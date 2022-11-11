Sweeck wins Jaarmarketcross Superprestige

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Firstads) secured the win in the elite men’s Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarketcross after a battle with Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions).

Sweeck made his winning move through the sandpit on the last lap and crossed the line with three seconds to spare, forcing van der Haar to settle for second place.

Newly crowned European Champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished in third place at 35 seconds back.