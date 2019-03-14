Image 1 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Adam Yates took the Tirreno-Adriatico race lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 46 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 46 Michael Hepburn in the Mitchelton-Scott line during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 46 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 46 The peloton is strong out during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 46 Vuincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Laurens De Plus and Julian Alaphilippe talk before the start of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani - CSF) in the early breakaway during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) on the road for stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Sscenery along the route of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 Daniel Oss tried a late escape during stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Primoz Roglic leads Alexey Lutsenko, Simon Clarke and Tom Dumouln near the end of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe on the stage 2 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 Julian Alaphlippe on the stage 2 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Team CCC) has his photo taken with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 The peloton take on stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 FDJ Groupama (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 Deceuninck-QuickStep control the pace of the bunch in Tirreno on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 46 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) leads bunch on stage 2 of Tirreno (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continued his strong start to the season at Tirreno. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoys the moment after taking stage 2 in Tirreno. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 46 EF Education First prepare for stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 46 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 46 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 46 Peter Sagan in action in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Team CCC) drops back to the team car in Tirreno. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 46 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 46 Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 46 The break ride on during stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 46 The bunch climb on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 46 Tirreno-Adriatico: Stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 46 Riders head to the start of stage 2 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 46 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 46 Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 46 Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) signs on in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

It had to be him. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has seemingly forgotten how to lose in these opening weeks of the season and the Frenchman duly chalked up his fifth win of the campaign when he claimed the uphill sprint in Pomarance on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Alaphilippe was well-positioned throughout a breathless finale that saw a volley of attacks, most notably from Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), and he produced a powerful sprint to take the spoils ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) and Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First).

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) placed fifth in the reduced group sprint, just behind Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), and the Briton inherits the blue jersey of race leader from his teammate Michael Hepburn.

All eyes were on a different blue jersey in the finale at Pomarance, however, and from the moment Alaphilippe moved across to track the last of Roglic's attacks with a little over a kilometre remaining, there was an air of inevitability about the day's result.

Alaphilippe sat poised in second wheel as the road kicked upwards towards the finish, and remained in situ when Laurens De Plus and then Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) took up the reins with 500 metres to go. When the Arrivo banner reared into view, Alaphilippe unsheathed a sharp sprint. Behind, Van Avermaet had already launched his effort, but he never looked like getting on terms with the seemingly irresistible Alaphilippe.

"I'm just so happy. I know that after the stage of yesterday we lost a lot of time so I tried to win a stage and today was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe, who won Strade Bianche on Saturday.

"We controlled the final with the team, everything was going my way like perfect, and then I pushed myself full gas until the line. I surprise myself day after day, and tomorrow is also a good opportunity for Elia [Viviani] in the sprint."

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Mitchelton-Scott were prominent in leading the reduced peloton on the rippling roads that led towards the finish in Pomarance, and their pace proved too much for many, including Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost contact following a puncture with 22km to go.

Alaphilippe left it to his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Zdenek Stybar to chase the active Roglic's initial move, which came with 3km to go in the company of Simon Clarke (EF Education First) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), after Jakon Fuglsang (Astana) had strung out the leading group with a rasping acceleration.

A determined Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) bridged across alone to Roglic, Lutsenko and Clarke, and the group swelled to five soon afterwards when Stybar - winner in Pomarance in 2016 - joined them. Alaphilippe, meanwhile, bided his time in the fragmenting main group, and his patience was rewarded when Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) took it upon himself to lead the chase.

"The race decides the tactics, but for sure we talked during the race together," Alaphilippe said of his tandem act with Stybar. "We had to jump together in the finale if there were attacks, and there were a lot of attacks. Styby was in the last group that went away, and in the end I just had to control behind and do a good sprint when we caught them. We did really perfect, it was a really good job from all my team."

How it unfolded

For the Tirreno-Adriatico gruppo, the 195km from Camaiore to Pomarance provided a healthy deposit of miles to be banked in the run-up to Milan-San Remo, a week from Saturday, but the distance did not deter a group of attackers from escaping early.

Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) and Sebastian Schönberger (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) broke clear in the opening kilometres and quickly formed a solid working alliance to build up a maximum lead of 4 minutes over the peloton.

Michael Hepburn wore the blue jersey of race leader by dint of leading Mitchelton-Scott across the finish line in Wednesday's opening team time trial, but the Australian did not stand on ceremony here. Instead, he worked diligently to help bring the race back together ahead of the finale in support of his team leader Adam Yates.

There are more demanding stages to come over the weekend at Tirreno-Adriatico, but stage 2 provided an early taste of the punchy fare on offer in the Race of the Two Seas. The speed in the peloton was ratcheting upwards long before the escapees were pegged back with 13km to go, while the bunch had also lost Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), who abandoned on the stage.

Peter Sagan, still recovering from a recent illness, lost touch with the bunch after he sustained a puncture with a shade over 20km remaining, and the winnowing process continued on the unclassified hills that led towards Pomarance in the province of Pisa, with only 50 or so riders left in contention by the finish.

The break was swept up with 13km to go, while the first telling attack came from Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), who attacked with 6km remaining only to be pegged back a kilometre later. Roglic and Dumoulin caught the eye with their ambition on the approach to Pomarance, and both men should be in the shake-up for final overall victory this week.

Adam Yates leads his teammate Brent Bookwalter in the overall standings ahead of stage 3, with Roglic just 7 seconds back in third. Dumoulin lies 6th, at 22 seconds, while Alaphilippe is now up to 8th overall, 27 seconds off the pace.

"I'm not sure how long I'll hold onto it, but we'll try our best and see how it goes," Yates said of his overall lead. "Tomorrow's a sprint stage then we have a few punchy, tricky stages and like I said yesterday, there's no real hard, long mountain stage, a lot of hard short stages, so we'll see how the legs are and take it from there."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:48:09 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 3 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 27 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 29 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 32 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:11 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:20 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 38 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 40 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 42 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 45 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:57 49 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 51 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 53 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 54 ANDERSEN Michael Valgren 55 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:25 56 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 57 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:34 58 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 59 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:35 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 62 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 65 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 66 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 68 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 71 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 74 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 75 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 76 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:04 77 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:43 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22 79 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:24 81 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 84 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:50 85 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:59 87 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:14 88 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 91 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 93 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 94 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:17 95 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 97 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:24 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 103 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:39 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:18 105 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:15 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 108 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 109 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:50 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:55 111 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:27 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 114 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 116 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 117 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 118 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:52 121 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 123 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 125 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:47 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:35 127 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 128 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 129 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 132 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 136 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 137 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 139 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 143 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:57 144 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 145 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 146 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 148 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 149 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 152 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 153 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 154 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 155 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 156 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 158 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 159 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5:10:34 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 4 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:47 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:52 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:56 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:06 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 22 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:32 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:34 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:43 36 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:52 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 38 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:59 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:10 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:19 43 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 44 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:29 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 47 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:37 48 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:40 49 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:02:45 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:47 52 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 ANDERSEN Michael Valgren 0:02:57 54 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:58 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:03:01 57 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:03:03 58 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 59 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:08 60 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 61 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:22 63 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:23 64 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:27 65 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:31 66 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:33 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:40 69 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:43 70 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:44 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 72 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 73 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:53 75 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:02 76 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:17 77 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:29 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:04:39 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:52 80 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:55 81 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 83 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:12 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:15 85 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:19 86 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:36 87 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 88 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:37 89 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:41 90 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:57 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:14 92 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:15 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:21 94 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:23 95 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 96 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:36 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:55 99 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:03 101 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:07:07 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:13 104 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:20 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:32 106 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:33 107 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:34 108 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:28 109 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:29 110 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:08:46 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:49 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:05 113 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:30 114 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:33 116 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:37 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 118 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:49 119 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:52 120 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:05 121 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:12 122 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:22 124 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:10:31 125 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 127 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:48 128 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:54 129 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:00 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:04 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:09 132 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:22 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:26 134 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:29 135 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:32 136 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:11:51 137 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:56 139 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:16 140 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:37 141 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 142 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:49 143 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:54 144 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:58 145 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:59 146 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:01 147 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:04 148 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:13:07 149 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:16 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:25 151 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:38 152 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:48 154 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:13:50 155 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:52 156 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 157 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:09 158 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:20 159 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 8 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 7 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 8 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 10 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 10 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 7 5 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 8 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma