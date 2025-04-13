'For sure, he'll be back' – Mathieu van der Poel expects Tadej Pogačar to return to fight for Paris-Roubaix win

Dutchman battles through broken radio and power meter as well as a late puncture to solo to third Roubaix win in a row

Mathieu van der Poel embraces Tadej Pogačar after beating the Slovenian to take his third Paris-Roubaix title
Mathieu van der Poel battled through attacks from Tadej Pogačar, a bidon flung by a spectator at the roadside, and several instances of bad luck of his own to prevail and emerge victorious at the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix, eventually lifting the famous cobblestone trophy above his head for a third year in a row.

Following solos of 15km and 60km in the past two years, the Dutchman added a 39km ride into the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux to his palmarès, leaving behind a stricken Pogačar after the World Champion crashed on the Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin sector of cobblestones.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

