Alvarado back to her best at Jaarmarketcross Superprestige
Former world champion beats Betsema to take first win of the season
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took her first win of the season at the Niel Superprestige race, beating Denise Betsema (Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal) after a close duel.
Alvarado was behind her rivals at the start of the final lap but surged past on a climb and held on to win alone.
Alvarado broke into tears after her victory, letting out the emotions of her first win since 2021.
