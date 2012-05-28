Image 1 of 32 Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) wins the final stage of the Exergy Tour (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) takes home the overall win of the 2012 Exergy Women's Tour. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 The final jerseys of the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 32 The top three GC podium was a sweep by the Specialized-Lululemon team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) and teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenburg wait for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 The Exergy team tried to get something going right from the gun. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) tucked in for the ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 Riders fight to get up to the top of the QOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) kept riding steady tempo in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 Riding through the rolling hills north of Boise. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a water bottle on the last time through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) worked hard to hold onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 The Specialized-Lululemon team rolls towards the podium for the over team presentation. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Jasmine Glaesser (Canada) on the podium for the best overall young rider. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) got a good dousing of champagne on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) finishes the race off in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) was happy to also take home the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Big crowds for the race finish today in Boise. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 The women got to enjoy a special Memorial Day fly over at today's start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 Rolling out of Boise. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 Women begin the climb on the first lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) working for teammate Amber Neben. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 Today's route rolled through some of the ranch land surrounding Boise. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica-GreenEdge) rode today in the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) works to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 Young fans run alongside the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon) takes a corner. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 Ina-Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) held onto the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 32 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) is cheered by fans on her last time up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 32 The top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 32 Patrick Dempsey was a big hit while serving as trophy presenter. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Specialized-lululemon stamped its final dominance on the Exergy Tour Monday by winning all of the classifications except best young rider. Evelyn Stevens rode into a two-rider breakaway near the end of the last stage and gained enough time to take the overall victory from teammate Amber Neben, while Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) won the two-up sprint for the stage win.

Jasmin Glaesser (Canadian National Team) won the field sprint from a group of 12 survivors for third place, securing her claim to the best young rider jersey.

Specialized-lululemon swept the overall classification podium as well, putting Stevens and Neben in the top two spots and Clara Hughes in third. Stevens also earned enough QOM points during the stage to win back the mountains classification from Fabiana Luperini (Faren Honda), while Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took home the points classification.

"I think we have a really special thing here on Team Specialized-lululemon," Stevens said shortly after spraying the large podium crowd with her victory champagne. "I think it's because it almost fell apart last year that we recognized how special it was."

The inaugural Exergy Tour's final stage proved to be the most difficult and exciting day of racing as the route took riders out of a residential neighborhood in Boise to a circuit on the edge of town for three laps and then a final run back to the start/finish. The undulating 75km course had very little flat ground and threw 1,125 meters of climbing at the 69-rider peloton, which had been slowly whittled down over the previous four days of racing. The weather also cooperated after several days of precipitation and cooler temperatures, heating up into the 80s by the end of the day's racing.

Despite Sunday's stage having been given the "queen stage" label, only 34 riders finished Monday's test within the time limit, and 24 riders abandoned the race completely. The day got off to a rough start as a handful of riders got tangled up about 50 meters into the race. Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies, which was the only team to start the day with it's full contingent of eight, was probably hit hardest by the crash when two of the team's riders hit the tarmac just seconds into the race.

Optum's Janel Holcomb, arguably the most aggressive rider in the previous day's stage, was unable to continue after suffering possibly bruised ribs. Her teammate Courtney Lowe quickly mounted a new bike but was unable to catch back onto the peloton, which had screamed out of the starting blocks toward the first QOM of the day at 7.5km.

"I think it was Exergy that started it off, and they started it off fast," Stevens said. "I was like, 'Oh, my goodness.' Every team here raced their bikes, and that's what was exciting from the gun."

Stevens also went from the gun and took maximum mountain category points on the first climb of the day, finishing ahead of Luperini and Tibco-To the Top's Megan Guarnier. The three riders used their QOM effort to peel off the field and settle in to a three-rider breakaway as they descended down off the climb.

A chasing group of about 10-14 riders left the rest of the field behind as Now and Novartis for MS and other teams that missed the move lined up their riders on the front and started bringing the leaders back, never allowing the dangerous trio to get more than a 10-second advantage.

The chase quickly reabsorbed the first breakaway, prompting ExergyTwenty12's Taylor Wiles, who started the day sixth in the best young rider competition, to jump away in an attempt earn the white jersey by the end of the stage. Wiles' move also provided Hughes with a springboard to escape the small lead group, and the former Olympian and world champion added huge firepower to the escape.

"It was cool for me being off the front because I knew I could just pour everything into that breakaway," Hughes said. "And if it didn't succeed, and we got caught, I knew that Amber [Neben] and Evie [Stevens] were just sitting, waiting to pounce. So it was a perfect situation."

With Hughes supplying much of the horsepower for the escapees, the duo built an ultimate gap of 1:10 before more chasing from Tibco, Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) and the Canadian National Team, which was riding to protect Glaesser's best young rider jersey, started cutting into the breakaway's advantage. The gap went up and down as Hughes continued to defy the chase and pour on more power, leaving teammate Stevens wondering what was going on up the road.

"There were points where I was suffering going up some of the climbs, and Clara was putting time into us," Stevens said. "I thought, 'Wow, I think she might have a motor on her bike today."

But Hughes' motor eventually ran out of gas after Wiles fell off the Canadian's pace and faded back to the first chase group. Next it was Hughes' turn to surrender about 60km into the race. That's when Stevens initiated the next step of the day's plan, launching a counter attack that only Häusler could match. Although the two riders had separate agendas, they rolled well together, building a one-minute gap they carried to the short run back to the finish at Boise's Hyde Park.

The two leaders had a 1km advantage over the chase with just one 1km remaining, and Stevens had the overall win all but locked up. Häusler's superior finishing kick won the day, but Stevens' effort earned her the first-ever Exergy Tour overall crown. It was a solid cycling strategy played to perfection.

"We wanted to show Boise, Idaho, what women's racing is like, and we wanted to put on a show," Stevens said. "We had the yellow and we had such strength here, so we just wanted to make it aggressive. That was pretty much the plan."

Hughes' efforts earned the day's prize for most aggressive rider, but the real reward came in watching her young teammate crowned as the race's first champion, and then taking the stage with her entire Specialized squad as winners of the overall team competition.

"We have our strength in numbers, and we actually work together really well," Hughes said. "And I'm really proud of the way we raced this whole tour."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 2:04:08 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:55 4 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 8 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 10 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 11 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 12 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 13 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:03:44 16 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:04:58 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:05:34 19 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 20 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 22 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 23 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 25 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 27 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 29 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 32 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:06 33 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:40 34 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top DNF Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara DNF Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara DNF Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora-Pasta Zara DNF Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Exergy Twenty12 DNF Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Twenty12 DNF Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12 DNF Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team DNF Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team DNF Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS DNF Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 DNF Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 DNF Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 DNF Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Forno D'Asolo Colavita DNF Liza Racchetto (USA) Forno D'Asolo Colavita DNF Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion DNF Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion DNF Gerrike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Ho Hsun Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan DNF Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top DNF Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Courteney Lowe (NZl) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Olivia Dillon (Irl) NOW and Novartis for MS DNF Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS DNF Devon Gorry (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS DNF Addyson Albershardt (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS DNF Anne Samplonius (Can) NOW and Novartis for MS DNF Maria-Luisa Calle (Col) EspnW Pro Cycling DNF Mary Zider (USA) EspnW Pro Cycling DNF Kristen Lasasso (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing DNF Alisha Welsh (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing DNF Jen Weinbrecht (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing DNF Anna Sanders (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing DNS Laura Brown (Can) Canadian National Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 15 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 12 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 10 4 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 6 6 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 5 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 4 8 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2 10 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 5 pts 2 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 3 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 10 pts 2 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 9 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 7 4 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 5 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 5 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 4 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 10 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 9 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 4 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 6 5 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 5 6 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized-lululemon 6:14:14 2 GreenEdge-AIS 0:04:39 3 Canadian National Team 0:05:34 4 Exergy Twenty12 0:06:33 5 Team Tibco - To the Top 0:10:13 6 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 8:15:37 2 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:00:50 3 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:01:02 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:16 5 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:01:23 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:01:40 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:50 8 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:02:01 9 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:12 10 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:02:32 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 0:02:53 12 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 0:04:23 13 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:04:52 14 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:05:38 15 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 0:05:43 16 Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:06:07 17 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 0:06:08 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 0:06:10 19 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:06:20 20 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 0:06:25 21 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:38 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:06:46 23 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:04 24 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:11 25 Elizabeth Newell (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 0:08:16 26 Gillian Carleton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:37 27 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:09:25 28 Emily Kachorek (USA) Primal/MapMyRide p/b BH Bikes Pro Women's racing 0:09:36 29 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:09:50 30 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:10:29 31 Amanda Miller (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 0:11:37 32 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:15 33 Leah Guloien (Can) EspnW Pro Cycling 0:18:16 34 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:22:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 35 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 3 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 21 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 16 5 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 14 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 12 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 10 8 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 9 10 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 11 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Forno D'Asolo Colavita 5 12 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 5 13 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 14 Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized-lululemon 3 15 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2 16 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2 17 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 18 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 1 19 Julie Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 42 pts 2 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren Honda Team 38 3 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 20 5 Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized-lululemon 17 6 Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12 16 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canadian National Team 13 8 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12 11 9 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 10 Megan Guarnier (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 9 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized-lululemon 9 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 7 13 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Exergy Twenty12 6 14 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco - To the Top 6 15 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 16 Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS 4 17 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canadian National Team 2 18 Rachel Neylan (Aus) ABUS Nutrixxion 2 19 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 2