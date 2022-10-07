Lars van der Haar wins elite men's Trek CX Cup
Dutchman beats Daan Soete and David Menut in Waterloo
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) took the Trek CX Cup C1 win in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Friday. The Dutchman narrowly took the win by three seconds ahead of Daan Soete (Deschacht - Hens - Maes) and five seconds ahead of David Menut (AS Bike Racing).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions)
|0:57:10
|2
|Daan Soete (Deschacht - Hens - Maes)
|0:00:03
|3
|David Menut (AS Bike Racing)
|0:00:05
|4
|Toon Vandebosch (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|0:00:06
|5
|Timon Ruegg (Cross Team Legendre)
|6
|Thijs Aerts (Balois Trek Lions)
|0:00:07
|7
|Michael Boros (ELKOV KASPER Czech Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|8
|Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:00:11
|9
|Lander Loockx (Deschacht - Hens - Maes)
|0:00:13
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Deschacht - Hens - Maes)
|0:00:42
|11
|Caleb Swartz (Giant/ENVE)
|0:01:04
|12
|Remi Lelandais (Cross Team Legendre)
|0:01:21
|13
|Andrew Dillman (Ignition p/b Rigd-Leitner)
|0:01:38
|14
|Michael van den Ham (Giant x Easton)
|0:01:40
|15
|Andrew Strohmeyer (CX Hairs Devo:Trek Bikes)
|0:01:56
|16
|Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|0:02:08
|17
|Jules van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:02:15
|18
|Jack Spranger (Bear CX)
|0:02:35
|19
|Brian Matter (Linear Sport Racing Trek Shimano)
|0:02:37
|20
|Cody Scott (Giant Canada)
|0:02:42
|21
|Dillon Mcneill (CX Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes)
|0:02:43
|22
|Daxton Mock (CX Hairs)
|23
|Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:02:47
|24
|Brannan Fix (Fix Racing)
|0:02:49
|25
|Casey Hildebrandt (Broken Spoke)
|0:02:55
|26
|Michael Larson
|0:03:10
|27
|Luke Valenti (Toronto Hustle)
|0:03:11
|28
|Andrew Giniat (PSCX Team)
|29
|Ben Frederick (The Small Monsters Project pb Ornot/Ritchey)
|0:03:31
|30
|Alexander Woodford (Ride With Rendall)
|0:03:43
|31
|Noah Ramsay
|0:04:02
|32
|Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co.)
|0:04:03
|33
|Lucas Stierwalt (ProTerra Racing)
|0:04:14
|34
|Nicholas Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:04:18
|35
|Dylan Zakrajsek
|0:04:29
|36
|Owen Brenneman (CXHAIRS Devo : Trek Bikes)
|0:04:42
|37
|Trevor Odonnell (Lakeside Storage pb Bicycles Plus)
|0:05:01
|38
|Alexandre Vialle (Toyota St-Eustache)
|0:05:24
|39
|Ryder Uetrecht (PROTERRA RACING)
|0:05:27
|40
|Wanja Russenberger (Bauer Sport Cycling Team)
|41
|Adam Mote (ODA)
|42
|Frederick Junge (Broom Wagon Works)
|43
|Seamus Oconnor-walker (Donkey Label Racing)
|44
|Henry Conaway (Bissell ABG Giant)
|45
|Nathan Knowles (PROTERRA RACING)
|46
|Aiden Mapel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|47
|Jeremy Bloyd-peshkin (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|48
|William Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
|49
|Benjamin Sweet (Hardwood Nextwave)
|50
|Jon Okenfuss (Freewheelin Community Bikes)
|51
|Jesse Rients (KUHL Cycling Team)
|52
|Dakota Olsen
|DNF
|Lukas Herrmann (Heizomat Radteam p/b Kloster Kitchen)
|DNF
|Marcis Shelton (Bear CX)
|DNF
|Mark Myles (MM Racing p/b Be Real Sports)
|DNF
|David Haverdings (Balois Trek Lions)
|DNS
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|DNS
|Matteo Oppizzi (Schmolke)
|DNS
|Felipe Nystrom (Costa Rica)
|DNS
|Allan Schroeder (CSVelo)
|DNS
|Joshua Bauer (Donkey Label)
