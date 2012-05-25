Image 1 of 11 Today's top three milk the applause (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 11 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) just before her crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 11 Carmen Small (Optum) will be at the front of the climbs this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) will be going after the stage wins on some of the week harder stages (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 11 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a great ride today for sixth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 11 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) will be looking for the sprint finishes this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 11 Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) came in a close third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 11 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) on the way to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 11 Gillian Carleton (Canada) was under a second away from first place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 11 Riders come and go on Capitol Boulevard (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 11 Janel Holcomb (Optum) will be well suited to the tough week ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

An all-Canadian podium for the opening prologue time trial at the women's Exergy Tour in Boise, Idaho, was overshadowed by a broken clavicle for hometown hero Kristin Armstrong, who crashed hard at the turnaround of the out-and-back course after setting the fastest intermediate split of the day.

Starting last, Armstrong (Exergy-TWENTY12) burned over the course and looked on track to outshine the time of eventual winner Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top), but the 2008 Olympic gold medalist washed out her front wheel in the sweeping left-hand 180-degree turn at the halfway mark and fell hard on her left shoulder. Armstrong quickly remounted and finished in tears with a time of 4:17.88 for 13th.

Dr. Jim Johnston, an Orthopedic Surgeon at St. Luke’s Sports Medicine in Boise, said Armstrong has a mid-shaft clavicle fracture. Surgery is scheduled for Friday morning, when the injury will be stabilized with clavicle pins. Johnston said a Swift recovery is expected and Armstrong should be able to ride her trainer within a few days.

Whitten started 77th out of 103 riders and bumped fellow Canadian Gillian Carleton (Canadian National Team) into second with a blistering pace of 4:09.64 over the 3.2km route. Carleton had been on the hot seat for more than half and hour with a time of 4:09.98 before Whitten eclipsed her mark by just three tenths of a second. Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) set the third-fastest time of the day with a mark of 4:10.55. Hughes' teammates Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Evelyn Stevens rounded out the top five with times of 4:12.16 and 4:12.41, respectively.

Stevens had the fastest early time, starting just 13 riders into the race, but Teutenberg grabbed the lead about 10 minutes later and held it until Carleton busted across the line with the new best time. The young Canadian had to wait another half hour before Whitten finally brushed her aside.

“I went pretty early on in the evening, so I new there was an absolutely world class field coming behind me,” Carleton said. “I was definitely quite nervous hearing the times as people came across the line. I didn't really have any expectations, I just wanted to go as hard as I could, so I was happy with how I went. It was over a lot faster than I thought it would be, which was kind of nice because I was hurting.”

Carleton and Whitten are current team pursuit mates on the Canadian track team, and Huighes and Whitten are former teammates in the same track event. So the day appeared to favor riders with velodrome experience, something Whitten said she takes a lot of pride in.

“I always take a bit of pride in my prologue performances,” Whitten said. “Because as a track rider I feel I have to represent the 3k distance. I was really excited to have my current pursuit teammate in second place on the podium with me, and another Canadian and former team pursuit teammate, Clara [Hughes] in third, so it was a great day for Canada.”

The big winner on the day as far the overall battle is concerned has to be Specialized-Lululemon, which placed three riders in the top five, all within four seconds of the race leader. Team director Ronny Lauke said he was happy for the team's result, but saddened by Armstrong's crash.

“She had the fastest split time, so it is very unfortunate if somebody gets held back by a crash,” he said. “I mean, she probably would have won, but unfortunately, that belongs to the sport, too; if you crash you lose time. It's very unfortunate, but I hope she is going to recover well.”

Current world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini finished 37 seconds down for 87th, but said she was pleased with her ride as she is recovering from a crash in the final stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs.

“I'm happy because I start again after the crash, and I feel good today with the shoulder,” Bronzini said. “It was not my race today, but I begin. I will try to do some stage well for coming my form. It's a hard tour, but I think if I survive I will come to Philadelphia in a good condition.”

Although Armstrong's Exergy-TWENTY12 squad suffered a huge blow to a race that had been planned around their team leader's Olympic hopes, the squad vowed to carry on without her.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken for Kristin,” said teammate Tayler Wiles. “But we are ready to rally and do this for her and her hometown.”

The Exergy Tour continues Friday with the 123.5km stage 1 road race that starts and finishes in Nampa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:04:09.64 2 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:00.34 3 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:00.91 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:02.52 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:02.77 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:02.84 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:04.27 8 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05.54 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:05.86 10 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07.01 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:07.87 12 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:08.06 13 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:08.24 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:09.49 15 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:11.03 16 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:11.25 17 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:11.44 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:11.72 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12.37 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12.61 21 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:12.78 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:12.79 23 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:12.87 24 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:13.17 25 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:13.88 26 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:14.70 27 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:15.01 28 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15.31 29 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:15.61 30 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:15.77 31 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:16.24 32 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:16.28 33 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:16.38 34 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:16.63 35 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:16.68 36 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:16.82 37 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:17.56 38 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:17.83 39 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:17.86 40 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:19.03 41 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:19.34 42 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:20.29 43 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:21.04 44 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:21.45 45 Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:21.46 46 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:21.55 47 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:21.70 48 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:22.02 49 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:22.66 50 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:22.78 51 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23.08 52 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:23.21 53 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:23.94 54 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:24.02 55 Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:24.20 56 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:24.85 57 Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:25.30 58 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:25.63 59 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:26.23 60 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:26.70 61 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 0:00:26.92 62 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:27.11 63 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:27.19 64 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:27.36 65 Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:27.56 66 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28.36 67 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:29.35 68 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:29.41 69 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:29.43 70 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:29.61 71 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:29.72 72 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:29.93 73 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:30.63 74 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:30.95 75 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:31.37 76 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:31.41 77 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:31.50 78 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:31.56 79 Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:32.85 80 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32.91 81 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:00:33.01 82 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:33.04 83 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:33.83 84 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:34.41 85 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:34.58 86 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:35.21 87 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:36.42 88 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:37.60 89 Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:37.62 90 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:37.91 91 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:00:39.32 92 Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:41.46 93 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:43.15 94 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:44.06 95 Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:44.19 96 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:00:45.36 97 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:47.50 98 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:48.88 99 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:51.42 100 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:52.41 101 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:53.73 102 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:56.75 103 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:01:05.48

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:09.98 2 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:10.91 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:11.38 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12.27 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:12.44 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:12.45 7 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:12.83 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:16.04 9 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:16.29 10 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:19.95 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:21.11 12 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:21.21 13 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:22.44 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:22.87 15 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:23.60 16 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:26.36 17 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:26.77 18 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:26.85 19 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:28.02 20 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:29.01 21 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:29.27 22 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32.57 23 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:37.26 24 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:37.57 25 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:43.72 26 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:47.16 27 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:48.54 28 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:51.08 29 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:53.39 30 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:01:05.14

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized-lululemon 0:12:34 2 Canadian National Team 0:00:14 3 Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:15 4 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23 5 GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:24 6 Exergy Twenty12 0:00:25 7 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:29 8 ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:47 9 EspnW Pro Cycling 0:01:00 10 Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:01:05 11 Diadora-Pasta Zara 12 Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:01:06 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:01:07 14 Faren Honda Team 0:01:28 15 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:01:46 16 Axman Team Taiwan 0:02:03

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:04:09 2 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 3 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:01 4 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:03 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:04 8 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:06 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 10 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:08 12 Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:10 15 Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:11 16 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 17 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:12 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 19 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 24 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 25 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:14 26 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:15 27 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 28 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:00:16 30 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 31 Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 32 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 33 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:17 34 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 35 Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS 36 Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling 37 Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:18 38 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 39 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 40 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:19 41 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 42 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:20 43 Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:21 44 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:22 45 Jamie Dinkins-Bookwalter (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 46 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 47 Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 48 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 49 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:23 50 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 51 Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 53 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:24 54 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 55 Emma Mackie (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 56 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:25 57 Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 58 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:26 59 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 60 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:27 61 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 62 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 63 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 64 Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:28 65 Joanie Caron (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 66 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 67 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 68 Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:30 69 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 70 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 71 Ally Stacher (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 72 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 73 Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:31 74 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara 75 Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:32 76 Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 77 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 78 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 79 Kathryn Bertine SKN EspnW Pro Cycling 0:00:33 80 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 82 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 83 Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:34 84 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:35 85 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Faren Honda Team 86 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 87 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:37 88 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:38 89 Moriah Macgregor (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 90 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 91 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:00:39 92 Belinda Goss (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:00:42 93 Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:43 94 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:44 95 Kathryn Donovan (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling 96 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 0:00:46 97 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:48 98 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:49 99 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:52 100 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:53 101 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:54 102 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:57 103 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:01:06

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:09 2 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:11 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:12 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:13 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized-lululemon 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized-lululemon 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:00:17 9 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:20 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:22 12 Rebecca Werner (Aus) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 13 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:23 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 15 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:24 16 Jackie Kurth (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:00:27 17 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 18 Whitney Gaggioli (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 19 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 20 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:30 22 Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:33 23 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:00:38 24 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 25 Kimberly Buyl (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:44 26 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Faren Honda Team 0:00:48 27 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:49 28 Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:00:52 29 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:54 30 Chia Hui Lin (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan 0:01:06