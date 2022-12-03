Van Alphen wins elite womens race at Superprestige Boom
Netherlands racer outpowers series leader Betsema
Aniek van Alphen has claimed a landmark victory in the Superprestige Boom cyclocross race, outsprinting Denise Betsema in a closely fought race after the two riders went clear in the final two laps.
After flatting mid-way through the rugged 16 kilometre country park course, Betsema battled back up to the leaders but Van Alphen proved too strong in the last dash for the line. Shirin van Anrooij completed an all-Netherlands podium, some 30 seconds back, in third.
The winner of the opening Superprestige round, Betsema narrowly missed out on a second victory in the series this season. But despite her defeat nonetheless has now put valuable space between herself and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado at the top of the rankings.
If Betsema had mixed feelings about Saturday's race, Van Alphen was unequivocally delighted, the 23-year-old saying afterwards, “this is the biggest win of my career, this is something else.”
More to come...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
