Exergy-TWENTY12's Theresa Cliff-Ryan added some salve to her team's recent wounds by winning stage 1 of the women's Exergy Tour Friday in a crash-marred sprint finish, while stage runner-up Ina-Yoko Teutenberg rode into the yellow jersey by grabbing the first time bonus at the intermediate sprint and another six seconds on the line.

Cliff-Ryan was positioned ahead of a crash inside the final kilometer that took out reigning world champion Girogia Bronzini. Faren Honda's Rochelle Gilmore took third on the stage.

"It happened to the right of me and maybe two, three, four spaces back," Cliff-Ryan said. "So it was a non-factor for me. I wanted Jackie [Crowell] as my last lead out, and I think in the last kilometre, kilometre and a half, she kind of got jumbled up, so I just jumped from wheel to wheel and tried to get on the move that was going at the time."

Just as in Thursday's prologue time trial, where track riders took the top three spots, Cliff-Ryan relied on her velodrome skills to get the advantage in Friday's sprint.

"Alison Powers jumped on the last left-hander," Cliff-Ryan said. "And I jumped over to her and ended up third wheel through the chicane. Then I did kind of a track move and let two girls in front of me get a bit of gap and then ran at them through the corner and slingshot past them."

Rain and relatively cold weather arrived overnight for the Friday morning start in Nampa, and the field seemed content to ride as a bunch until the first ascent up the Pump Road climb. Beth Newell (Now and Novartis for MS) tried to break the stalemate with an attack in the kilometers approaching the climb, but was caught by a chasing group just before the line.

After the top, nine riders peeled off the front, including Taylor Wiles (Exergy-TWENTY12), Jennifer Hohl (Faren Honda), Trixie Worrack (Specialized-lululemon), Claudia Häusler (Orica-GreenEdge), Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley), Lauren Hall (TIBCO-To the Top), Karol-Ann Canuel (Candadian National Team), Leah Kirchman (Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and US national road race champion Robin Farina (Now and Novartis for MS).

The nine-rider break rolled well together and built an ultimate gap of 2:30 before some of the bigger teams decided they didn't like the make-up of the move and began to pull it back. Specialized-lululemon sent four riders to the front and almost made contact as the breakaway headed up Pump Road for the second time.

"In the nine-rider break we had only one rider," said Specialized-lululemon director Ronny Lauke. "So we were not happy with the composition. We're always seeking to have the majority in a breakaway of that size."

With Specialized-lululemon chasing and the breakaway splitting up on the climb, riders started jumping across to form a new move of 25 riders that included many of the favorites for the overall. Exergy had Wiles, Kristin McGrath and Andrea Dvorak; Faren Honda had Hohl, Nicole Cooke and Fabiana Luperini; Specialized-lululemon had Worrack, Evelyn Stevens and Amber Neben; Optum had Kirchman, Janel Holcomb, Carmen Small and Jade Wilcoxson; Orica-GreenEdge had Mclean, Claudia Häusler and Shara Gillow; TIBCO had Hall and overall leader Tara Whitten; Now and Novartis for MS had Farina and Alison Powers; the Canadian National Team had Canuel and Julie Beveridge; Abus Nutrixxion had Rachel Naylen; Forno D'Asolo had Sair Saarelainen; and Topsport had Polspoel.

Although the 25 rider group stayed away for most of the final circuit before the race turned back toward the run into Nampa, the number and quality of riders represented in the group doomed its chances for success. Cooke said it was important to be in the move, but it was just not the right combination.

"A few people would have worked really hard, and in the end we all would have finished together on the same time," Cooke said. "Maybe if there had been more attacking in that front group, for sure we might have stayed away, but I think perhaps it was sort of all canceled out."

Neben agreed with Cooke's analysis, adding that the big bunch had an advantage on the long drag to the finish.

"There was no concerted rolling, and the people behind us were riding harder, so it was just going to come back," Neben said. "It was such a long drag to the finish, and it was pretty fast, too. So a big bunch was going to roll fast, which helped them from behind. I think if there was more wind today, then it would have been a different story. I think our group would have stayed up."

In the end, the bunch did bring it all back together with about 20km remaining, setting up the showdown the sprinters had been waiting for. Optum tried to get riders off front on the run into Nampa, first with Lex Albrech and then again with Jade Wilcoxson, but the field only allowed the solo riders to dangle off the front, never giving more than a 50-meter gap.

The bunch was all together again for the final kilometres, setting up the dual between Cliff-Ryan, Teutenberg and Gilmore. With the sprinters in position, ExergyTWENTY12 went to the front and applied the pressure, while Teutenberg's team effort fell just short of the top podium step, although her second-place finish boosted her into yellow.

"I think if it had been windy out there it would have made it really hard,," Teutenbegr said. "But it all came back together, and our girls worked hard to make that happen. Then we saw that everything came back together, so the poor young ones had to come to the front again to get me there, and they did an amazing job."

Although she missed out on the stage win, Teutenberg said her first yellow jersey at an Idaho race more than made up for it.

"You just have to try and do whatever you can and get the best out of it," she said of the team's effort. "In the end we are all on the same battlefield now again just like before the stage; everybody is pretty much at zero. So the time trial will show more tomorrow."

Teutenberg's teammate Stevens took the QOM jersey, while Now and Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell grabbed the jersey for most aggressive rider. Gillian Carleton (Canadian National Team) held onto the Best Young Rider classification, while Teutenberg also rode into the sprint jersey on the stage.

Although Bronzini fell hard on the same shoulder she injured earlier this year and was seen leaving the course with a splint from her elbow to her hand, head race doctor Alex Homaechavarria said Bronzini suffered minor road rash and would likely start Saturday's stage 2.

Exergy-TWENTY12 team leader Kristin Armstrong, who underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a fractured clavicle she suffered in the previous evening's prologue time trial, made a surprise visit to the finish line to support her teammates in the race and was pleased with what she saw.

"It was a great team effort today," she said. "They told me this morning that they were racing for me, and I told them not to cross the finish line with any regrets. I think they worked well together. Taylor Wiles e-mailed and put it right there. She said, 'You know, you've taught us well all year, and now it's time to do it one our own.'"

Cliff-Ryan said the team's performance during the race, infiltrating the moves and delivering her to the line – combined with Armstrong's presence at the finish – created "an amazing feeling."

"We're happy we can maybe boost Kristin's spirits," she said. "I just wanted to run up and give her a big hug, but I knew I had to be careful."

The race continues Saturday with a 16.7km out-and-back time trial through the heart of downtown Kuna.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 3:16:08 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 7 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 8 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 9 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 12 Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 13 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 16 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 17 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 18 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 19 Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 20 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 22 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 24 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 25 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 26 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 27 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 28 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 29 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 30 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 32 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 33 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 34 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 35 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 37 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 38 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 39 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 40 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 41 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 42 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 43 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 44 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 45 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 47 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 48 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 49 Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 50 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 52 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 53 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 54 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 55 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 56 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 57 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 58 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 59 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 60 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 61 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 62 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 63 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 64 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 65 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 66 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 67 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 69 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:16 70 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:20 71 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:00 72 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:00 73 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:00 74 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:00 75 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:02:51 76 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:02:52 77 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 78 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 79 Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 80 Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 81 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 82 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:04:30 83 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:00 84 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:01 85 Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:05:03 86 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:55 87 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 88 Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 89 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 90 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:07:36 91 Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling 92 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:09:10 93 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:15:38 94 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:40 95 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 96 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 97 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 98 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:00 HD Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:17:46 HD Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:21:32 DNF Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan DNF Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top DNS Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12

Intermediate Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 15 pts 2 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 12 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 10 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 6 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 5 7 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 4 8 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 3 9 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 9 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 5 6 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 4 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 10 pts 2 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 9 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 7 4 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 6 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 5 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 4 7 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:16:08 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 3 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 4 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 5 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 8 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 9 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 11 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 15 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 17 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:16 18 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 19 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:02:52 20 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:04:30 21 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:55 22 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 23 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:07:36 24 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:09:10 25 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:15:38 26 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:15:40 27 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 28 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9:48:24 2 Faren Honda Team 3 Team Specialized-lululemon 4 GreenEdge-AIS 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 6 ABUS Nutrixxion 7 NOW and Novartis for MS 8 Canadian National Team 9 Exergy Twenty12 10 Team Tibco - To the Top 11 EspnW Pro Cycling 12 Diadora-Pasta Zara 13 Forno D'Asolo Colavita 14 Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 15 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:55 16 Axman Team Taiwan 0:18:29

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 3:20:11 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:06 3 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 4 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:09 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:10 8 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 10 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:13 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:14 12 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 13 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:16 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 16 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 18 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:18 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 20 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:19 21 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 23 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:20 24 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:21 25 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 26 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:22 28 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 29 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:23 30 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 31 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 32 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 33 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:24 34 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 35 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:25 36 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:26 37 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:27 38 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:28 39 Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 40 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 41 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 42 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:29 43 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 44 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 46 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:30 47 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 48 Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 49 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:31 50 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:32 51 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 0:00:33 52 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 53 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:34 54 Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 55 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:35 56 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 57 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:36 58 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 59 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 60 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:37 61 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 62 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:38 63 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 64 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 65 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 66 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 67 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 68 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 69 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:41 70 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 71 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:43 72 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:00:45 73 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:49 74 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:00:52 75 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:00 76 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 77 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:03:11 78 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:03:16 79 Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:03:23 80 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:03:28 81 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:03:29 82 Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:03:36 83 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:03:40 84 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:04:58 85 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:05:23 86 Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:05:53 87 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:06:27 88 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:06:31 89 Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:06:43 90 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:45 91 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:07:55 92 Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling 0:08:15 93 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:10:04 94 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:16:13 95 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:16:24 96 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:16:35 97 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:16:36 98 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:16:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 17 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 16 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 10 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 5 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 6 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 5 7 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 4 8 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 3 9 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 12 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 10 4 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 9 5 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 9 6 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 7 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 6 8 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 5 10 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 4 11 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 4 12 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2 13 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 3:20:17 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:11 3 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:12 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:13 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:17 7 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 8 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:20 9 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:22 10 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:23 11 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 12 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:24 13 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:27 14 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 17 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:43 18 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:54 19 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:03:05 20 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:04:52 21 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:06:25 22 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:06:39 23 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:07:49 24 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:09:58 25 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:16:07 26 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:16:18 27 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:16:29 28 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:16:30