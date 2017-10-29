Kamp tops Junior race in Ruddervoorde
Kopecky, Vandeputte on the podium
Junior Men: Ruddervoorde -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:41:07
|2
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:00:01
|3
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:00:13
|4
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:00:20
|5
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:00:31
|6
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:00:35
|7
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:00:38
|8
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:00:42
|9
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:00:48
|10
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:00:50
|11
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:00:51
|12
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|13
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:00:57
|14
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:27
|15
|Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:01:35
|16
|Lars Boven (Ned)
|0:01:39
|17
|Michael Bervoets (Bel)
|0:01:43
|18
|Yente Peirens (Bel)
|0:01:50
|19
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|0:02:15
|20
|Joren Thys (Bel)
|0:02:23
|21
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|0:02:28
|22
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:02:33
|23
|Stijn Cas (Bel)
|0:02:38
|24
|Jonas Quartier (Bel)
|0:02:47
|25
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:02:49
|26
|Lukas Malezsewski (Bel)
|0:02:51
|27
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:02:54
|28
|Tjorven Vanparijs (Bel)
|0:03:22
|29
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|0:03:32
|30
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:03:38
|31
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:03:41
|32
|Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
|0:03:47
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned)
|0:04:02
|34
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:04:15
|35
|Cyprien Gilles (Fra)
|36
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|37
|Jason Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:04:28
|38
|Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)
|0:04:50
|39
|Léo Ananie (Fra)
|0:04:55
|40
|Hugo Jot (Fra)
|0:05:09
|41
|Ward De Schepper (Ned)
|0:05:16
|42
|Robbe Willems (Bel)
|0:05:25
|43
|Remon Delnoije (Ned)
|0:05:26
|44
|François Hyon (Fra)
|0:05:28
|45
|Leander Verheyde (Bel)
|0:06:02
|46
|Justin Laevens (Bel)
|0:06:12
|47
|Maxim Vanluchene (Bel)
|48
|Ydris Salomez (Bel)
|49
|Wannes Buyze (Bel)
|50
|Yenthe Vermeiren (Bel)
|51
|Jasper Van Acker (Bel)
|DNF
|Guillian Demeyer (Bel)
|DNF
|Bert Van Cleemput (Bel)
