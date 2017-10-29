Trending

Van der Poel untouchable in Ruddervoorde

Van Aert second again, Van der Haar in third

Image 1 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

The top three

The top three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel continued his dominance at Ruddervoorde

Mathieu van der Poel continued his dominance at Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Wout van Aert on the podium at Ruddervoorde

Wout van Aert on the podium at Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Matthieu Van Der Poel hits the sand

Matthieu Van Der Poel hits the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

There were plenty of fans in Ruddervoorde

There were plenty of fans in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

Joris Nieuwnhuis (Sunweb)

Joris Nieuwnhuis (Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Eli Iserbyt (Marlux-Napoleon Games)

Eli Iserbyt (Marlux-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)

Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea)

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Ruddervoorde

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Correndon) swept to his third Superprestige victory of the season at Ruddervoorde, beating arch-rival Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) by 10 seconds. Lars van der Haar (Telenet-Fidea Lions) finished third, a distant 50 seconds back.

After a thrilling, back-and-forth women's race which was closely contested until the very end, the men delivered a markedly different race. It was, as has been the case with so many races in recent times, an exhibition by Dutch champion Van der Poel.

He had signalled his intentions from the very start, leading the field away on lap one. Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea Lions) and Van Aert were up there with him, but their brief time at the head of the race would be the closest either got to challenging for the win.

Riding through the sand section of that opening lap, Van der Poel jumped from Hermans' wheel to take a different line and eased past into the lead. Turning on the power, he led Van Aert by and handful of seconds going into lap two. A lap later the gap would be up to 12 and the win decided.

Van Aert managed to hang in there for the remainder of the race, holding the gap at around the same margin until the finish. The rain that came midway through might have provided some hope, but changed nothing.

For Van der Poel, there was almost no trouble. The only worry was when he was accidentally hit by a spectator waving at the television cameras, but today nothing could affect his dominant ride.

The fight for the final podium spot was more interesting. Van der Haar had looked comfortable in the opening laps, riding around in between Van Aert and a chase group.

However, midway through the race he was caught by Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus), Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) and Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea Lions). Sweeck and Vanthourenhout would last a handful of laps in the group before being distanced by the Telenet men on lap five

Aerts and van der Haar then rode in formation until the final lap, where van der Haar made his move to seal the final podium spot by 11 seconds. The result leaves Van der Poel and Van Aert level at the top of the Supeprestige rankings with 57 points apiece. Van der Haar is third with 51.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon1:00:50
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:10
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:50
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:01
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus0:01:24
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:27
7Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:28
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:31
9David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:01:32
10Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:33
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts-Betfirst0:01:44
12Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:11
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:18
14Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:02:26
15Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:02:38
16Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:57
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:23
18Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Vzw Koninklijke Stoempersclub - Leuven0:03:33
19Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:03:35
20Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Guerciotti0:03:38
21Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
22Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era Real Estate - Circus0:04:20
23Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:04:22
24Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:27
25Dario Tielen (Bel) Individueel
26Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas - H.Essers Cycling Team
27Arthur Tropardy (Fra) Ussapb
28Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas - H.Essers Cycling Team
29Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Toyoframe
30Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Young Cycling Talent D&D
31Andrew Juiliano (USA) Grit World Racing p/b Shimano
32Juan Diego Dominguez Lopez (Spa) Independiente
33Felix Fuentes Sanchez (Spa) Stecchino Mtb Club
34Manuel Martin Jimenez (Spa) Stecchino Mtb Club
DNFKenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Superano Ham (Team B)

Latest on Cyclingnews