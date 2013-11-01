Nash takes Cincinnati 'cross opener
Miller, Antonneau podium as Compton DNFs
Elite Women: -
The previous night's rain did not slow riders down on the hilly course laid out for the first day of racing at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival, with Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking her fourth UCI race of the season in the women’s event.
Nash took an early lead and pushed her gap to almost two minutes by the end of the race. Nash’s main rival, Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), was laid low early in the race by an asthma attack, and did not complete the race.
"I had a really good ride. I really enjoyed this course," said Nash. "All the hills, they are hard but I think that being a mountain biker, and doing it all summer long, is a little bit of an advantage."
Nash has been on fire this season after winning CrossVegas and both days of the Providence Cyclocross Festival. Dispelling rumors of her retirement as the by product of a poorly translated article, Nash intends to focus on domestic races this season.
How it happened
Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) jumped off the start line first to grab the hole-shot after the start. Miller led early in the first lap and was closely marked by Nash and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com.) Katie Compton deftly moved through traffic and joined early leaders along with Nicole Duke (Spy-Marin). Compton and Nash separated from the lead group on one of several long, slippery hills and by the end of the first lap the duo had opened up a gap of 30 seconds.
Over the next lap Nash and Compton started testing each other. Nash, who was out of the saddle attacking every corner and hill, emerged with a 10 second lead over her rival. Compton, was unable to respond, and lost ground quickly. Then with three laps to go Compton never crossed the finish. Laid low by an asthma attack, she had pulled out of the race, unable to compete.
"It was a tough day at the office," said Compton. "I just had bad allergies, and had an asthma attack. Tired, not enough warm-up, and the trees, and the weeds, kind of got to me today. It's unfortunate but I'm okay, and I deal with it enough, so I had to drop out. I'll definitely race tomorrow and Sunday."
Nash continued to hammer over the hills and the soft, rutted turns, to build a lead of almost two minutes during the remaining laps. Behind Nash the battle for second place was tightly contested between Miller and Antonneau, who both recently completed successful World Cup campaigns.
"Little Katie and I were together, and I was mostly just following her," said Miller. "Then I finally came around her and opened up the gap."
Nash crossed the line in first, followed by Miller, and then Antonneau. Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles) used her legendary experience to fend off a late charging Emily Kachoreck (#Ghetomoto) to finish fourth. Known mostly for her exploits on the road, Kachoreck slotted in fifth place, her first UCI cyclo-cross top ten.
Racing continues on Saturday November 2nd at the Cincinnati International Cyclocross Festival as riders head to the Cincy3 Kings Cross After Dark race at Kingswood Park in Mason, Ohio. Elite Women start at 7:00 PM EST and the Elite Men start at 8:10 PM EST.
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:41:37
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:47
|3
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:51
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:02:47
|5
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|0:03:01
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:03:30
|7
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline
|0:03:49
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark
|0:04:03
|9
|Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:04:21
|10
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:04:41
|11
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:07
|12
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:05:26
|13
|Emma Swartz (USA) Junior Dropouts-Brazen Dropouts
|0:05:33
|14
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
|0:06:04
|15
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:06:14
|16
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:06:30
|17
|Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross
|0:06:44
|18
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:07:24
|19
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:08:21
|20
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:08:23
|21
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:08:33
|22
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:08:54
|23
|Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Hungry
|24
|Geraldine Schulze (USA) BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing
|25
|Victoria Steen (USA) Team614
|26
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|27
|Kelly Paterson (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
