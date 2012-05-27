Trending

Teutenberg sprints to stage 3 win

Neben retains overall lead

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized-lululemon) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Creative water bottle multi-tasking in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders roll through the feed zone

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) helped to bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Megan Garnier (TIBCO) safe in the bunch on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Much of the race went through tight canyons

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lots of hills greeted the riders today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Optum riders try to get a break going early on

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Riders on the start line in Crouch, Idaho

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) on the decent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) dropping down to Idaho City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) works hard on the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-Greenedge) in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
On the way up to the QOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The bunch rides towards the chilly climbs over to Idaho City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rides along the Payette River

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton heads into one of the canyons along today's route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The stage 3 top three

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-Lululemon) survived 1,377 meters of climbing through the mountains of Idaho Sunday to take her first win of the 2012 Exergy Tour, sprinting past Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Tibco-To the Top's Megan Guarnier in a 300-meter drag race to the line following a sharp right-hand turn onto main street Idaho City.

“I was in agony for 80 kilometers, but the last 20k was pretty easy for me,” Teutenberg said. “I had a rubber band, and it got longer, it got shorter, it got longer, it got shorter, but it never snapped, so that was good.”

Teutenberg's teammate Amber Neben kept the yellow jersey heading into the final stage, while the German sprinter moved up in GC from fourth to second. Specialized-lululemon continues to fill out the top GC spots with Evelyn Stevens and Clara Hughes in third and fourth. Canadian National Team rider Gillian Carleton failed to make the lead group over the final climb and dropped to 18th overall, moving Shara Gillow (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) up a spot into fifth and sixth.

The 96km queen stage started in the town of Crouch, about an hour north of Boise, and headed up through the tall Ponderosa pines of the Boise National Forest to the tiny mining town of Idaho City. The route featured one early intermediate sprint and two QOM spots at 54km and 72km. The long, steady climbs were daunting, but the 20km descent to the finish almost guaranteed a large group finish. Tibco-To The Top appeared determined to animate the racing on the penultimate stage, sending multiple attacks up the road and then setting pace on the front when the moves didn't stick. A group of four riders attacked on the descent following the first rise in the road and gained a small advantage over the field. ExergyTwenty12's Kristin McGrath, Specialized-lululemon's Trixie Worrack, Powers and prologue winner Tara Whitten of Tibco.

The riders were quickly joined by Optum's Janel Holcomb and TopSport Vlaanderen's Maaike Spolspoel to form a group of six. The breakaway rolled well together, but with Powers starting the day seventh overall just 36 seconds down, the move was doomed and the field soon pulled the escapees back into the fold. Another group formed on the slopes of the major mountain of the day as the field climbed toward the first QOM. McGrath made the breakaway again, along with Worrack and Holcomb. This time they were joined by Fabiana Luperini (Faren Honda), Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-GreenEdge), Rachel Neylon (Abus-Nutrixxion), Lindsay Meyers (Tibco) and Sari Saarelainen (Forno D'Asolo Colavita). The group had 45 seconds on the chase behind about 50km into the race, but Neylon and Saarelainen fell off the pace as the roads steepened just before the first QOM. The six remaining riders built an ultimate gap of just 45 seconds as Now and Novartis for MS, which had missed the move, went to the front to protect Powers' GC position.

The escapees crested the first climb together and flew down the descent with their gap intact, but their advantage came down quickly on the ascent to the second QOM.

“We missed the breakaway, so it was kind of our responsibility to keep it in check,” said Now and Novartis for MS director Kurt Stockton. “I would have hoped that they would have let the breakaway dangle longer, but ultimately I think that breakaway would have needed probably three minutes to stay away, just because it was a pedaling descent the whole way to the finish.”

A chase group of about 12 riders, which included race leader Amber Neben and her Specialized-lululemon teammate Evelyn Stevens, who started the day second overall, set its sights on the leaders and made contact just before the second summit of the day about 25km from the finish. The larger group crested the final ascent of the day just in front of another chasing bunch that included eventual winner Teutenberg and Worrack, her faithful lieutenant. Stevens, who started the day in the mountains jersey, won the second QOM, but Luperini finished fifth and took the jersey away.

Stevens said the team's ultimate goal has always been to win the overall, but she also put in a little extra effort to try and keep her lead in the mountain competition. “You know, there's a lot of money in this bike race,” Stevens said. “Claudia Hausler attacked, so I decided, eh, I'm here, I might as well get the points and try to keep the jersey.”

Rain and cooler temperatures greeted the riders at the top of the last climb, where locals said it had been lightly snowing in the hours leading up to the race. But the only visible white stuff by the time the riders arrived showed up in clumps of remaining snowpack alongside the route. The roads on the long, twisting descent, which featured multiple sweeping left and right hairpins topping 180 degrees, were still wet, however, and a few sprinkles of rain added to the danger. The treacherous conditions may have aided Teutenberg as she and Worrack moved to the front of the group on the downhill.

“Luckily it was wet you know,” Teutenberg said. “Some people get scared, but Trixie and me, we don't really get scared on the wet. We have really good tires, so we pretty much just went to the front. They raced pretty hard down there. Evie was up there and Amber was up there, so we tried to ride that bunch a little bit and bring it to the finish, but then it all came back together.”

The Optum squad pressed the issue as the lead group of about 35 riders stormed off the mountain toward Idaho City, launching multiple attacks through the long pedaling descent toward the line. Optum rider Jade Wilcoxson, the current National Race Calendar leader, said her team was pleased to have so many riders in the front group after such a hard race, and they hoped to launch sprinter Kirchmann into the stage win.

“That's why we tried to stay aggressive and attack and cover attacks, keeping the pace high,” Wilcoxson said. “Optum in general was doing a lot of attacking and keeping the pace up.”

The attacks kept the pace high but found little success as the front group approached 83 kilometers per hour on the downhill. But it all came to a near stop on the sharp-right corner onto Main Street, where all of Idaho City's 458 residents, plus a large contingent of race fans from the area, screamed in delight as the group slowed and then hammered it again for the line. Teutenberg used Worrack and her own savvy to jump on the Optum lead out train at about third wheel, and then she used her famous kick to open a gap on Kirchmann and Guarnier just before the line.

“[Worrack] pretty much got out of my way because Optum was in there too,” Teutenberg said. “So there was for sure no room for two trains. So Trixie brought me to third wheel around the corner. In a race like this, where I actually hurt myself for 80k before, it's not a given that the sprinter still is the sprinter at this time. These are the times where I don't have a jump anymore or anything, I mean I can still push it to have a bit more speed, but the mountains, they took a lot out of my legs, so I was suffering a lot.”

Despite the suffering, Teutenberg had room to throw up her arms before the line and salute the crowd that was obviously delighted by her win. “It doesn't matter how fast you are,” Teutenberg said. “If you're not in the right position or you're not smart, you're not going to win. Trixie babied me pretty much from kilometer five until 300 meters. Then I was on the Optum train, and then we pretty much had a drag race to the finish. It was pretty tight. [Kirchmann] didn't let go for along time, and then in the last 50 meters I got the upper hand on her.”

Teutenberg got her stage win and also held onto the sprint jersey, while Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) took over the Best Young Rider categorization from teammate Gillian Carleton, who fell out of the lead group on the climbs. Cromwell won the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. Teutenberg's teammate Neben, meanwhile, had a relatively easy day in the saddle and appeared ready to defend her yellow jersey on Monday's 75km stage that starts and finishes in Boise's Hyde Park.

“My team was awesome today,” Neben said. “I didn't really have to do anything all day, except for just kind of watch them work.” Neben and Specialized-lululemon have just one more day of defending yellow to walk away with the first Exergy Tour overall win. But the constantly undulating final stage with 1,225 meters of total climbing may be the hardest day of the stage race. “I expect a lot of fireworks,” Neben continued. “We're in a really good position GC-wise because we have so many options. So we'll use our strengths and hopefully take care of business.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon2:29:23
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
4Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
6Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
8Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
10Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
12Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
14Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
16Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top
17Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
20Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
21Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
23Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
24Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling
25Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
26Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
27Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
28Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
29Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
30Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
33Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
34Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
35Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
36Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty120:01:12
37Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
38Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
39Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
40Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
41Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
42Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:01:16
43Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
44Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:19
45Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
47Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:05:54
48Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:10
49Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:08:34
50Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
51Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:08:37
52Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
53Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
54Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
55Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
56Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
57Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara
58Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
59Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
60Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
61Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:08:48
62Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:09:14
63Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:12:29
64Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
65Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
66Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12
67Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
68Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
69Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
70Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:18:38
71Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
72Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
73Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
74Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon
75Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
76Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
77Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
78Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon
79Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
80Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
81Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
82Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
83Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
84Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
85Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling
86Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
87Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
88Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
89Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
90Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:21:39

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top5pts
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon3
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty121

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon15pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top10
4Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara7
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS6
6Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team5
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
8Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS3
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122
10Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team10pts
2Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS7
4Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top6
5Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty125
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon4
7Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon10pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS7
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty126
5Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team5
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS4
7Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:29:23
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
3Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
5Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
7Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
9Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
10Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
11Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
13Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:12
14Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:08:37
15Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:12:29
16Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
17Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge-AIS7:28:09
2Team Specialized-lululemon
3Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Team Tibco - To the Top
5Canadian National Team
6Exergy Twenty12
7NOW and Novartis for MS
8Faren Honda Team0:01:12
9Diadora-Pasta Zara0:08:34
10Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:09:53
11Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:11:05
12EspnW Pro Cycling0:17:14
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:18:23
14ABUS Nutrixxion0:21:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon6:11:24
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:09
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:11
4Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:14
5Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:26
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:33
7Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:38
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:41
9Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:04
10Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
11Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:11
12Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:13
13Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:16
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:17
15Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
16Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:30
17Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:35
18Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
19Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:01:42
20Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:43
21Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling0:01:47
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:55
23Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:02:02
24Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:02:03
25Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:14
27Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty120:02:21
28Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:02:44
29Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:02:46
30Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:47
31Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:54
32Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:22
33Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:30
34Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:33
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:56
36Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
38Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:03:59
39Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:04:00
40Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:07
41Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:21
42Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:53
43Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:05:00
44Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:05:18
45Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:05:28
46Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:05:52
47Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:40
48Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:16
49Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:10:32
50Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:10:36
51Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:10:39
52Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:12:19
53Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:12:20
54Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:12:43
55Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:12:46
56Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:12:47
57Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:13:28
58Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:13:39
59Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:13:57
60Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:14:11
61Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty120:14:24
62Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:15:59
63Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:16:41
64Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:16:43
65Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:17:26
66Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:17:29
67Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:17:49
68Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:18:30
69Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:21:43

Points classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon35pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies22
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty1217
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top10
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team10
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS9
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS9
8Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS7
9Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team6
10Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top5
11Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team5
12Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20124
13Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
14Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122
15Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita1

Mountains classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team24pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon22
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty1216
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS11
6Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team9
8Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon9
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS7
11Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team6
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty126
13Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top6
14Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon6
15Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty125
16Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS4
17Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2

Young riders classifications after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team6:12:28
2Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:09
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:13
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:26
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
6Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:32
7Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:39
8Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
9Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:26
10Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:29
11Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:52
12Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:17
13Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:03:56
14Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:11:15
15Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:14:55
16Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:15:39
17Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:20:39

Teams classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon18:34:33
2Canadian National Team0:02:41
3GreenEdge-AIS0:02:47
4Exergy Twenty120:03:05
5NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:06
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:49
7Team Tibco - To the Top0:03:59
8Faren Honda Team0:13:19
9Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:20:43
10Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:20:47
11Diadora-Pasta Zara0:20:59
12EspnW Pro Cycling0:24:33
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:30:42
14ABUS Nutrixxion0:31:46

