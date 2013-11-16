Image 1 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 32 Allen Krughoff and Ben Berden warming up on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Team) having a good race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) starting the big climb of the day with Adam Craig (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Robert Marion (American Classic) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Carson Miller (Jamis CX) leading a big group up the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leads five other riders into the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) biding his time before attacking (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Johnson with Craig, Powers, and Owen (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farm) having another top five race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Johnson late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Lewis Gaffney and American Classic teammate Robert Marion coming through the start/finish with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) came up just a bit short but took second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading out the men in wet conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Adam Craig (Team Giant) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 A new section of course today has the riders descending switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) chasing on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding with the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Kevin Bradford-Parish was having a great race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farms) leading the race on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) crossing the new bridge on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) riding in a chase group on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Logan Owen (Cal Giant Berry Farms) was going for the win today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Coming off the bridge section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading a select group on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Men’s Podium (L to R): Adam Craig (Team Giant) 3rd; Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 1st; Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) cooling down after the race with Curtis White (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 32 Curtis White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) in the second row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 32 Adam Craig (Team Giant) made good use of his bike handling skills to take third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) won day two of the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock with a final lap attack that held off a strong contingent of challengers including Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Adam Craig (Giant Bicycle), Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), and Logan Owen (California Giant – Specialized).

Despite forecasts of rain the men raced in dry conditions but several muddy sections, and the steep switchback decent down Mt. Krumpit, proved decisive in determining the races.

“Today was good, it was just a matter of being patient,” said Powers.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) is obviously the big day, and I definitely felt last night in my legs a little. I said to myself, if I could be at the front still with 10 minutes left, I’d put it all in.”

Tim Johnson shook things up at the start, leading the field through the first half of the course, until Adam Craig took over on the ascent up Mt. Krumpit. Craig, one of the strongest riders on the climb, was masterfully navigating the tricky descent that claimed several riders each lap. But Even Craig’s ninja-like handling skills were challenged by the descent.

“The finish down to the barn was scary,” said Craig. “I almost bought the farm there on one of the laps.”

Johnson found himself at the front of the race in the early laps duelling with US cyclo-cross prodigy, Logan Owen. The two continuously found each other at the front of the race and drove the lead group for most of the race.

“Throughout the race somehow, Tim and I would both get a gap,” said Owen. “Finally I started capitalizing on it, started to attack, and put the sting into them.”

The lead group expanded and contracted, but a core set of riders including Johnson, Craig, Owen, Powers, and Berden remained close for the remainder of the race. After chasing with Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for a lap, Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) successfully latched onto the lead group with one lap to go.

Shortly after passing the start-finish section on the bell lap, Powers attacked and began to grow a gap, which he would hold to the end of the race.

“Last lap I hit it as hard as I could, and went as hard as I could before the climb,” said Powers. “That was enough to break the rubber band.”

Berden, Johnson and Craig took up the chase, but were unable to make up the difference. Powers cleared the top of the climb with a four-second gap on Ben Berden and kept his lead all the way to the finish. Berden held off Craig for second, followed by Johnson in fourth, and Logan Owen in fifth.

“This is definitely a Belgian-style, or Euro-style course, where you have some significant climbs,” said Powers.

“A lot of the tracks that we do have small hills but they don’t have sustained climbs like this. This is definitely strong man territory.”

Day three of racing at Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock continues on Sunday November 17 when the Elite men take the line for the marquee C1 UCI race at 2:45 CST.