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:21 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 54 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 55 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 57 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 58 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 62 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:30 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 73 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 74 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 78 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:17 79 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:15:46 80 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 83 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 85 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:11 86 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:38 87 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11 88 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:40 89 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:21:30 90 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:55 91 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:11 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:21:30 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:55 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 96 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:30 99 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:29:55 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 101 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:30:23 102 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:38 103 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:55 104 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 105 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:40 106 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:30 107 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:41 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:11 109 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:29:55 110 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:30 111 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:55 112 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 113 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:41 114 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:55 115 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:23 116 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:55 117 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 118 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:23 119 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:11 120 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:55 121 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 122 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 123 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:40 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:38 125 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:29:55 126 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:30 128 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:03 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:23 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:11 131 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:55 132 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 134 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 135 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:30 136 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:55 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11 140 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:38 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:30:23 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:55 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:30:23 144 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:55 145 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:23 146 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:55 147 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 148 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 149 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 150 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 151 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:23 DNF Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 11 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 5 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 13 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 15 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 1 - Villa del Monte - 128km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 4 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 2 - Monteguiduccio - 185.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 3 - I Cappuccini - 206.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 4 - I Cappuccini - 215.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 2 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First 15:52:36 2 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:19 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:55 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:06:00 6 Team Sunweb 0:07:10 7 Movistar Team 0:08:25 8 Mitchelton - Scott 0:10:13 9 Bahrain - Merida 0:11:39 10 Team Dimension Data 0:11:49 11 CCC Team 0:12:18 12 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:12:29 13 UAE Team Emirates 0:13:44 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:13:59 15 Team Sky 0:14:04 16 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:15 17 Team Jumbo - Visma 0:18:33 18 Groupama - FDJ 0:19:56 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:43 20 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:37:50 21 Israel Cycling Academy 0:41:53 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:20 23 Bardiani CSF 1:09:46

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15:53:42 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:50 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:16 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:01:21 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:01:25 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:48 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:56 15 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:57 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:01 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:03 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:04 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:11 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:12 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:29 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:50 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:00 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:02 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:04:12 29 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:31 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:44 31 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:46 32 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:58 33 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:53 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:07:50 36 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:56 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:08:05 38 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:08:48 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:09:48 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:10:09 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:23 42 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:11:07 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:12:04 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:14 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:22 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:13:32 47 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:46 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:56 49 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:58 50 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:07 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:14 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:25 53 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:35 54 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:02 55 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:15:11 56 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:15:25 57 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:15:28 58 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:54 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:16 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:24 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:59 62 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:03 63 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:39 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:49 65 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:03 66 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:28 67 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:55 68 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:59 69 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:00 70 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:37 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:45 72 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:55 73 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:59 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:43 75 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:20:51 76 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:24 77 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:26 78 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:39 79 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:22:59 80 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:23 81 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:24:34 82 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:12 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:25:38 84 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:25:43 85 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:29 86 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:45 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:24 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:31 89 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:27:32 90 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:48 91 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:28:12 92 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:13 93 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:31 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:29:08 95 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:06 96 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:20 97 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:31:21 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:31:36 99 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:47 100 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:15 101 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:16 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:49 103 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:53 104 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:22 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:28 106 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:32 107 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:36 108 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:03 109 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:18 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:34:56 111 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:13 112 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:35:24 113 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:35:28 114 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:36:05 115 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:16 116 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:26 117 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:54 118 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:35 119 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:39 120 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:21 121 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:39:10 122 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:18 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:26 124 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:38 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:13 127 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:40:38 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:41:00 129 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:21 130 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:30 131 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:41:50 132 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:41:52 133 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:42:17 134 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:38 135 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:42:40 136 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:43:00 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:43:16 138 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:43:18 139 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:24 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 141 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:25 142 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:43:45 143 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:53 144 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:59 145 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:10 146 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:44:21 147 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:21 148 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:45:51

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 13 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 7 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 5 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 4 21 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 26 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 2 29 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 31 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 9 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 12 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 4 16 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 2 18 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 22 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:54:38 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:15 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:35 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:02 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:02 7 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:39 8 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:14:15 9 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:14:29 10 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:07 11 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:59 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:04 13 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:59 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:55 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:28 16 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:24:47 17 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:49 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:40 19 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:07 20 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:17 21 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:43 22 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:22 23 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:42 24 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:40:25 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:40:54 26 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:04 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:28 28 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:29 29 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:03 30 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:25