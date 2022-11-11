Alvarado back to her best at Jaarmarketcross Superprestige

By Stephen Farrand
published

Former world champion beats Betsema to take first win of the season

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado wins the 2022 Jaarmarktcross Superprestige race
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado wins the 2022 Jaarmarktcross Superprestige race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took her first win of the season at the Niel Superprestige race, beating Denise Betsema (Pauwel Sauzen-Bingoal) after a close duel. 

Alvarado was behind her rivals at the start of the final lap but surged past on a climb and held on to win alone.

Alvarado broke into tears after her victory, letting out the emotions of her first win since 2021. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1