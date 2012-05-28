Häusler wins final stage of Exergy Tour
Stevens rides away with overall race victory
Stage 4: Boise -
Specialized-lululemon stamped its final dominance on the Exergy Tour Monday by winning all of the classifications except best young rider. Evelyn Stevens rode into a two-rider breakaway near the end of the last stage and gained enough time to take the overall victory from teammate Amber Neben, while Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) won the two-up sprint for the stage win.
Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) won the field sprint from a group of 12 survivors for third place, securing her claim to the best young rider jersey.
Specialized-lululemon swept the overall classification podium as well, putting Stevens and Neben in the top two spots and Clara Hughes in third. Stevens also earned enough QOM points during the stage to win back the mountains classification from Fabiana Luperini (Faren Honda), while Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took home the points classification.
"I think we have a really special thing here on Team Specialized-lululemon," Stevens said shortly after spraying the large podium crowd with her victory champagne. "I think it's because it almost fell apart last year that we recognized how special it was."
The inaugural Exergy Tour's final stage proved to be the most difficult and exciting day of racing as the route took riders out of a residential neighborhood in Boise to a circuit on the edge of town for three laps and then a final run back to the start/finish. The undulating 75km course had very little flat ground and threw 1,125 meters of climbing at the 69-rider peloton, which had been slowly whittled down over the previous four days of racing. The weather also cooperated after several days of precipitation and cooler temperatures, heating up into the 80s by the end of the day's racing.
Despite Sunday's stage having been given the "queen stage" label, only 34 riders finished Monday's test within the time limit, and 24 riders abandoned the race completely. The day got off to a rough start as a handful of riders got tangled up about 50 meters into the race. Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies, which was the only team to start the day with it's full contingent of eight, was probably hit hardest by the crash when two of the team's riders hit the tarmac just seconds into the race.
Optum's Janel Holcomb, arguably the most aggressive rider in the previous day's stage, was unable to continue after suffering possibly bruised ribs. Her teammate Courtney Lowe quickly mounted a new bike but was unable to catch back onto the peloton, which had screamed out of the starting blocks toward the first QOM of the day at 7.5km.
"I think it was Exergy that started it off, and they started it off fast," Stevens said. "I was like, 'Oh, my goodness.' Every team here raced their bikes, and that's what was exciting from the gun."
Stevens also went from the gun and took maximum mountain category points on the first climb of the day, finishing ahead of Luperini and Tibco-To the Top's Megan Guarnier. The three riders used their QOM effort to peel off the field and settle in to a three-rider breakaway as they descended down off the climb.
A chasing group of about 10-14 riders left the rest of the field behind as Now and Novartis for MS and other teams that missed the move lined up their riders on the front and started bringing the leaders back, never allowing the dangerous trio to get more than a 10-second advantage.
The chase quickly reabsorbed the first breakaway, prompting ExergyTwenty12's Taylor Wiles, who started the day sixth in the best young rider competition, to jump away in an attempt earn the white jersey by the end of the stage. Wiles' move also provided Hughes with a springboard to escape the small lead group, and the former Olympian and world champion added huge firepower to the escape.
"It was cool for me being off the front because I knew I could just pour everything into that breakaway," Hughes said. "And if it didn't succeed, and we got caught, I knew that Amber [Neben] and Evie [Stevens] were just sitting, waiting to pounce. So it was a perfect situation."
With Hughes supplying much of the horsepower for the escapees, the duo built an ultimate gap of 1:10 before more chasing from Tibco, Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and the Canadian National Team, which was riding to protect Glaesser's best young rider jersey, started cutting into the breakaway's advantage. The gap went up and down as Hughes continued to defy the chase and pour on more power, leaving teammate Stevens wondering what was going on up the road.
"There were points where I was suffering going up some of the climbs, and Clara was putting time into us," Stevens said. "I thought, 'Wow, I think she might have a motor on her bike today."
But Hughes' motor eventually ran out of gas after Wiles fell off the Canadian's pace and faded back to the first chase group. Next it was Hughes' turn to surrender about 60km into the race. That's when Stevens initiated the next step of the day's plan, launching a counter attack that only Häusler could match. Although the two riders had separate agendas, they rolled well together, building a one-minute gap they carried to the short run back to the finish at Boise's Hyde Park.
The two leaders had a 1km advantage over the chase with just one 1km remaining, and Stevens had the overall win all but locked up. Häusler's superior finishing kick won the day, but Stevens' effort earned her the first-ever Exergy Tour overall crown. It was a solid cycling strategy played to perfection.
"We wanted to show Boise, Idaho, what women's racing is like, and we wanted to put on a show," Stevens said. "We had the yellow and we had such strength here, so we just wanted to make it aggressive. That was pretty much the plan."
Hughes' efforts earned the day's prize for most aggressive rider, but the real reward came in watching her young teammate crowned as the race's first champion, and then taking the stage with her entire Specialized squad as winners of the overall team competition.
"We have our strength in numbers, and we actually work together really well," Hughes said. "And I'm really proud of the way we raced this whole tour."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|2:04:08
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
|10
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|11
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
|12
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|13
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:03:44
|16
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|17
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:04:58
|18
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:34
|19
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|20
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top
|22
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|23
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|25
|Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|27
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|29
|Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|31
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|32
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:06
|33
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:40
|34
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|DNF
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|DNF
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|DNF
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|DNF
|Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|DNF
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|DNF
|Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|DNF
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|DNF
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
|DNF
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|DNF
|Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|DNF
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|DNF
|Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
|DNF
|Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|DNF
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|DNF
|Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|DNF
|Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|DNS
|Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|15
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|12
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|6
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|5
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|4
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|3
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
|2
|10
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|5
|pts
|2
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
|3
|3
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|10
|pts
|2
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|9
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|7
|4
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|6
|5
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|5
|6
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
|4
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|10
|pts
|2
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|9
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|4
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|6
|5
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|5
|6
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized-lululemon
|6:14:14
|2
|GreenEdge-AIS
|0:04:39
|3
|Canadian National Team
|0:05:34
|4
|Exergy Twenty12
|0:06:33
|5
|Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:10:13
|6
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|8:15:37
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:50
|3
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:02
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:16
|5
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:01:23
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:01:40
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:50
|8
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:02:01
|9
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:12
|10
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:02:32
|11
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
|0:02:53
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:04:23
|13
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:04:52
|14
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:38
|15
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|0:05:43
|16
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:06:07
|17
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|0:06:08
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|0:06:10
|19
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:06:20
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:06:25
|21
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:38
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:06:46
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:04
|24
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:11
|25
|Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:08:16
|26
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:37
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:09:25
|28
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
|0:09:36
|29
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:09:50
|30
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:10:29
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:11:37
|32
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:15
|33
|Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
|0:18:16
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:22:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|35
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|3
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|21
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|16
|5
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|14
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|12
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|9
|10
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|11
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
|5
|12
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|5
|13
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|3
|14
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
|3
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
|2
|16
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|2
|17
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|18
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|1
|19
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|42
|pts
|2
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
|38
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|20
|5
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
|17
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|16
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|8
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|11
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|10
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|9
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
|9
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|7
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|6
|14
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
|6
|15
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|16
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|4
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team
|2
|18
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
|2
|19
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized-lululemon
|24:48:47
|2
|GreenEdge-AIS
|0:07:26
|3
|Canadian National Team
|0:08:15
|4
|Exergy Twenty12
|0:09:38
|5
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:02
|6
|Team Tibco - To the Top
|0:14:12
