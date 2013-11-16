Trending

Nash dominates in the dark at the Jingle Cross Rock race

Amanda Miller takes second, Meredith Miller third

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) taking the win under the lights at Johnson County Fairgrounds

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) gets the first call-up to the line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Erika Zaveta (Redline) has stepped up her game recently

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven) riding the monster climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders zig-zagged through the cow barns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) atop the flyover with the race lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rebecca Gross (Raleigh Clement) riding with a headlamp

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Women’s podium (L to R) Meredith Miller (Cal Giant) 3rd; Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st; Amanda Miller (TIBCO) 2nd joined by kids from the Children’s Hospital

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Elite women are always quite cordial at the starting line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Miller (TIBCO) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) dismounting for the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) passing under the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) and Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) had a race-long battle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A rider goes down in the cow barn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Miller (TIBCO) chasing Nash mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running barriers with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Miller (TIBCO) owned second place for most of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) having yet another third place race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes-Spy Optics) on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) chasing Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The race course as seen from the top of the big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Women in one of the amateur races ride through cow barns

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
This man was easily the most popular person at the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
There was a toasty atmosphere in the WD-40 tent as Nicole Duke warmed up on her trainer

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Grinch with Katerina Nash and Nicole Duke

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) takes the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farm-Specialized) leading the race at the first set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Rebecca Gross (Raleigh Clement) demonstrating a new carry technique

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nash and Duke chasing Meredith Miller (Cal Giant) up the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former MTB World Champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leading Amanda Carey very early in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) trying to recover from a poor start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven) running one of the sets of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Grinch joins (L to R) Amanda Miller (TIBCO) 2nd; Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st; and Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry Farms) 3rd at the finish line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading on the highest run-up of the year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) duelled with hometown favorite Amanda Miller (TIBCO) on the first day of racing at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock, in Iowa City, with Nash getting a gap on Miller with one lap to go to cruise in for her sixth UCI cyclo-cross victory of the season.

“It was a good opener, it was hard,” said Nash about the popular night race. “Those guys definitely were super strong, Meredith and Amanda. I had to push it really hard on the last two laps to get a little bit of a gap, and get away from Amanda.”

The steep, noisy slope of Mt. Krumpit, and the sandy bullpens mid-course proved to be the decisive sections of Friday’s race.

Nash made the first move at the start, taking the hole-shot but Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) quickly jumped to the front and challenged Nash for the lead. As the field ascended Mt. Krumpit for the first time, Nash gapped the field, forcing a select group that included Meredith Miller, Amanda Miller, Courtenay McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook-Rock Lobster), and Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy), to chase back onto her wheel.

With two laps to go Amanda Miller and Nash had shed the remainder of the lead pack and flew up Mt. Krumpit, Nash on foot, while Miller rode a short distance behind her.

“I hate to run, especially uphill,” joked Amanda Miller. “I have some bulging discs in my back, and I figured running uphill would aggravate them, so I used that as motivation to ride it.”

Nash pulled ahead of Miller as they drove through bullpens at the close of the penultimate lap.

“I was having some trouble in the barn with the sand,” said Miller. “I couldn’t ride it. I should have just run it, and it would have been faster for me. I would have been able to stay with her [Nash] maybe.”

Nash drilled it, and kept Miller pegged at seven seconds behind her for the remainder of the last lap. Nash cruised in for the victory, and Amanda Miller finished second. Behind the leaders Meredith Miller dropped the chase group to finish third, followed by Courtenay McFadden in fourth, and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), who had overtaken Nicole Duke, to finish fifth.

After the race Meredith Miller marvelled at how the event had grown over the years.

“When I first started coming out here, there were a few tents here and there, and most people were getting changed in their cars,” said the Cal Giant rider. “Now all the big teams are here with the big tents and stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

Day two of professional cyclo-cross racing at the Carousel Volkswagen Jingle Cross Rock starts with the elite women’s race on Saturday, November 16th at 1:45 CST.

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:40:39
2Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:15
3Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:54
4Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:01:08
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:27
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:01:39
7Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:02:30
8Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:02:39
9Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:03:11
10Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline0:03:20
11Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:26
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:44
13Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy Specialized0:03:52
14Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt0:04:06
15Emma Swartz (USA) Junior Dropouts-Brazen Dropouts0:04:18
16Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:04:26
17Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Grand Performance Cyclocross Team0:04:46
18Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:05:34
19Laurel Rathbun (USA) Exergy TWENTY160:06:30
20Marne Smiley (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill0:07:06
21Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme0:07:24
22Sarah Lukas (USA) Quantum Mesa Cycles0:07:37
23Karen Brocket (USA) Jetcycling-1lap
24Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
DNFJeanne Fleck (USA) VELO Duluth- Twin Ports Cyclery
DNFApril Morgan (USA) Foundry Cycles
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
DNFLindsay Lorenz (USA) Slimen und Grossen

