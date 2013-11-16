Powers earns second straight victory at Jingle Cross Rock
Berden second again, Craig third in Iowa
Elite Men: -
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) won day two of the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock with a final lap attack that held off a strong contingent of challengers including Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Adam Craig (Giant Bicycle), Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), and Logan Owen (California Giant – Specialized).
Despite forecasts of rain the men raced in dry conditions but several muddy sections, and the steep switchback decent down Mt. Krumpit, proved decisive in determining the races.
“Today was good, it was just a matter of being patient,” said Powers.
“Tomorrow (Sunday) is obviously the big day, and I definitely felt last night in my legs a little. I said to myself, if I could be at the front still with 10 minutes left, I’d put it all in.”
Tim Johnson shook things up at the start, leading the field through the first half of the course, until Adam Craig took over on the ascent up Mt. Krumpit. Craig, one of the strongest riders on the climb, was masterfully navigating the tricky descent that claimed several riders each lap. But Even Craig’s ninja-like handling skills were challenged by the descent.
“The finish down to the barn was scary,” said Craig. “I almost bought the farm there on one of the laps.”
Johnson found himself at the front of the race in the early laps duelling with US cyclo-cross prodigy, Logan Owen. The two continuously found each other at the front of the race and drove the lead group for most of the race.
“Throughout the race somehow, Tim and I would both get a gap,” said Owen. “Finally I started capitalizing on it, started to attack, and put the sting into them.”
The lead group expanded and contracted, but a core set of riders including Johnson, Craig, Owen, Powers, and Berden remained close for the remainder of the race. After chasing with Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for a lap, Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) successfully latched onto the lead group with one lap to go.
Shortly after passing the start-finish section on the bell lap, Powers attacked and began to grow a gap, which he would hold to the end of the race.
“Last lap I hit it as hard as I could, and went as hard as I could before the climb,” said Powers. “That was enough to break the rubber band.”
Berden, Johnson and Craig took up the chase, but were unable to make up the difference. Powers cleared the top of the climb with a four-second gap on Ben Berden and kept his lead all the way to the finish. Berden held off Craig for second, followed by Johnson in fourth, and Logan Owen in fifth.
“This is definitely a Belgian-style, or Euro-style course, where you have some significant climbs,” said Powers.
“A lot of the tracks that we do have small hills but they don’t have sustained climbs like this. This is definitely strong man territory.”
Day three of racing at Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock continues on Sunday November 17 when the Elite men take the line for the marquee C1 UCI race at 2:45 CST.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:00:09
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:01
|3
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:15
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:00:26
|6
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:55
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:01:34
|8
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC-Trek CXC
|0:01:52
|9
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:58
|10
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:19
|11
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:22
|12
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:36
|13
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:02:49
|14
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:03:04
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:19
|16
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:03
|17
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|18
|Sven Baumann (Ger) Wolverine Racing-Trek
|19
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:19
|20
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Boo Bikes
|0:04:24
|21
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:30
|22
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:04:37
|23
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis CX
|0:04:46
|24
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis CX
|0:04:53
|25
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona-Team S&M
|0:04:57
|26
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|0:05:50
|27
|Taylor Carrington (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:06:05
|28
|Travis Braun (USA) Magnus Cycling Jersey Squad
|0:06:08
|29
|Adam York (USA) Wolverine Racing-ACFStores.com
|0:06:10
|30
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching
|0:06:39
|31
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:06:53
|32
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Boo Bikes
|0:07:07
|33
|Ian McPherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:07:09
|34
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) MCT-Basso
|0:08:24
|35
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce p/b JBV Coaching
|0:08:42
|36
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Crossniacs
|0:09:45
|37
|Matthew Allen (USA) LGR-Behind Bars
|0:10:03
|38
|Brian West (USA) Cycle City Racing Team
|-2laps
|39
|Brett Pirie (USA) Groove Subaru Alpha Cycles
|40
|Spencer Whittier (USA) HUB Endurance Chattanooga
|41
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|42
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Jamis CX
|43
|Bryan Fosler (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|44
|Alexander Martin (USA) KS Energy Services-Team Wisconsin
|-3laps
|45
|Eric Christ (USA) Bicycle Heaven
|-4laps
|46
|John Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA) Team Super Squadra
|DNF
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Josh Bauer (USA) THC
|DNF
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|DNF
|Phil Mooney (USA) Jamis CX
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|DNS
|Steve Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
|DNS
|Jeffery Frost (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNS
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface fueled by Waffle Power
|DNS
|Christopher Smith (USA) The Fix Studio
|DNS
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNS
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNS
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA) Bissell
|DNS
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt
|DNS
|Corey Stelljes (USA) RACC-Gear Grinder
