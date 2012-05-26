Trending

Neben wins stage 2 time trial in Idaho

Specialized-lululemon rider moves into yellow

Image 1 of 25

Amber Neben (Team Specialized-lululemon) on her way to a stage win

Amber Neben (Team Specialized-lululemon) on her way to a stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Ina Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) came in fourth to back up the teams podium sweep.

Ina Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) came in fourth to back up the teams podium sweep.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Riders get ready to take the start ramp.

Riders get ready to take the start ramp.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara) leaves the start house.

Alessandra D'Ettorre (Diadora-Pasta Zara) leaves the start house.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 25

NOW and Novartis riders staying dry while warming up.

NOW and Novartis riders staying dry while warming up.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Fans braved the weather to watch the ladies race today.

Fans braved the weather to watch the ladies race today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) slid into the top ten with a ninth place finish.

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-Lululemon) slid into the top ten with a ninth place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) riding her way onto the podium.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) riding her way onto the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 25

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a good ride for seventh.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a good ride for seventh.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) rounded out the podium for third.

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) rounded out the podium for third.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Gillian Carleton (Canada) held onto the best young rider jersey with her ride today.

Gillian Carleton (Canada) held onto the best young rider jersey with her ride today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 25

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) rode strong to finish only :38 back.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) rode strong to finish only :38 back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 25

Janel Holcomb (Optum) keeps warm while getting ready.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) keeps warm while getting ready.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 25

ABUS Nutrixxion riders get ready for a wet ride

ABUS Nutrixxion riders get ready for a wet ride
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 25

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) coming into the finish.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) coming into the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 25

Maria Calle (ESPNW) crossing the line.

Maria Calle (ESPNW) crossing the line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 25

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) heads out onto the course.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) heads out onto the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 25

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) gets out on the course.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) gets out on the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 25

Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (ABUS Nutrixxion) gritting it out through the nasty weather.

Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (ABUS Nutrixxion) gritting it out through the nasty weather.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 25

Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (ESPNW) coming in through the rain.

Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (ESPNW) coming in through the rain.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 25

Shara Gillow (Orica-Greenedge) gets to show of her Australian National TT Champ colors.

Shara Gillow (Orica-Greenedge) gets to show of her Australian National TT Champ colors.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Specialized-Lululemon dominated todays TT podium.

Specialized-Lululemon dominated todays TT podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 25

The jerseys going into stage 3.

The jerseys going into stage 3.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Wet TT bikes wait for riders.

Wet TT bikes wait for riders.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 25

Amber Neben (Team Specialized-lululemon) time trials to a stage win

Amber Neben (Team Specialized-lululemon) time trials to a stage win
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Specialized-lululemon dominated the Kuna time trial at the women's Exergy Tour in Idaho Saturday, sweeping the podium with Amber Neben, Evelyn Stevens and Clara Hughes in first, second and third.

Neben also took over the yellow jersey from teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, who finished sixth, and the squad now has the top four spots in the general classification.

"I'm on the best team in the world," Neben said. "And between the sponsors, the equipment, the staff and my teammates, it's all the best. We all get along and love each other and want to see each other do their best, so we feed off that, and then you see it in the results, too. So it's a special thing, and I don't take it for granted. I know it doesn't come around very often, but it certainly is a lot of fun when you're in the middle of it."

Rain battered the 16.7km out-and-back course northwest of Boise throughout most of the race, and the best times fell frequently as the heavy hitters took to the course near the end of the day. Starting 88th out of 98 riders, Neben, who covered the course in 21:37.56, eclipsed the previous best time of Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) at 22:35.63 and then had to wait for 10 more riders to cross the line to confirm her win.

Neben's teammates Stevens and Hughes, starting 93rd and 95th, respectively, came closest but slotted into second and third to complete the team's podium sweep. Orica-GreenEdge rider Shara Gillow finished fourth with a time of 22:06.85, and Best Young Rider Gillian Carleton put in another impressive performance with a mark of 22:08.7 to round out the top five.

Specialized-lululemon's Emilia Fahlin was on the hot seat for much of the early running, starting 22nd and crossing the line at 23:23.92. The mark held for nearly half an hour before Orico-GreenEdge's Claudia Hausler came in 10 seconds faster to take over the lead. But 13 riders later Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis for MS) broke the 23-minute barrier with a time of 22:39.16. Samplonius said she was confident she could set the fastest time when she started, but she knew it probably wouldn't hold until the end.

"This field here is like being at the world championships," she said. "There are so, so many quality time trialists here, and that's not even including Kristin Armstrong. You have Amber Neben, who won today, who is a former world champion. Clara Hughes, who has also medaled in the time trial. Tara Whitten, Rae Shaw, these riders all finished top 10 last year at worlds. This field here is really, really good, so no I didn't have hope that my time was going to hold. I was hoping top 10."

The string of top GC riders who followed Samplonius eventually bumped her down to 11th on the day. And despite missing the top 10, Samplonius said she was pleased with the result.

"This is my last year racing, and I've been around the block a few times as they say," she said. "So I'm happy with the effort and just wanted to go out and have a solid ride today. We'll see what happens in the next few days."

Canadian National Team rider Jasmin Glaesser continued the the red-and-white maple leaf quad's good run in the race and was the rider who initially knocked Samplonius out of the lead with a new-best time of 22:35.63. Her mark held until Neben blasted across the line, and the Canadian rider eventually finished 10th.

All but one of the next 10 riders came in under 23 minutes, with Neben's teammates also coming in under 22. Stevens had the second-best time of the day at 21:52.55, and Hughes, who started fourth from last, came in at 21:57.35 for the final podium spot.

Specialized-lululemon now has a virtual stranglehold on the top of the general classification, with Neben in yellow, followed by Stevens, Hughes and Teutenberg. Best Young Rider Carleton is sitting fifth overall, while Gillow is sixth. Now and Novartis for MS rider Alison Powers is seventh overall after finishing seventh Saturday.

Ronny Lauke, the Specialized-lululemon team director in the enviable position of having nine riders in the top 10 overall [Trixie Worrack is ninth], said the team will be ready to protect its leader and maintain its GC positions.

"There are two more days to come," Lauke said. "So it seems we have a lot of work to do then. We are a really strong unit, and I think if they stick together, obviously the form is good from everyone, and if they stick together I hope that we will have two more exciting days in front of us."

Lauke said the team would be all in behind Neben and her race leader's jersey, despite having multiple cards to play in any situation.

"I'm not a risky person, so we try to protect the yellow jersey, and then anything else is a bonus," he said. "But the yellow jersey will be a priority, of course."

Neben was a little more open to the idea that she might not be wearing yellow when the race ends on Monday, as long as the winner is from her team.

"I think we have four people who could potentially win the race," Neben said. "And really, it doesn't matter who goes up the road as long as it's Specialized-lululemon. So I have that to fall back on. I certainly will be prepared to do my best and hold onto the jersey. But I also know I have a really strong team, and we're going to do our best to hold on as a team."

The race continues Sunday with the 93km queen stage from Crouch to Idaho City. Riders will face two significant climbs about three-fourths of the way through the course, totaling 1,377 meters of climbing. The last climb comes about 20km from the finish before a long descent to the line.

Neben said that despite Sunday's stage 4 getting the "queen" label, Monday's 75km final stage could prove to be more decisive, with a course profile that shows little flat ground and 1,125 meters of total climbing.

"Just knowing how bike races go, that looks like it might be the really difficult stage, deceptively hard," Neben said. "Everybody knows tomorrow is going to be hard, but Monday looks like it will be more deceptively hard, so we have at look at both."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:21:38
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:15
3Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:20
4Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:29
5Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:31
6Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:33
7Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:37
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:42
9Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:45
10Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:58
11Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:01
12Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty120:01:03
13Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:03
14Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:09
15Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:12
17Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
18Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:17
19Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:20
20Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:33
21Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:33
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:36
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:37
24Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling0:01:37
25Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:38
26Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:01:43
27Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:01:46
28Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:48
29Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:49
30Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:01:51
31Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:55
32Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:55
33Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:58
34Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:02:00
35Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:02:01
36Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:21
37Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:22
38Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:24
39Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling0:02:25
40Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:02:26
41Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:29
42Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:02:29
43Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:02:37
44Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:02:38
45Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:02:39
46Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:02:43
47Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:49
48Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:02:51
49Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:56
50Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:03:01
51Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:08
52Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:10
53Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:13
54Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:03:15
55Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:20
56Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:03:21
57Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:29
58Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:34
59Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:03:34
60Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:03:34
61Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:35
62Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:39
63Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:41
64Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:03:41
65Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:44
66Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:03:45
67Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:49
68Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:57
69Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:04:01
70Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:01
71Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:04:08
72Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:11
73Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:14
74Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:16
75Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:20
76Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:27
77Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:04:30
78Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:04:40
79Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:04:43
80Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:04:48
81Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:04:49
82Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:04:52
83Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:52
84Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:04:58
85Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:10
86Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:05:14
87Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:05:17
88Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:19
89Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:24
90Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:34
91Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:05:45
92Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:55
93Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:04
94Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:06:28
HDKimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:45
HDAnouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:00
HDYu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:07:33
DNFHsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:22:09
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:27
3Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:38
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:41
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:49
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:02
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:01:15
9Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
10Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:02:07
11Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:25
12Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:37
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:39
14Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:02:42
15Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:02:44
16Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:58
17Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:08
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:10
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:18
20Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:26
21Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:03:30
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:30
23Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:04:12
24Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:05:14
25Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:33
26Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:05:57

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon1:05:26
2GreenEdge-AIS0:02:23
3Canadian National Team0:02:27
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:37
5Exergy Twenty120:02:40
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:26
7Team Tibco - To the Top0:03:44
8EspnW Pro Cycling0:06:19
9Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:08:37
10Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:09:44
11ABUS Nutrixxion0:09:53
12Faren Honda Team0:10:39
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:11:12
14Diadora-Pasta Zara0:11:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon3:42:01
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:11
3Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:14
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:21
5Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:24
6Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:26
7Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:33
8Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:38
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:41
10Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:04
11Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
12Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
13Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:11
14Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:13
15Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:16
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:17
17Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
18Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:25
19Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:30
20Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:39
21Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:41
22Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:42
23Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:43
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:01:46
25Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling0:01:47
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:55
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:56
28Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:59
29Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:02:02
30Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:02:03
31Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:02:05
33Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:10
34Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:14
35Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:30
36Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:37
37Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:02:44
38Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:02:46
39Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:02:47
40Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
41Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:02:55
42Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:03:16
43Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:30
44Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
45Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:03:32
46Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:33
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
48Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:42
49Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:43
50Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
51Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:56
52Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
53Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:05
54Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:04:06
55Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:04:10
56Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:14
57Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:21
58Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:04:29
59Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:36
60Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:38
61Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:40
62Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:04:44
63Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:52
64Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:04:53
65Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:05:00
66Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
67Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:05:02
68Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:05:18
69Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:05:20
70Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:05:23
71Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:05:28
72Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:34
73Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:05:47
74Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
75Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:51
76Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:05:52
77Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:05:58
78Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:06:01
79Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:06:15
80Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:06:45
81Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:51
82Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:32
83Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:08:04
84Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:08:25
85Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:08:52
86Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:14
87Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
88Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:09:49
89Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:10:20
90Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling0:10:27
91Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:12:25
92Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:16:19
93Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:20:01
94Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:21:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon17pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty1216
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team10
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS6
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS5
7Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team4
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
9Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon12pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty1210
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team9
5Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team9
6Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty126
8Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team6
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon5
10Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon4
11Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS4
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team3:42:25
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:40
3Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:49
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:53
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:06
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
7Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:19
8Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:50
9Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:06
10Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
11Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:03:09
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
13Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:03:18
14Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:32
15Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:41
16Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:50
17Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:57
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:04:20
19Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:04:36
20Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:27
21Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:08:01
22Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:50
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:09:56
24Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:15:55
25Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:19:37
26Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:21:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon11:06:24
2Canadian National Team0:02:41
3GreenEdge-AIS0:02:47
4Exergy Twenty120:03:05
5NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:06
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:49
7Team Tibco - To the Top0:03:59
8EspnW Pro Cycling0:07:19
9Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:09:42
10ABUS Nutrixxion0:10:40
11Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:10:50
12Faren Honda Team0:12:07
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:12:19
14Diadora-Pasta Zara0:12:25

