Trending

Kamp tops Junior race in Ruddervoorde

Kopecky, Vandeputte on the podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:41:07
2Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:00:01
3Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:00:13
4Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:00:20
5Bart Artz (Ned)0:00:31
6Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:00:35
7Luke Verburg (Ned)0:00:38
8Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:00:42
9Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:00:48
10Pim Ronhaar (Ned)0:00:50
11Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:00:51
12Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
13Wout Vervoort (Bel)0:00:57
14Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:27
15Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)0:01:35
16Lars Boven (Ned)0:01:39
17Michael Bervoets (Bel)0:01:43
18Yente Peirens (Bel)0:01:50
19Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:02:15
20Joren Thys (Bel)0:02:23
21Andres Verdonck (Bel)0:02:28
22Jelle Vermoote (Bel)0:02:33
23Stijn Cas (Bel)0:02:38
24Jonas Quartier (Bel)0:02:47
25Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)0:02:49
26Lukas Malezsewski (Bel)0:02:51
27Sander De Vet (Bel)0:02:54
28Tjorven Vanparijs (Bel)0:03:22
29Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)0:03:32
30Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:03:38
31Tim Van Dijke (Ned)0:03:41
32Pete Uptegrove (Ned)0:03:47
33Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned)0:04:02
34Jens Clynhens (Bel)0:04:15
35Cyprien Gilles (Fra)
36Tomas De Laet (Bel)
37Jason Van Compernolle (Bel)0:04:28
38Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)0:04:50
39Léo Ananie (Fra)0:04:55
40Hugo Jot (Fra)0:05:09
41Ward De Schepper (Ned)0:05:16
42Robbe Willems (Bel)0:05:25
43Remon Delnoije (Ned)0:05:26
44François Hyon (Fra)0:05:28
45Leander Verheyde (Bel)0:06:02
46Justin Laevens (Bel)0:06:12
47Maxim Vanluchene (Bel)
48Ydris Salomez (Bel)
49Wannes Buyze (Bel)
50Yenthe Vermeiren (Bel)
51Jasper Van Acker (Bel)
DNFGuillian Demeyer (Bel)
DNFBert Van Cleemput (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews