Tirreno-Adriatico: Alaphilippe wins stage 2 in Pomarance

Van Avermaet is second, Adam Yates takes overall lead

It had to be him. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has seemingly forgotten how to lose in these opening weeks of the season and the Frenchman duly chalked up his fifth win of the campaign when he claimed the uphill sprint in Pomarance on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Alaphilippe was well-positioned throughout a breathless finale that saw a volley of attacks, most notably from Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and he produced a powerful sprint to take the spoils ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First).

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) placed fifth in the reduced group sprint, just behind Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), and the Briton inherits the blue jersey of race leader from his teammate Michael Hepburn.

All eyes were on a different blue jersey in the finale at Pomarance, however, and from the moment Alaphilippe moved across to track the last of Roglic's attacks with a little over a kilometre remaining, there was an air of inevitability about the day's result.

Alaphilippe sat poised in second wheel as the road kicked upwards towards the finish, and remained in situ when Laurens De Plus and then Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took up the reins with 500 metres to go. When the Arrivo banner reared into view, Alaphilippe unsheathed a sharp sprint. Behind, Van Avermaet had already launched his effort, but he never looked like getting on terms with the seemingly irresistible Alaphilippe.

"I'm just so happy. I know that after the stage of yesterday we lost a lot of time so I tried to win a stage and today was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe, who won Strade Bianche on Saturday.

"We controlled the final with the team, everything was going my way like perfect, and then I pushed myself full gas until the line. I surprise myself day after day, and tomorrow is also a good opportunity for Elia [Viviani] in the sprint."

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Mitchelton-Scott were prominent in leading the reduced peloton on the rippling roads that led towards the finish in Pomarance, and their pace proved too much for many, including Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost contact following a puncture with 22km to go.

Alaphilippe left it to his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Zdenek Stybar to chase the active Roglic's initial move, which came with 3km to go in the company of Simon Clarke (EF Education First) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), after Jakon Fuglsang (Astana) had strung out the leading group with a rasping acceleration.

A determined Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) bridged across alone to Roglic, Lutsenko and Clarke, and the group swelled to five soon afterwards when Stybar - winner in Pomarance in 2016 - joined them. Alaphilippe, meanwhile, bided his time in the fragmenting main group, and his patience was rewarded when Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) took it upon himself to lead the chase.

"The race decides the tactics, but for sure we talked during the race together," Alaphilippe said of his tandem act with Stybar. "We had to jump together in the finale if there were attacks, and there were a lot of attacks. Styby was in the last group that went away, and in the end I just had to control behind and do a good sprint when we caught them. We did really perfect, it was a really good job from all my team."

How it unfolded

For the Tirreno-Adriatico gruppo, the 195km from Camaiore to Pomarance provided a healthy deposit of miles to be banked in the run-up to Milan-San Remo, a week from Saturday, but the distance did not deter a group of attackers from escaping early.

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) broke clear in the opening kilometres and quickly formed a solid working alliance to build up a maximum lead of 4 minutes over the peloton.

Michael Hepburn wore the blue jersey of race leader by dint of leading Mitchelton-Scott across the finish line in Wednesday's opening team time trial, but the Australian did not stand on ceremony here. Instead, he worked diligently to help bring the race back together ahead of the finale in support of his team leader Adam Yates.

There are more demanding stages to come over the weekend at Tirreno-Adriatico, but stage 2 provided an early taste of the punchy fare on offer in the Race of the Two Seas. The speed in the peloton was ratcheting upwards long before the escapees were pegged back with 13km to go, while the bunch had also lost Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), who abandoned on the stage.

Peter Sagan, still recovering from a recent illness, lost touch with the bunch after he sustained a puncture with a shade over 20km remaining, and the winnowing process continued on the unclassified hills that led towards Pomarance in the province of Pisa, with only 50 or so riders left in contention by the finish.

The break was swept up with 13km to go, while the first telling attack came from Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), who attacked with 6km remaining only to be pegged back a kilometre later. Roglic and Dumoulin caught the eye with their ambition on the approach to Pomarance, and both men should be in the shake-up for final overall victory this week.

Adam Yates leads his teammate Brent Bookwalter in the overall standings ahead of stage 3, with Roglic just 7 seconds back in third. Dumoulin lies 6th, at 22 seconds, while Alaphilippe is now up to 8th overall, 27 seconds off the pace.

"I'm not sure how long I'll hold onto it, but we'll try our best and see how it goes," Yates said of his overall lead. "Tomorrow's a sprint stage then we have a few punchy, tricky stages and like I said yesterday, there's no real hard, long mountain stage, a lot of hard short stages, so we'll see how the legs are and take it from there."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:48:09
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
27Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
29Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
32Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:11
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:20
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:30
38Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
42Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
44Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
45José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:57
49Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
51Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
54ANDERSEN Michael Valgren
55Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
56Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
57Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:34
58Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
59Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:35
60Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
62Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
65Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
66Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
68Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
71Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
74Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
75Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
76Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:04
77Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:43
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:22
79Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
80Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:24
81Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
84Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:50
85Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
86Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:59
87Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:04:14
88Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
91Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
93Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
94Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:17
95Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
96Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
97Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:24
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
102Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
103Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:39
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:18
105Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:06:15
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
108Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
109Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:50
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:55
111Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:27
113Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
114Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
116Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
117Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
118Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:52
121Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
123Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
125Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:47
126Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:35
127Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
128Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
129Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
132Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
136Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
137Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
139Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
141Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
143Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:57
144Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
145Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
146Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
148Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
149Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
152Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
153Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
154Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
155Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
156Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
158Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
159Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5:10:34
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:22
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:27
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:47
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:52
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First0:00:56
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:01:06
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:10
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
22Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:25
30Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:32
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:34
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
33José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
35Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:43
36Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:52
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
38Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:59
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:00
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:10
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:19
43Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
44José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:29
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:02:30
47Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:02:37
48Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:40
49Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:02:45
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:47
52Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
53ANDERSEN Michael Valgren0:02:57
54Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:58
55Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:03:01
57Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:03:03
58Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
59Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:08
60Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
61Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:22
63Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:23
64Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:27
65Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:31
66Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:33
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:40
69Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
70Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:44
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
72Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
73Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:53
75Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:02
76Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:17
77Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:29
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:04:39
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:52
80Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:55
81Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
82Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
83Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:12
84Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:15
85Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:19
86Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:36
87Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
88Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:37
89Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:41
90Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:57
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:14
92Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:15
93Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:21
94Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:23
95Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:06:36
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:55
99Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:03
101Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:07:07
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:13
104Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:20
105Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:32
106Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:33
107Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:34
108Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:28
109Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:08:29
110Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:08:46
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:49
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:05
113Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:30
114Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
115Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:33
116Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:37
117Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
118Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:49
119Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:52
120Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:05
121Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:12
122Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:10:22
124Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:10:31
125Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
127Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:48
128Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:54
129Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:00
130Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:04
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:09
132Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:22
133Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:26
134Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:29
135Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:32
136Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:11:51
137Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:56
139Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:16
140Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:37
141Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
142Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:49
143Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:54
144Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:58
145Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:59
146Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:01
147Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:04
148Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:13:07
149Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:16
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:25
151Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:38
152Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:48
154Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:13:50
155Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:52
156Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
157Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:09
158Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:20
159Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First8
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
6Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
7Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
8Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4
10Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
13Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team10
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First7
5Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
7Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
8Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3
9Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
10Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma5:10:41
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:15
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:30
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
7GUERREIRO Rúben0:01:31
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:02:54
10Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
11Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:37
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
13Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:55
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:10
15Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:05
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:12
17Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:29
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:06
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:26
20Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:21
21Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:08:22
22Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:23
23Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:26
24Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:10:15
25Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:47
26Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:49
27Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:30
28Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:52
29Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:57
30Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:31
31Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:41
33Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:45

 

