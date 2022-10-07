Lars van der Haar wins elite men's Trek CX Cup

By Cyclingnews
published

Dutchman beats Daan Soete and David Menut in Waterloo

Lars van der Haar wins Trek CX Cup 2022 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) took the Trek CX Cup C1 win in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. The Dutchman narrowly took the win by three seconds ahead of Daan Soete (Deschacht - Hens - Maes) and five seconds ahead of David Menut (AS Bike Racing).

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) 0:57:10
2Daan Soete (Deschacht - Hens - Maes) 0:00:03
3David Menut (AS Bike Racing) 0:00:05
4Toon Vandebosch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 0:00:06
5Timon Ruegg (Cross Team Legendre)
6Thijs Aerts (Balois Trek Lions) 0:00:07
7Michael Boros (ELKOV KASPER Czech Cycling Team) 0:00:10
8Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:00:11
9Lander Loockx (Deschacht - Hens - Maes) 0:00:13
10Tom Meeusen (Deschacht - Hens - Maes) 0:00:42
11Caleb Swartz (Giant/ENVE) 0:01:04
12Remi Lelandais (Cross Team Legendre) 0:01:21
13Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner) 0:01:38
14Michael van den Ham (Giant x Easton) 0:01:40
15Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs Devo:Trek Bikes) 0:01:56
16Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles) 0:02:08
17Jules van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne) 0:02:15
18Jack Spranger (Bear CX) 0:02:35
19Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing Trek Shimano) 0:02:37
20Cody Scott (Giant Canada) 0:02:42
21Dillon Mcneill (CX Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes) 0:02:43
22Daxton Mock (CX Hairs)
23Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:02:47
24Brannan Fix (Fix Racing) 0:02:49
25Casey Hildebrandt (Broken Spoke) 0:02:55
26Michael Larson 0:03:10
27Luke Valenti (Toronto Hustle) 0:03:11
28Andrew Giniat (PSCX Team)
29Ben Frederick (The Small Monsters Project pb Ornot/Ritchey) 0:03:31
30Alexander Woodford (Ride With Rendall) 0:03:43
31Noah Ramsay 0:04:02
32Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co.) 0:04:03
33Lucas Stierwalt (ProTerra Racing) 0:04:14
34Nicholas Lando (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:04:18
35Dylan Zakrajsek 0:04:29
36Owen Brenneman (CXHAIRS Devo : Trek Bikes) 0:04:42
37Trevor Odonnell (Lakeside Storage pb Bicycles Plus) 0:05:01
38Alexandre Vialle (Toyota St-Eustache) 0:05:24
39Ryder Uetrecht (PROTERRA RACING) 0:05:27
40Wanja Russenberger (Bauer Sport Cycling Team)
41Adam Mote (ODA)
42Frederick Junge (Broom Wagon Works)
43Seamus Oconnor-walker (Donkey Label Racing)
44Henry Conaway (Bissell ABG Giant)
45Nathan Knowles (PROTERRA RACING)
46Aiden Mapel (Competitive Edge Racing)
47Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
48William Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
49Benjamin Sweet (Hardwood Nextwave)
50Jon Okenfuss (Freewheelin Community Bikes)
51Jesse Rients (KUHL Cycling Team)
52Dakota Olsen
DNFLukas Herrmann (Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen)
DNFMarcis Shelton (Bear CX)
DNFMark Myles (MM Racing p/b Be Real Sports)
DNFDavid Haverdings (Balois Trek Lions)
DNSTobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
DNSMatteo Oppizzi (Schmolke)
DNSFelipe Nystrom (Costa Rica)
DNSAllan Schroeder (CSVelo)
DNSJoshua Bauer (Donkey Label)

