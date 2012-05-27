Image 1 of 19 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized-lululemon) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 19 Creative water bottle multi-tasking in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 19 Riders roll through the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 19 Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) helped to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 19 Megan Garnier (TIBCO) safe in the bunch on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 19 Much of the race went through tight canyons (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 19 Lots of hills greeted the riders today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 19 Optum riders try to get a break going early on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 19 Riders on the start line in Crouch, Idaho (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 19 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) on the decent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 19 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) dropping down to Idaho City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 19 Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda) works hard on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-Greenedge) in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 19 On the way up to the QOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 19 The bunch rides towards the chilly climbs over to Idaho City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 19 The peloton rides along the Payette River (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 19 The peloton heads into one of the canyons along today's route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 19 The stage 3 top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-Lululemon) survived 1,377 meters of climbing through the mountains of Idaho Sunday to take her first win of the 2012 Exergy Tour, sprinting past Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Tibco-To the Top's Megan Guarnier in a 300-meter drag race to the line following a sharp right-hand turn onto main street Idaho City.

“I was in agony for 80 kilometers, but the last 20k was pretty easy for me,” Teutenberg said. “I had a rubber band, and it got longer, it got shorter, it got longer, it got shorter, but it never snapped, so that was good.”

Teutenberg's teammate Amber Neben kept the yellow jersey heading into the final stage, while the German sprinter moved up in GC from fourth to second. Specialized-lululemon continues to fill out the top GC spots with Evelyn Stevens and Clara Hughes in third and fourth. Canadian National Team rider Gillian Carleton failed to make the lead group over the final climb and dropped to 18th overall, moving Shara Gillow (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) up a spot into fifth and sixth.

The 96km queen stage started in the town of Crouch, about an hour north of Boise, and headed up through the tall Ponderosa pines of the Boise National Forest to the tiny mining town of Idaho City. The route featured one early intermediate sprint and two QOM spots at 54km and 72km. The long, steady climbs were daunting, but the 20km descent to the finish almost guaranteed a large group finish. Tibco-To The Top appeared determined to animate the racing on the penultimate stage, sending multiple attacks up the road and then setting pace on the front when the moves didn't stick. A group of four riders attacked on the descent following the first rise in the road and gained a small advantage over the field. ExergyTwenty12's Kristin McGrath, Specialized-lululemon's Trixie Worrack, Powers and prologue winner Tara Whitten of Tibco.

The riders were quickly joined by Optum's Janel Holcomb and TopSport Vlaanderen's Maaike Spolspoel to form a group of six. The breakaway rolled well together, but with Powers starting the day seventh overall just 36 seconds down, the move was doomed and the field soon pulled the escapees back into the fold. Another group formed on the slopes of the major mountain of the day as the field climbed toward the first QOM. McGrath made the breakaway again, along with Worrack and Holcomb. This time they were joined by Fabiana Luperini (Faren Honda), Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-GreenEdge), Rachel Neylon (Abus-Nutrixxion), Lindsay Meyers (Tibco) and Sari Saarelainen (Forno D'Asolo Colavita). The group had 45 seconds on the chase behind about 50km into the race, but Neylon and Saarelainen fell off the pace as the roads steepened just before the first QOM. The six remaining riders built an ultimate gap of just 45 seconds as Now and Novartis for MS, which had missed the move, went to the front to protect Powers' GC position.

The escapees crested the first climb together and flew down the descent with their gap intact, but their advantage came down quickly on the ascent to the second QOM.

“We missed the breakaway, so it was kind of our responsibility to keep it in check,” said Now and Novartis for MS director Kurt Stockton. “I would have hoped that they would have let the breakaway dangle longer, but ultimately I think that breakaway would have needed probably three minutes to stay away, just because it was a pedaling descent the whole way to the finish.”

A chase group of about 12 riders, which included race leader Amber Neben and her Specialized-lululemon teammate Evelyn Stevens, who started the day second overall, set its sights on the leaders and made contact just before the second summit of the day about 25km from the finish. The larger group crested the final ascent of the day just in front of another chasing bunch that included eventual winner Teutenberg and Worrack, her faithful lieutenant. Stevens, who started the day in the mountains jersey, won the second QOM, but Luperini finished fifth and took the jersey away.

Stevens said the team's ultimate goal has always been to win the overall, but she also put in a little extra effort to try and keep her lead in the mountain competition. “You know, there's a lot of money in this bike race,” Stevens said. “Claudia Hausler attacked, so I decided, eh, I'm here, I might as well get the points and try to keep the jersey.”

Rain and cooler temperatures greeted the riders at the top of the last climb, where locals said it had been lightly snowing in the hours leading up to the race. But the only visible white stuff by the time the riders arrived showed up in clumps of remaining snowpack alongside the route. The roads on the long, twisting descent, which featured multiple sweeping left and right hairpins topping 180 degrees, were still wet, however, and a few sprinkles of rain added to the danger. The treacherous conditions may have aided Teutenberg as she and Worrack moved to the front of the group on the downhill.

“Luckily it was wet you know,” Teutenberg said. “Some people get scared, but Trixie and me, we don't really get scared on the wet. We have really good tires, so we pretty much just went to the front. They raced pretty hard down there. Evie was up there and Amber was up there, so we tried to ride that bunch a little bit and bring it to the finish, but then it all came back together.”

The Optum squad pressed the issue as the lead group of about 35 riders stormed off the mountain toward Idaho City, launching multiple attacks through the long pedaling descent toward the line. Optum rider Jade Wilcoxson, the current National Race Calendar leader, said her team was pleased to have so many riders in the front group after such a hard race, and they hoped to launch sprinter Kirchmann into the stage win.

“That's why we tried to stay aggressive and attack and cover attacks, keeping the pace high,” Wilcoxson said. “Optum in general was doing a lot of attacking and keeping the pace up.”

The attacks kept the pace high but found little success as the front group approached 83 kilometers per hour on the downhill. But it all came to a near stop on the sharp-right corner onto Main Street, where all of Idaho City's 458 residents, plus a large contingent of race fans from the area, screamed in delight as the group slowed and then hammered it again for the line. Teutenberg used Worrack and her own savvy to jump on the Optum lead out train at about third wheel, and then she used her famous kick to open a gap on Kirchmann and Guarnier just before the line.

“[Worrack] pretty much got out of my way because Optum was in there too,” Teutenberg said. “So there was for sure no room for two trains. So Trixie brought me to third wheel around the corner. In a race like this, where I actually hurt myself for 80k before, it's not a given that the sprinter still is the sprinter at this time. These are the times where I don't have a jump anymore or anything, I mean I can still push it to have a bit more speed, but the mountains, they took a lot out of my legs, so I was suffering a lot.”

Despite the suffering, Teutenberg had room to throw up her arms before the line and salute the crowd that was obviously delighted by her win. “It doesn't matter how fast you are,” Teutenberg said. “If you're not in the right position or you're not smart, you're not going to win. Trixie babied me pretty much from kilometer five until 300 meters. Then I was on the Optum train, and then we pretty much had a drag race to the finish. It was pretty tight. [Kirchmann] didn't let go for along time, and then in the last 50 meters I got the upper hand on her.”

Teutenberg got her stage win and also held onto the sprint jersey, while Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) took over the Best Young Rider categorization from teammate Gillian Carleton, who fell out of the lead group on the climbs. Cromwell won the jersey for the day's most aggressive rider. Teutenberg's teammate Neben, meanwhile, had a relatively easy day in the saddle and appeared ready to defend her yellow jersey on Monday's 75km stage that starts and finishes in Boise's Hyde Park.

“My team was awesome today,” Neben said. “I didn't really have to do anything all day, except for just kind of watch them work.” Neben and Specialized-lululemon have just one more day of defending yellow to walk away with the first Exergy Tour overall win. But the constantly undulating final stage with 1,225 meters of total climbing may be the hardest day of the stage race. “I expect a lot of fireworks,” Neben continued. “We're in a really good position GC-wise because we have so many options. So we'll use our strengths and hopefully take care of business.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 2:29:23 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 4 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 6 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 8 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 9 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 10 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 16 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 17 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 19 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 20 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 21 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 23 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 24 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 25 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 26 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 27 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 28 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 29 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 30 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 33 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 34 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 35 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 0:01:12 37 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 38 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 39 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 40 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 41 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 42 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:01:16 43 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 44 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:19 45 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 47 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:05:54 48 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:10 49 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:08:34 50 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 51 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:08:37 52 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 53 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 54 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 55 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 56 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 57 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 58 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 59 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 60 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 61 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:08:48 62 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:09:14 63 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:12:29 64 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 65 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 66 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 67 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 68 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 69 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 70 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:18:38 71 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 72 Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 73 Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 74 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 75 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 76 Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 77 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 78 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 79 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 80 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 81 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 82 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 83 Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 84 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 85 Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling 86 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 87 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 88 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 89 Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 90 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:21:39

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 5 pts 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 15 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 10 4 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 6 6 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 5 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 8 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 3 9 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2 10 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 10 pts 2 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 7 4 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 6 5 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 5 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 4 7 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 10 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 7 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 5 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 5 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 4 7 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:29:23 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 3 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 5 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 7 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 9 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 11 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 13 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:12 14 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:08:37 15 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:12:29 16 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 17 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge-AIS 7:28:09 2 Team Specialized-lululemon 3 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Team Tibco - To the Top 5 Canadian National Team 6 Exergy Twenty12 7 NOW and Novartis for MS 8 Faren Honda Team 0:01:12 9 Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:08:34 10 Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:09:53 11 Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:11:05 12 EspnW Pro Cycling 0:17:14 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:18:23 14 ABUS Nutrixxion 0:21:06

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 6:11:24 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:09 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:11 4 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:14 5 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:26 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:33 7 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:38 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:41 9 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:04 10 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 11 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:01:11 12 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:01:13 13 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:01:16 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:17 15 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:01:30 17 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:35 18 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 19 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:01:42 20 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:43 21 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:01:47 22 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:55 23 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:02:02 24 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:02:03 25 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:14 27 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 0:02:21 28 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:02:44 29 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:02:46 30 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:47 31 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:54 32 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:22 33 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:30 34 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:33 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:03:56 36 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 38 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 0:03:59 39 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:04:00 40 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:04:07 41 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:04:21 42 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:04:53 43 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:05:00 44 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:05:18 45 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:05:28 46 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:05:52 47 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:40 48 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:16 49 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:10:32 50 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:10:36 51 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:10:39 52 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:12:19 53 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:12:20 54 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:12:43 55 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:12:46 56 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:12:47 57 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:13:28 58 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:13:39 59 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:13:57 60 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:14:11 61 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:14:24 62 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:15:59 63 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:16:41 64 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:16:43 65 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:17:26 66 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:17:29 67 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:17:49 68 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:18:30 69 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:21:43

Points classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 35 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 17 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 10 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 10 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 9 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 9 8 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 7 9 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 6 10 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 5 11 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 5 12 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 4 13 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 14 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2 15 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 16 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 1

Mountains classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 24 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 22 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 16 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 11 6 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 9 8 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 9 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 7 11 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 6 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 13 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 6 14 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 6 15 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 5 16 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 4 17 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2 18 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2

Young riders classifications after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 6:12:28 2 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:09 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:13 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:26 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:31 6 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:32 7 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:39 8 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 9 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:26 10 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:29 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:52 12 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:03:17 13 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:03:56 14 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:11:15 15 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:14:55 16 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:15:39 17 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:20:39