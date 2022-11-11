Sweeck wins Jaarmarketcross Superprestige
Van der Haar beaten in final sand pit
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Firstads) secured the win in the elite men’s Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarketcross after a battle with Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).
Sweeck made his winning move through the sandpit on the last lap and crossed the line with three seconds to spare, forcing van der Haar to settle for second place.
Newly crowned European Champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished in third place at 35 seconds back.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1