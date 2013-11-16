Image 1 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) celebrates with the crowd at the Johnson County Fairgounds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 34 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) put in a blistering last lap to claim second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team), Elle Anderson (Cal Giant), The Grinch, and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 34 Katerina Nash has won most of her races this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 34 Elite Women’s start took place in light rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 34 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) using her road skills to have a good start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) with the race lead on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) riding a slick off-camber section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) slides out on an off-camber section of course as Elle Anderson motors away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 34 Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M) having no problem with the off-camber riding (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 34 A crash on the descent off the hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 34 April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) hiking out of the woods after apparently suffering a mechanical (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) leading the race on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Anderson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 34 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) riding in third place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 34 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) enters the woods with a huge gap on Anderson and Pendrel with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 34 Amanda Miller’s wheel before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 34 Former World MTB Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 34 Courteney McFadden (Bicycle Blue Book/HRS) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 34 Rebecca Gross (Raleigh Clement) seemed to have a great first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) using her mountain biking skills to gap Elle Anderson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) riding in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 34 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) chasing the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 34 A Team Matthews rider descends to the bridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) coming off the flyover in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 34 Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 34 Courteney McFadden (Bicycle Blue Book/HRS) was having another brilliant ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running the barriers on her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 34 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) chasing Nash with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 34 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) warms up on her trainer as Catharine Penderel gets ready to race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 34 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) warming up on her trainer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 34 The Kids Race was well attended (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 34 Women’s Podium (L to R) Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) 3rd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) 2nd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Cycling) brought back early race leader Elle Anderson (California Giant – Specialized) to win her second consecutive race of the weekend at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock.

The revised route on the second day of racing took the riders up an undulating climb to the top of Mt. Krumpit. The switchback descent down Krumpit drew large crowds, and was littered with ruts and loose terrain which caused several riders to tumble into the course gates.

“It was a lot different today and I enjoyed it,” said Nash. “There were more hills; we were sliding around a little bit. It felt like a true 'cross race.”

Minutes before the start of the women’s race rain started to fall, creating slick conditions on the hilly course. Iowa native Amanda Miller (TIBCO) got to the front first, but Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M) from Portland, Oregon took the early lead until the pack hit the climb up Mt. Krumpit.

Elle Anderson emerged from the first trip over Krumpit with a seven-second lead. A crash in the lead group on the descent enabled Anderson to go on the attack.

“I followed Elle down, she just had a clean run down the hill, and I wiped out,” said Nash. “That’s where we got gapped. I actually separated from her and the rest of the group.”

Anderson extended her lead to 10 seconds, but a chase group that included Nash, Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Cycling), Courtenay McFadden (Bicycle BlueBook-Rock Lobster), Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized), and Amanda Miller came together to reel her back in. Few could match Nash and Pendrel’s speed up the hill and through the corners, and the Luna teammates soon shed the chase group and made contact with Anderson. Nash caught Anderson on the hill, with Pendrel a few seconds behind.

Pendrel, a world champion mountain biker, has had a limited, but successful, number of UCI cyclo-cross starts this season. She finished third at CrossVegas, and has mostly competed in a local Canadian series she helps promote, the BC Interior Cross Series.

“Having a more mountain bike style, power to weight, climb helped me get into position,” said Pendrel.

“Katerina was definitely the strongest girl out there on the climb, and I was probably second, so it worked out well.”

Nash and Anderson went head-to-head for the next lap, trading the lead multiple times on the twists and turns throughout the flat section of the course. With two laps to go Nash dropped Anderson on the climb, and put eight seconds on her rival. Anderson tried to chase, but was harried by Pendrel, who had closed the gap to her on the climb.

On the final ascent Nash flew up Mt. Krumpit and extended her lead even further. After trying to bring back Nash, and drop Pendrel, Anderson did not have enough gas in the tank to stay with Pendrel the final turn up the hill. Nash crossed the line in first, and Pendrel held Anderson at bay to finish second.

“I did the best I could today with the legs I had,” said Anderson who flew in Friday after work. “It was definitely some great competition out there with those other girls.”

Elle Anderson crossed the line in third, followed by Amanda Miller in fourth and Meredith Miller in fifth.

Day three of professional cyclo-cross racing concludes at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock starts with the elite women’s UCI C1 race on Sunday, November 17th at 1:45 CST.