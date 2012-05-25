Trending

Cliff-Ryan claims first road stage in Exergy Tour

Teutenberg nabs lead, Bronzini crashes in final sprint

Image 1 of 21

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy-Twenty12) beats Ina Teutenberg on stage 1 of the Exergy Tour

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy-Twenty12) beats Ina Teutenberg on stage 1 of the Exergy Tour
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

The peloton on stage 1

The peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The first road stage of the Exergy Tour saw the peloton split and reform

The first road stage of the Exergy Tour saw the peloton split and reform
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

The breakaway in the women's Exergy Tour on stage 1

The breakaway in the women's Exergy Tour on stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Ina Teutenberg took over the race lead in the Exergy Tour after stage 1

Ina Teutenberg took over the race lead in the Exergy Tour after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Riders battled cold and rain early in the race.

Riders battled cold and rain early in the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 21

Riding along the Salmon River.

Riding along the Salmon River.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 21

Joelle Numainville (Optum) gets some help putting on her rainy jacket.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Joelle Numainville (Optum) gets some help putting on her rainy jacket.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 21

Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) moves up with her teammates.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) moves up with her teammates.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 21

The peloton gets strung out on the last time up the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The peloton gets strung out on the last time up the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 21

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) fought hard to try to hold on to yellow today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) fought hard to try to hold on to yellow today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 21

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) surviving the bad weather.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) surviving the bad weather.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 21

The Specialized-Lululemon moves towards the front for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Specialized-Lululemon moves towards the front for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 21

Late in the race the riders did get some sun.

Late in the race the riders did get some sun.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 21

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) worked hard to bring the race back together.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) worked hard to bring the race back together.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 21

Ina Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) receives the sprint jersey from former teammate Mari Holden.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Ina Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) receives the sprint jersey from former teammate Mari Holden.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 21

The break holding onto its gap on the field.

The break holding onto its gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 21

Riders start to figure out positioning as the sprint gets closer.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Riders start to figure out positioning as the sprint gets closer.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 21

A team car passes the peloton to get up to the break.

A team car passes the peloton to get up to the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 21

The break is about to be caught by the main field

The break is about to be caught by the main field
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Exergy-TWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan added some salve to her team's recent wounds by winning stage 1 of the women's Exergy Tour Friday in a crash-marred sprint finish, while stage runner-up Ina-Yoko Teutenberg rode into the yellow jersey by grabbing the first time bonus at the intermediate sprint and another six seconds on the line.

Cliff-Ryan was positioned ahead of a crash inside the final kilometer that took out reigning world champion Girogia Bronzini. Faren Honda's Rochelle Gilmore took third on the stage.

"It happened to the right of me and maybe two, three, four spaces back," Cliff-Ryan said. "So it was a non-factor for me. I wanted Jackie [Crowell] as my last lead out, and I think in the last kilometre, kilometre and a half, she kind of got jumbled up, so I just jumped from wheel to wheel and tried to get on the move that was going at the time."

Just as in Thursday's prologue time trial, where track riders took the top three spots, Cliff-Ryan relied on her velodrome skills to get the advantage in Friday's sprint.

"Alison Powers jumped on the last left-hander," Cliff-Ryan said. "And I jumped over to her and ended up third wheel through the chicane. Then I did kind of a track move and let two girls in front of me get a bit of gap and then ran at them through the corner and slingshot past them."

Rain and relatively cold weather arrived overnight for the Friday morning start in Nampa, and the field seemed content to ride as a bunch until the first ascent up the Pump Road climb. Beth Newell (Now and Novartis for MS) tried to break the stalemate with an attack in the kilometers approaching the climb, but was caught by a chasing group just before the line.

After the top, nine riders peeled off the front, including Taylor Wiles (Exergy-TWENTY12), Jennifer Hohl (Faren Honda), Trixie Worrack (Specialized-lululemon), Claudia Häusler (Orica-GreenEdge), Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley), Lauren Hall (TIBCO-To the Top), Karol-Ann Canuel (Candadian National Team), Leah Kirchman (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and US national road race champion Robin Farina (Now and Novartis for MS).

The nine-rider break rolled well together and built an ultimate gap of 2:30 before some of the bigger teams decided they didn't like the make-up of the move and began to pull it back. Specialized-lululemon sent four riders to the front and almost made contact as the breakaway headed up Pump Road for the second time.

"In the nine-rider break we had only one rider," said Specialized-lululemon director Ronny Lauke. "So we were not happy with the composition. We're always seeking to have the majority in a breakaway of that size."

With Specialized-lululemon chasing and the breakaway splitting up on the climb, riders started jumping across to form a new move of 25 riders that included many of the favorites for the overall. Exergy had Wiles, Kristin McGrath and Andrea Dvorak; Faren Honda had Hohl, Nicole Cooke and Fabiana Luperini; Specialized-lululemon had Worrack, Evelyn Stevens and Amber Neben; Optum had Kirchman, Janel Holcomb, Carmen Small and Jade Wilcoxson; Orica-GreenEdge had Mclean, Claudia Häusler and Shara Gillow; TIBCO had Hall and overall leader Tara Whitten; Now and Novartis for MS had Farina and Alison Powers; the Canadian National Team had Canuel and Julie Beveridge; Abus Nutrixxion had Rachel Naylen; Forno D'Asolo had Sair Saarelainen; and Topsport had Polspoel.

Although the 25 rider group stayed away for most of the final circuit before the race turned back toward the run into Nampa, the number and quality of riders represented in the group doomed its chances for success. Cooke said it was important to be in the move, but it was just not the right combination.

"A few people would have worked really hard, and in the end we all would have finished together on the same time," Cooke said. "Maybe if there had been more attacking in that front group, for sure we might have stayed away, but I think perhaps it was sort of all canceled out."

Neben agreed with Cooke's analysis, adding that the big bunch had an advantage on the long drag to the finish.

"There was no concerted rolling, and the people behind us were riding harder, so it was just going to come back," Neben said. "It was such a long drag to the finish, and it was pretty fast, too. So a big bunch was going to roll fast, which helped them from behind. I think if there was more wind today, then it would have been a different story. I think our group would have stayed up."

In the end, the bunch did bring it all back together with about 20km remaining, setting up the showdown the sprinters had been waiting for. Optum tried to get riders off front on the run into Nampa, first with Lex Albrech and then again with Jade Wilcoxson, but the field only allowed the solo riders to dangle off the front, never giving more than a 50-meter gap.

The bunch was all together again for the final kilometres, setting up the dual between Cliff-Ryan, Teutenberg and Gilmore. With the sprinters in position, ExergyTWENTY12 went to the front and applied the pressure, while Teutenberg's team effort fell just short of the top podium step, although her second-place finish boosted her into yellow.

"I think if it had been windy out there it would have made it really hard,," Teutenbegr said. "But it all came back together, and our girls worked hard to make that happen. Then we saw that everything came back together, so the poor young ones had to come to the front again to get me there, and they did an amazing job."

Although she missed out on the stage win, Teutenberg said her first yellow jersey at an Idaho race more than made up for it.

"You just have to try and do whatever you can and get the best out of it," she said of the team's effort. "In the end we are all on the same battlefield now again just like before the stage; everybody is pretty much at zero. So the time trial will show more tomorrow."

Teutenberg's teammate Stevens took the QOM jersey, while Now and Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell grabbed the jersey for most aggressive rider. Gillian Carleton (Canadian National Team) held onto the Best Young Rider classification, while Teutenberg also rode into the sprint jersey on the stage.

Although Bronzini fell hard on the same shoulder she injured earlier this year and was seen leaving the course with a splint from her elbow to her hand, head race doctor Alex Homaechavarria said Bronzini suffered minor road rash and would likely start Saturday's stage 2.

Exergy-TWENTY12 team leader Kristin Armstrong, who underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a fractured clavicle she suffered in the previous evening's prologue time trial, made a surprise visit to the finish line to support her teammates in the race and was pleased with what she saw.

"It was a great team effort today," she said. "They told me this morning that they were racing for me, and I told them not to cross the finish line with any regrets. I think they worked well together. Taylor Wiles e-mailed and put it right there. She said, 'You know, you've taught us well all year, and now it's time to do it one our own.'"

Cliff-Ryan said the team's performance during the race, infiltrating the moves and delivering her to the line – combined with Armstrong's presence at the finish – created "an amazing feeling."

"We're happy we can maybe boost Kristin's spirits," she said. "I just wanted to run up and give her a big hug, but I knew I had to be careful."

The race continues Saturday with a 16.7km out-and-back time trial through the heart of downtown Kuna.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty123:16:08
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
7Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
9Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
12Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
13Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
16Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
17Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
18Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
19Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
20Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
21Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
22Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
23Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
24Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
25Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
26Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
27Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
28Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
29Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
30Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
31Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
32Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top
33Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
34Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
35Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
37Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
38Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
39Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
40Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
41Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
42Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
43Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
44Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
45Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
47Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
48Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
49Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
50Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
52Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
53Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
54Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
55Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
56Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
57Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling
58Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
59Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
60Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
61Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
62Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
63Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
64Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
65Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
66Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12
67Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
69Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:16
70Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:20
71Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:00
72Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:00
73Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:00
74Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:00
75Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:02:51
76Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:02:52
77Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon
78Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
79Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
80Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
81Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara
82Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:30
83Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:00
84Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:01
85Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:05:03
86Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:55
87Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
88Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
89Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
90Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:07:36
91Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling
92Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:09:10
93Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:15:38
94Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:15:40
95Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
96Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
97Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
98Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:00
HDHsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:17:46
HDKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:21:32
DNFChia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
DNFJennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
DNSKristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon5pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty121

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty1215pts
2Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon12
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team10
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS6
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS5
7Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team4
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
9Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team9
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty126
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon5
6Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon4
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty1210pts
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team9
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon7
4Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team6
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon5
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS4
7Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:16:08
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
3Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
4Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
6Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
7Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
8Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
12Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
14Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
15Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
17Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:16
18Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
19Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:02:52
20Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:30
21Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:55
22Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:07:36
24Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:09:10
25Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:15:38
26Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:15:40
27Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
28Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9:48:24
2Faren Honda Team
3Team Specialized-lululemon
4GreenEdge-AIS
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
6ABUS Nutrixxion
7NOW and Novartis for MS
8Canadian National Team
9Exergy Twenty12
10Team Tibco - To the Top
11EspnW Pro Cycling
12Diadora-Pasta Zara
13Forno D'Asolo Colavita
14Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
15Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:05:55
16Axman Team Taiwan0:18:29

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon3:20:11
2Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:06
3Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
4Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:07
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:09
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
7Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:10
8Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
10Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:13
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:14
12Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12
13Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:16
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
16Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
18Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:18
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
20Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19
21Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
22Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
23Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:20
24Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:21
25Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
26Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:22
28Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
29Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:23
30Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
31Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
32Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling
33Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:24
34Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
35Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:25
36Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:26
37Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:27
38Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:28
39Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
40Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
41Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
42Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:29
43Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
44Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
46Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:30
47Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
48Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
49Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:31
50Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:32
51Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:00:33
52Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
53Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:34
54Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
55Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:35
56Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
57Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:36
58Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
59Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
60Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:37
61Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
62Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:38
63Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
64Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
65Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
66Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
67Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
68Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
69Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:41
70Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
71Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:43
72Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:00:45
73Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:49
74Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:00:52
75Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:01:00
76Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
77Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:03:11
78Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:03:16
79Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:23
80Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:03:28
81Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:03:29
82Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:03:36
83Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:03:40
84Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:58
85Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:05:23
86Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:05:53
87Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:06:27
88Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:06:31
89Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:06:43
90Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:45
91Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:07:55
92Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling0:08:15
93Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:10:04
94Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:16:13
95Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:16:24
96Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:35
97Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:16:36
98Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon17pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty1216
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team10
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS6
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS5
7Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team4
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
9Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon12pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty1210
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team9
5Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team9
6Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
7Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team6
8Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty126
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon5
10Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon4
11Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS4
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team3:20:17
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:11
3Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:12
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:13
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:17
7Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
8Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:20
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:22
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:23
11Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
12Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:24
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:27
14Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
16Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:33
17Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:43
18Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:54
19Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:03:05
20Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:04:52
21Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:06:25
22Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:06:39
23Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:07:49
24Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:09:58
25Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:16:07
26Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:16:18
27Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:16:29
28Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:16:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon10:00:58
2Canadian National Team0:00:14
3Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:15
4Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:23
5GreenEdge-AIS0:00:24
6Exergy Twenty120:00:25
7NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:29
8ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:47
9EspnW Pro Cycling0:01:00
10Diadora-Pasta Zara0:01:05
11Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
12Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:01:06
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:01:07
14Faren Honda Team0:01:28
15Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:41
16Axman Team Taiwan0:20:32

 

