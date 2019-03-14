Tirreno-Adriatico: Alaphilippe wins stage 2 in Pomarance
Van Avermaet is second, Adam Yates takes overall lead
Stage 2: Camaiore - Pomerance
It had to be him. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has seemingly forgotten how to lose in these opening weeks of the season and the Frenchman duly chalked up his fifth win of the campaign when he claimed the uphill sprint in Pomarance on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Alaphilippe was well-positioned throughout a breathless finale that saw a volley of attacks, most notably from Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and he produced a powerful sprint to take the spoils ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First).
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) placed fifth in the reduced group sprint, just behind Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), and the Briton inherits the blue jersey of race leader from his teammate Michael Hepburn.
All eyes were on a different blue jersey in the finale at Pomarance, however, and from the moment Alaphilippe moved across to track the last of Roglic's attacks with a little over a kilometre remaining, there was an air of inevitability about the day's result.
Alaphilippe sat poised in second wheel as the road kicked upwards towards the finish, and remained in situ when Laurens De Plus and then Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took up the reins with 500 metres to go. When the Arrivo banner reared into view, Alaphilippe unsheathed a sharp sprint. Behind, Van Avermaet had already launched his effort, but he never looked like getting on terms with the seemingly irresistible Alaphilippe.
"I'm just so happy. I know that after the stage of yesterday we lost a lot of time so I tried to win a stage and today was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe, who won Strade Bianche on Saturday.
"We controlled the final with the team, everything was going my way like perfect, and then I pushed myself full gas until the line. I surprise myself day after day, and tomorrow is also a good opportunity for Elia [Viviani] in the sprint."
Deceuninck-QuickStep and Mitchelton-Scott were prominent in leading the reduced peloton on the rippling roads that led towards the finish in Pomarance, and their pace proved too much for many, including Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost contact following a puncture with 22km to go.
Alaphilippe left it to his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Zdenek Stybar to chase the active Roglic's initial move, which came with 3km to go in the company of Simon Clarke (EF Education First) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), after Jakon Fuglsang (Astana) had strung out the leading group with a rasping acceleration.
A determined Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) bridged across alone to Roglic, Lutsenko and Clarke, and the group swelled to five soon afterwards when Stybar - winner in Pomarance in 2016 - joined them. Alaphilippe, meanwhile, bided his time in the fragmenting main group, and his patience was rewarded when Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) took it upon himself to lead the chase.
"The race decides the tactics, but for sure we talked during the race together," Alaphilippe said of his tandem act with Stybar. "We had to jump together in the finale if there were attacks, and there were a lot of attacks. Styby was in the last group that went away, and in the end I just had to control behind and do a good sprint when we caught them. We did really perfect, it was a really good job from all my team."
How it unfolded
For the Tirreno-Adriatico gruppo, the 195km from Camaiore to Pomarance provided a healthy deposit of miles to be banked in the run-up to Milan-San Remo, a week from Saturday, but the distance did not deter a group of attackers from escaping early.
Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) broke clear in the opening kilometres and quickly formed a solid working alliance to build up a maximum lead of 4 minutes over the peloton.
Michael Hepburn wore the blue jersey of race leader by dint of leading Mitchelton-Scott across the finish line in Wednesday's opening team time trial, but the Australian did not stand on ceremony here. Instead, he worked diligently to help bring the race back together ahead of the finale in support of his team leader Adam Yates.
There are more demanding stages to come over the weekend at Tirreno-Adriatico, but stage 2 provided an early taste of the punchy fare on offer in the Race of the Two Seas. The speed in the peloton was ratcheting upwards long before the escapees were pegged back with 13km to go, while the bunch had also lost Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), who abandoned on the stage.
Peter Sagan, still recovering from a recent illness, lost touch with the bunch after he sustained a puncture with a shade over 20km remaining, and the winnowing process continued on the unclassified hills that led towards Pomarance in the province of Pisa, with only 50 or so riders left in contention by the finish.
The break was swept up with 13km to go, while the first telling attack came from Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), who attacked with 6km remaining only to be pegged back a kilometre later. Roglic and Dumoulin caught the eye with their ambition on the approach to Pomarance, and both men should be in the shake-up for final overall victory this week.
Adam Yates leads his teammate Brent Bookwalter in the overall standings ahead of stage 3, with Roglic just 7 seconds back in third. Dumoulin lies 6th, at 22 seconds, while Alaphilippe is now up to 8th overall, 27 seconds off the pace.
"I'm not sure how long I'll hold onto it, but we'll try our best and see how it goes," Yates said of his overall lead. "Tomorrow's a sprint stage then we have a few punchy, tricky stages and like I said yesterday, there's no real hard, long mountain stage, a lot of hard short stages, so we'll see how the legs are and take it from there."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:48:09
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|27
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:11
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:20
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|38
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|42
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|45
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|49
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|51
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|54
|ANDERSEN Michael Valgren
|55
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|57
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:34
|58
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:35
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|62
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|66
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|68
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|71
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|74
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|75
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|76
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:04
|77
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:43
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:22
|79
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:24
|81
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|84
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:50
|85
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:59
|87
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:14
|88
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|91
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|93
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:17
|95
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:24
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:39
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:18
|105
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:15
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|108
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|109
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:50
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:55
|111
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:27
|113
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|116
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|117
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:52
|121
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:47
|126
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:35
|127
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|128
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|129
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|132
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|136
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|137
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|139
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|143
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:57
|144
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|145
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|146
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|148
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|149
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|153
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|154
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|155
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|156
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|158
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|159
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:10:34
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:27
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:52
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:56
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:06
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:10
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|22
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|30
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:43
|36
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:52
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|38
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:59
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:00
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:10
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|43
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:37
|48
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:40
|49
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:02:45
|51
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:47
|52
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|ANDERSEN Michael Valgren
|0:02:57
|54
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:58
|55
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:03:01
|57
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:03:03
|58
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|59
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|60
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|61
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:22
|63
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:23
|64
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:27
|65
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:31
|66
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:33
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:40
|69
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|70
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:44
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|72
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|73
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|75
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:02
|76
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:17
|77
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:29
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:04:39
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:52
|80
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:55
|81
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|83
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:12
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:15
|85
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:19
|86
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:36
|87
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:37
|89
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:41
|90
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:57
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:14
|92
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:15
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:21
|94
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|95
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:25
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:36
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:55
|99
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:03
|101
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:07:07
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:13
|104
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:20
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:32
|106
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:33
|107
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:34
|108
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:28
|109
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:29
|110
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:46
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:49
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:05
|113
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:30
|114
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:33
|116
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:37
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|118
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:49
|119
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:52
|120
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:05
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:12
|122
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:22
|124
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:10:31
|125
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|127
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:48
|128
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:54
|129
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:00
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:04
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:09
|132
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:22
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:26
|134
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:29
|135
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:32
|136
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:11:51
|137
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:56
|139
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:16
|140
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:37
|141
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|142
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:49
|143
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:54
|144
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:58
|145
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:59
|146
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:01
|147
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:04
|148
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:13:07
|149
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:16
|150
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:25
|151
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:38
|152
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:48
|154
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:50
|155
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:52
|156
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|157
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:09
|158
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:20
|159
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|8
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|7
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|8
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|10
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|10
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|8
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:10:41
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|7
|GUERREIRO Rúben
|0:01:31
|8
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:54
|10
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|11
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:37
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:55
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:10
|15
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:05
|16
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:12
|17
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:29
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:06
|19
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:26
|20
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:21
|21
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:22
|22
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:23
|23
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:26
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:15
|25
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:47
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:49
|27
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:30
|28
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:52
|29
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:57
|30
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:31
|31
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:41
|33
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:45
