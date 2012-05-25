Trending

Whitten claims Exergy Tour opener

Canadians sweep top positions as Armstrong falls in prologue

Image 1 of 11

Today's top three milk the applause

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 11

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) just before her crash

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 11

Carmen Small (Optum) will be at the front of the climbs this week

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 11

Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) will be going after the stage wins on some of the week harder stages

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 11

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a great ride today for sixth place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 11

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) will be looking for the sprint finishes this week

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 11

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) came in a close third

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 11

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) on the way to the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 11

Gillian Carleton (Canada) was under a second away from first place

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 11

Riders come and go on Capitol Boulevard

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 11

Janel Holcomb (Optum) will be well suited to the tough week ahead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

An all-Canadian podium for the opening prologue time trial at the women's Exergy Tour in Boise, Idaho, was overshadowed by a broken clavicle for hometown hero Kristin Armstrong, who crashed hard at the turnaround of the out-and-back course after setting the fastest intermediate split of the day.

Starting last, Armstrong (Exergy-TWENTY12) burned over the course and looked on track to outshine the time of eventual winner Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top), but the 2008 Olympic gold medalist washed out her front wheel in the sweeping left-hand 180-degree turn at the halfway mark and fell hard on her left shoulder. Armstrong quickly remounted and finished in tears with a time of 4:17.88 for 13th.

Dr. Jim Johnston, an Orthopedic Surgeon at St. Luke’s Sports Medicine in Boise, said Armstrong has a mid-shaft clavicle fracture. Surgery is scheduled for Friday morning, when the injury will be stabilized with clavicle pins. Johnston said a Swift recovery is expected and Armstrong should be able to ride her trainer within a few days.

Whitten started 77th out of 103 riders and bumped fellow Canadian Gillian Carleton (Canadian National Team) into second with a blistering pace of 4:09.64 over the 3.2km route. Carleton had been on the hot seat for more than half and hour with a time of 4:09.98 before Whitten eclipsed her mark by just three tenths of a second. Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) set the third-fastest time of the day with a mark of 4:10.55. Hughes' teammates Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Evelyn Stevens rounded out the top five with times of 4:12.16 and 4:12.41, respectively.

Stevens had the fastest early time, starting just 13 riders into the race, but Teutenberg grabbed the lead about 10 minutes later and held it until Carleton busted across the line with the new best time. The young Canadian had to wait another half hour before Whitten finally brushed her aside.

“I went pretty early on in the evening, so I new there was an absolutely world class field coming behind me,” Carleton said. “I was definitely quite nervous hearing the times as people came across the line. I didn't really have any expectations, I just wanted to go as hard as I could, so I was happy with how I went. It was over a lot faster than I thought it would be, which was kind of nice because I was hurting.”

Carleton and Whitten are current team pursuit mates on the Canadian track team, and Huighes and Whitten are former teammates in the same track event. So the day appeared to favor riders with velodrome experience, something Whitten said she takes a lot of pride in.

“I always take a bit of pride in my prologue performances,” Whitten said. “Because as a track rider I feel I have to represent the 3k distance. I was really excited to have my current pursuit teammate in second place on the podium with me, and another Canadian and former team pursuit teammate, Clara [Hughes] in third, so it was a great day for Canada.”

The big winner on the day as far the overall battle is concerned has to be Specialized-Lululemon, which placed three riders in the top five, all within four seconds of the race leader. Team director Ronny Lauke said he was happy for the team's result, but saddened by Armstrong's crash.

“She had the fastest split time, so it is very unfortunate if somebody gets held back by a crash,” he said. “I mean, she probably would have won, but unfortunately, that belongs to the sport, too; if you crash you lose time. It's very unfortunate, but I hope she is going to recover well.”

Current world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini finished 37 seconds down for 87th, but said she was pleased with her ride as she is recovering from a crash in the final stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs.

“I'm happy because I start again after the crash, and I feel good today with the shoulder,” Bronzini said. “It was not my race today, but I begin. I will try to do some stage well for coming my form. It's a hard tour, but I think if I survive I will come to Philadelphia in a good condition.”

Although Armstrong's Exergy-TWENTY12 squad suffered a huge blow to a race that had been planned around their team leader's Olympic hopes, the squad vowed to carry on without her.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken for Kristin,” said teammate Tayler Wiles. “But we are ready to rally and do this for her and her hometown.”

The Exergy Tour continues Friday with the 123.5km stage 1 road race that starts and finishes in Nampa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:04:09.64
2Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:00.34
3Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:00.91
4Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:02.52
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:02.77
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:02.84
7Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:04.27
8Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:05.54
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:05.86
10Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:07.01
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:07.87
12Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:08.06
13Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:08.24
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:09.49
15Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:11.03
16Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:11.25
17Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:11.44
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:11.72
19Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12.37
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12.61
21Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:12.78
22Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:12.79
23Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty120:00:12.87
24Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:13.17
25Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:13.88
26Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:14.70
27Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:15.01
28Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15.31
29Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:15.61
30Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:15.77
31Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:16.24
32Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:16.28
33Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:16.38
34Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:16.63
35Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:16.68
36Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:16.82
37Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:17.56
38Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:17.83
39Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:17.86
40Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:19.03
41Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:19.34
42Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:20.29
43Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:21.04
44Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:21.45
45Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:21.46
46Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:21.55
47Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:21.70
48Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:22.02
49Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:22.66
50Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:22.78
51Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:23.08
52Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:23.21
53Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:23.94
54Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:00:24.02
55Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:24.20
56Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:24.85
57Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:25.30
58Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:25.63
59Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:26.23
60Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:26.70
61Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team0:00:26.92
62Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:27.11
63Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:27.19
64Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:27.36
65Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:27.56
66Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:28.36
67Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:29.35
68Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:29.41
69Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:29.43
70Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:29.61
71Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:29.72
72Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:29.93
73Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:30.63
74Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:30.95
75Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:31.37
76Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:31.41
77Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:31.50
78Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:31.56
79Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:32.85
80Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32.91
81Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:00:33.01
82Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:33.04
83Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:00:33.83
84Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:34.41
85Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:34.58
86Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:00:35.21
87Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:36.42
88Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:00:37.60
89Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:37.62
90Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:00:37.91
91Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:00:39.32
92Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:00:41.46
93Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:00:43.15
94Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:44.06
95Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling0:00:44.19
96Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team0:00:45.36
97Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team0:00:47.50
98Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:48.88
99Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:00:51.42
100Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:00:52.41
101Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:53.73
102Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:56.75
103Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:01:05.48

