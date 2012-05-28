Trending

Häusler wins final stage of Exergy Tour

Stevens rides away with overall race victory

Image 1 of 32

Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) wins the final stage of the Exergy Tour

Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) wins the final stage of the Exergy Tour
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) takes home the overall win of the 2012 Exergy Women's Tour.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) takes home the overall win of the 2012 Exergy Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

The final jerseys of the week.

The final jerseys of the week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 32

The top three GC podium was a sweep by the Specialized-Lululemon team.

The top three GC podium was a sweep by the Specialized-Lululemon team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) and teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenburg wait for the start.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) and teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenburg wait for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

The Exergy team tried to get something going right from the gun.

The Exergy team tried to get something going right from the gun.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) tucked in for the ride.

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) tucked in for the ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

Riders fight to get up to the top of the QOM.

Riders fight to get up to the top of the QOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) kept riding steady tempo in the break.

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) kept riding steady tempo in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

Riding through the rolling hills north of Boise.

Riding through the rolling hills north of Boise.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a water bottle on the last time through the feed zone.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a water bottle on the last time through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) worked hard to hold onto the best young rider jersey.

Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) worked hard to hold onto the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

The Specialized-Lululemon team rolls towards the podium for the over team presentation.

The Specialized-Lululemon team rolls towards the podium for the over team presentation.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) on the podium for the best overall young rider.

Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) on the podium for the best overall young rider.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) got a good dousing of champagne on the podium.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) got a good dousing of champagne on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) finishes the race off in yellow.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) finishes the race off in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) was happy to also take home the climbers jersey.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) was happy to also take home the climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Big crowds for the race finish today in Boise.

Big crowds for the race finish today in Boise.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

The women got to enjoy a special Memorial Day fly over at today's start.

The women got to enjoy a special Memorial Day fly over at today's start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

Rolling out of Boise.

Rolling out of Boise.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

Women begin the climb on the first lap.

Women begin the climb on the first lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) working for teammate Amber Neben.

Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) working for teammate Amber Neben.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

Today's route rolled through some of the ranch land surrounding Boise.

Today's route rolled through some of the ranch land surrounding Boise.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-GreenEdge) rode today in the most aggressive jersey.

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-GreenEdge) rode today in the most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) works to bring back the break.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) works to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

Young fans run alongside the race.

Young fans run alongside the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a corner.

Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a corner.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

Ina-Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the sprint jersey.

Ina-Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 32

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) is cheered by fans on her last time up the climb.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) is cheered by fans on her last time up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 32

The top three for the stage.

The top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 32

Patrick Dempsey was a big hit while serving as trophy presenter.

Patrick Dempsey was a big hit while serving as trophy presenter.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Specialized-lululemon stamped its final dominance on the Exergy Tour Monday by winning all of the classifications except best young rider. Evelyn Stevens rode into a two-rider breakaway near the end of the last stage and gained enough time to take the overall victory from teammate Amber Neben, while Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) won the two-up sprint for the stage win.

Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) won the field sprint from a group of 12 survivors for third place, securing her claim to the best young rider jersey.

Specialized-lululemon swept the overall classification podium as well, putting Stevens and Neben in the top two spots and Clara Hughes in third. Stevens also earned enough QOM points during the stage to win back the mountains classification from Fabiana Luperini (Faren Honda), while Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took home the points classification.

"I think we have a really special thing here on Team Specialized-lululemon," Stevens said shortly after spraying the large podium crowd with her victory champagne. "I think it's because it almost fell apart last year that we recognized how special it was."

The inaugural Exergy Tour's final stage proved to be the most difficult and exciting day of racing as the route took riders out of a residential neighborhood in Boise to a circuit on the edge of town for three laps and then a final run back to the start/finish. The undulating 75km course had very little flat ground and threw 1,125 meters of climbing at the 69-rider peloton, which had been slowly whittled down over the previous four days of racing. The weather also cooperated after several days of precipitation and cooler temperatures, heating up into the 80s by the end of the day's racing.

Despite Sunday's stage having been given the "queen stage" label, only 34 riders finished Monday's test within the time limit, and 24 riders abandoned the race completely. The day got off to a rough start as a handful of riders got tangled up about 50 meters into the race. Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies, which was the only team to start the day with it's full contingent of eight, was probably hit hardest by the crash when two of the team's riders hit the tarmac just seconds into the race.

Optum's Janel Holcomb, arguably the most aggressive rider in the previous day's stage, was unable to continue after suffering possibly bruised ribs. Her teammate Courtney Lowe quickly mounted a new bike but was unable to catch back onto the peloton, which had screamed out of the starting blocks toward the first QOM of the day at 7.5km.

"I think it was Exergy that started it off, and they started it off fast," Stevens said. "I was like, 'Oh, my goodness.' Every team here raced their bikes, and that's what was exciting from the gun."

Stevens also went from the gun and took maximum mountain category points on the first climb of the day, finishing ahead of Luperini and Tibco-To the Top's Megan Guarnier. The three riders used their QOM effort to peel off the field and settle in to a three-rider breakaway as they descended down off the climb.

A chasing group of about 10-14 riders left the rest of the field behind as Now and Novartis for MS and other teams that missed the move lined up their riders on the front and started bringing the leaders back, never allowing the dangerous trio to get more than a 10-second advantage.

The chase quickly reabsorbed the first breakaway, prompting ExergyTwenty12's Taylor Wiles, who started the day sixth in the best young rider competition, to jump away in an attempt earn the white jersey by the end of the stage. Wiles' move also provided Hughes with a springboard to escape the small lead group, and the former Olympian and world champion added huge firepower to the escape.

"It was cool for me being off the front because I knew I could just pour everything into that breakaway," Hughes said. "And if it didn't succeed, and we got caught, I knew that Amber [Neben] and Evie [Stevens] were just sitting, waiting to pounce. So it was a perfect situation."

With Hughes supplying much of the horsepower for the escapees, the duo built an ultimate gap of 1:10 before more chasing from Tibco, Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and the Canadian National Team, which was riding to protect Glaesser's best young rider jersey, started cutting into the breakaway's advantage. The gap went up and down as Hughes continued to defy the chase and pour on more power, leaving teammate Stevens wondering what was going on up the road.

"There were points where I was suffering going up some of the climbs, and Clara was putting time into us," Stevens said. "I thought, 'Wow, I think she might have a motor on her bike today."

But Hughes' motor eventually ran out of gas after Wiles fell off the Canadian's pace and faded back to the first chase group. Next it was Hughes' turn to surrender about 60km into the race. That's when Stevens initiated the next step of the day's plan, launching a counter attack that only Häusler could match. Although the two riders had separate agendas, they rolled well together, building a one-minute gap they carried to the short run back to the finish at Boise's Hyde Park.

The two leaders had a 1km advantage over the chase with just one 1km remaining, and Stevens had the overall win all but locked up. Häusler's superior finishing kick won the day, but Stevens' effort earned her the first-ever Exergy Tour overall crown. It was a solid cycling strategy played to perfection.

"We wanted to show Boise, Idaho, what women's racing is like, and we wanted to put on a show," Stevens said. "We had the yellow and we had such strength here, so we just wanted to make it aggressive. That was pretty much the plan."

Hughes' efforts earned the day's prize for most aggressive rider, but the real reward came in watching her young teammate crowned as the race's first champion, and then taking the stage with her entire Specialized squad as winners of the overall team competition.

"We have our strength in numbers, and we actually work together really well," Hughes said. "And I'm really proud of the way we raced this whole tour."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS2:04:08
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:55
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
8Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion
10Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
11Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon
12Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
13Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team
15Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:03:44
16Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12
17Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:04:58
18Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:05:34
19Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
20Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
21Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top
22Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
23Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
25Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
27Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
29Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon
31Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
32Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:06
33Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:40
34Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
DNFPolona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
DNFAlessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
DNFAmber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara
DNFTheresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12
DNFRhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
DNFNicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
DNFJennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
DNFAlexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
DNFEls Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
DNFIne Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
DNFJolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
DNFSari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
DNFLiza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita
DNFMarlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
DNFAna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
DNFGerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFHo Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top
DNFJanel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJoelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFDenise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCourteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFOlivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS
DNFRobin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
DNFDevon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
DNFAddyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
DNFAnne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS
DNFMaria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling
DNFMary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling
DNFKristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
DNFAlisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
DNFJen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
DNFAnna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing
DNSLaura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS15pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon12
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team10
4Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top6
6Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS5
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita4
8Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon3
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2
10Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty121

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty125pts
2Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon3
3Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon10pts
2Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team9
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top7
4Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty126
5Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon5
6Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team4
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon10pts
2Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS9
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
4Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon6
5Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team5
6Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon6:14:14
2GreenEdge-AIS0:04:39
3Canadian National Team0:05:34
4Exergy Twenty120:06:33
5Team Tibco - To the Top0:10:13
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon8:15:37
2Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon0:00:50
3Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon0:01:02
4Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:16
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:23
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:01:40
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:50
8Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty120:02:01
9Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:12
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:02:32
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion0:02:53
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team0:04:23
13Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty120:04:52
14Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:05:38
15Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team0:05:43
16Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top0:06:07
17Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita0:06:08
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon0:06:10
19Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:06:20
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty120:06:25
21Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:38
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:06:46
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:04
24Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:11
25Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS0:08:16
26Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:37
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:09:25
28Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing0:09:36
29Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:09:50
30Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:10:29
31Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top0:11:37
32Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:15
33Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling0:18:16
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:22:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon35pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies22
3Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS21
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top16
5Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS14
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon12
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team10
8Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS9
10Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara7
11Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita5
12Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty125
13Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon3
14Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon3
15Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2
16Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122
17Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
18Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty121
19Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon42pts
2Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team38
3Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies25
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS20
5Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon17
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty1216
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team13
8Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty1211
9Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top9
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon9
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS7
13Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty126
14Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top6
15Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
16Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS4
17Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team2
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion2
19Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20122

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized-lululemon24:48:47
2GreenEdge-AIS0:07:26
3Canadian National Team0:08:15
4Exergy Twenty120:09:38
5Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:02
6Team Tibco - To the Top0:14:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews